Top news of the day: Manufacturing surges in October, but job losses persist; Australia recognises Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and more

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on November 1 said the Centre has time till November 26 to repeal the contentious farm laws, after which farmer protests around Delhi would be intensified. November 26 would mark one year of the ongoing farmers’ protests at Delhi’s border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

India’s manufacturing sector expanded for the fourth month in a row in October, with the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 55.9 from 53.7 in September. Manufacturing jobs continued to decline even though producers recorded the strongest improvement in overall operating conditions since February, and business optimism hit a six-month high. A reading of 50 on the PMI indicates no change in output levels.

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Calcutta High Court order banning firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals this year to check air pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi also asked the West Bengal government to explore the possibility to ensure that banned firecrackers and related items are not imported in the State at the entry point itself. The bench, which assembled during the Diwali break to hear the matter, was hearing the pleas against the October 29 order of the high court banning the sale, use and purchase of all types of firecrackers in the State.

A special court in Mumbai while granting bail to Aachit Kumar last week in the drugs-on-cruise case said merely on the basis of WhatsApp chats, it cannot be gathered that he had supplied drugs to co-accused Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and Arbaaz Merchant.

The Government of Australia has recognised Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. This recognition from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of the Department of Health will enable travellers fully vaccinated with Covaxin to travel to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the just-concluded G20 Summit in Rome as "fruitful" and said world leaders had elaborate deliberations on issues of global importance such as fighting the pandemic, improving health infrastructure, boosting economic cooperation and furthering innovation.

In one of the steepest hikes in liquefied petroleum gas prices in seven years, national oil marketing companies have increased commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder cost by more than Rs.266 with effect from November 1.

At one point in this nearly three-hour-long film, there is a goosebumps-raising moment that has a tribal woman — also the protagonist — turning her back on power, refusing to bow down to the system of dominance that has exploited the fruits of their labour, quite literally. Looking at it purely from the point of view of Tamil cinema’s masala conventions, it is essentially a “mass” scene written for a Dalit character to give her a chance to look at her oppressors in the eye and perhaps tell them: “You cannot break me.”

Even the steady drizzle on Monday morning could not dampen the spirits of teachers, in schools across Chennai, eagerly waiting to welcome students of classes I to VIII back on campus. Schools across Tamil Nadu were scheduled to reopen for primary and middle school classes from November 1 after a gap of nearly 20 months. Steady rains in some districts however led to a holiday being declared for schools for the day. This included Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur and Vellore.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened a global climate summit on Monday, saying the world is strapped to a “doomsday device.” Mr. Johnson likened an ever-warming Earth’s position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond — strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it.

An elderly destitute man, who had come knocking at the doors of the Collectorate with wads of demonetized notes worth ₹65,000, a fortnight ago, found help from a reader of The Hindu. The reader from Chennai, who insisted on remaining anonymous, offered to compensate the elderly man for his loss and transferred the same to the district Collector’s bank account.

Other highlights include the digital premiere of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ and the new ‘Home Alone’ reboot

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen on Monday backed the under-fire Indian cricket team, saying the players are not robots and need fans' support all the time. Coming into the T20 World Cup as a strong title contender, India lost their tournament-opener by 10 wickets to Pakistan and then followed that up with an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Kick-starting yet another controversy and taking former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis head-on, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and State Minister Nawab Malik on Monday tweeted a photograph of alleged drug peddler Jaydeep Rana with Mr. Fadnavis’ wife, Amruta, saying ‘Come, let’s talk about the relations between BJP and drug peddlers today.’

India are struggling from 'bubble fatigue' amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the players are feeling the effects of being on the road for six months, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said after their second loss at the Twenty20 World Cup. India slumped to fifth in Group II after losing to New Zealand by eight wickets in the Super 12 stage on October 31 and even winning the remaining three matches may not be enough to earn a place in the semi-finals.