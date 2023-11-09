November 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Lok Sabha ethics panel suggests disqualification for Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, on November 9, adopted a report recommending expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha. The report was adopted with a 6-4 vote. The Congress MP Praneet Kaur voted in favour of report while the other four Opposition MPs submit dissent notes. Ms. Moitra as per the report has been indicted for “unethical conduct” and “contempt of the House” for sharing her Lok Sabha log-in credentials with unauthorised personnel. The panel called this a “serious misdemeanour” and recommended “severe punishment”.

Bihar Assembly passes bills to increase quota from 50% to 65%

The Bihar Assembly on November 9 approved a hike in quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Extremely Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes from the existing 50% to 65%. Bills providing for the same in educational institutions and government jobs, drafted in the backdrop of a comprehensive caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, were passed unanimously through voice vote.

India moves Qatar court against death sentence to 8 ex-Navymen

An appeal has been filed against the death sentence handed down to eight former Indian Navy personnel by a Qatari court last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said on November 9. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian Embassy in Doha received another consular access to the detained Indians on November 7 and that New Delhi will continue to extend all legal and consular support to them.

Winter session of Parliament from December 4

The Winter session of Parliament will commence on December 4 and continue till December 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on November 9. In a post on X, he said the session will have 15 sittings spread over 19 days. “Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on legislative business and other items during the session,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin arrived in India on November 9 for the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue scheduled to be held on November 10. He was received at Palam technical area by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was given tri-service Guard of Honour. “Secretary Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will co-chair the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue with Mr. Singh and Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Dr S. Jaishankar on November 10. It will be followed by a bilateral meeting between Secretary Austin and Defence Minister,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

Supreme Court directs High Courts to monitor expeditious trial of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs

The Supreme Court on November 9 gave Chief Justices of High Courts the responsibility to form a Special Bench each in their High Courts to maintain a constant vigil over the criminal trials of Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, some of them accused of crimes punishable with death or life imprisonment, and ensure they reach the finish line. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, months ahead of the General Elections in 2024, spurred the State High Courts into action to prevent criminals from donning the mantle of lawmakers in the country.

FiberNet case | Supreme Court indicates verdict in Chandrababu Naidu plea to quash charges in skill development case likely after Deepavali vacations

The Supreme Court on November 9 said it is likely to pronounce judgment on a plea by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to quash criminal proceedings against him in the skill development ‘scam’ case after the Deepavali vacations and adjourned his separate petition for anticipatory bail in the FiberNet ‘scam’ case. A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi had reserved the judgment in the skill development case on October 17.

Supreme Court relief to Randeep Surjewala facing non-bailable warrant in 23-year-old case

The Supreme Court on November 9 gave reprieve to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala by staying the execution of a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a Varanasi court in a 23-year-old case. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud urgently heard Mr. Surjewala’s petition, represented by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, after it was orally mentioned in the court.

Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in connection with Bengal school jobs scam

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on November 9 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, officials said. Mr. Banerjee, the party’s national general secretary, reached the ED office in Kolkata around 11.10 a.m., they said.

100 billion uses on, Aadhaar authentication down for over 54 hours this year

For over 54 hours, Aadhaar authentication services were interrupted in 2023, representing a significant outage for the largest identity platform in the world. In a Right to Information response to The Hindu, the Unique Identification Authority of India revealed that delays in sending one-time passcodes by SMS, and ‘intermittent’ and ‘minor fluctuations’ in authentication were faced by Aadhaar servers for hours-long periods throughout the year till September, amounting to 54 hours and 33 minutes of disruptions.

French President Macron opens Gaza aid conference with appeal to Israel to protect civilians

French President Emmanuel Macron opened a Gaza aid conference on November 9 with an appeal for Israel to protect civilians as it fights Hamas, saying “all lives have equal worth” and that fighting terrorism “can never be carried out without rules.” The gathering in Paris brought together officials from Western and Arab nations, the United Nations and nongovernmental organisations, with the aim of providing urgent aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip that is being pounded by Israel in its war against Hamas. Israeli authorities weren’t participating in the talks, Mr. Macron’s office said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Kazakhstan, part of his efforts to cement ties with ex-Soviet neighbours

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kazakhstan on November 9, part of his efforts to cement ties with the ex-Soviet neighbour and major economic partner in the midst of tensions with the West over Ukraine. Mr. Putin’s talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana follow his trip last month to Kyrgyzstan for a summit of ex-Soviet nations and a visit to China. Speaking at the start of his talks with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Mr. Putin hailed “multi-faceted” ties between the countries and said they would determine new areas of “strategic” cooperation.

China, U.S. hail progress in climate talks

China hailed climate talks with the United States as a success on November 9, with the U.S. climate envoy saying the two powers had reached common ground on a number of issues. The talks in California between top officials come ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week, where the leaders are seeking to improve ties after years of frosty relations. Beijing’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment said that the meetings between U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua “ended successfully” on November 8.

Australia captain Meg Lanning quits international cricket after winning 7 World Cup titles

Australia women’s national team captain Meg Lanning has announced her retirement from international cricket after winning seven World Cup titles during a 241-match career. The 31-year-old Lanning, who played six Tests, 103 one-day internationals and 132 Twenty20 internationals, will continue playing domestic cricket in Australia and possibly India. “The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me,” Lanning said Thursday in a statement “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career.”