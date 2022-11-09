Nirav Modi is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the CBI case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB, and the ED case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud. File

PNB loan scam case | Nirav Modi to be extradited to India, loses appeal in U.K. High Court

The High Court in London ordered diamond merchant Nirav Modi‘s extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated $2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case. Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who presided over the appeal hearing earlier this year, delivered the verdict.

Facebook owner Meta lays off 13% of its employees, announces hiring freeze through Q1

Meta, in a blog post, on Wednesday shared that it will be firing 13% of its workforce around 11,000 employees. The company also shared that it will be extending the hiring freeze through Q1. In a direct message to employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that staff reductions will be made across the company’s family of apps and Reality Labs.

Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money laundering case

A special court in Mumbai granted bail to Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut in a 2018 chawl redevelopment case related to irregularities. Raut belongs to Uddhav Thackeray’s camp and will be released from Arthur Road Jail in a bail plea filed on September 7 contending allegations against him is a perfect example of abuse of power and political vendetta.

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India’s Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday. While Justice Lalit had a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years. He will demit office on November 10, 2024.

Indian Army’s operational readiness should always be at peak: Rajnath Singh to force commanders

In an interaction with the commanders at their ongoing biannual conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reasserted the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the “most trusted and inspiring organisations” in the country. The Army said the Defence Minister commended the force for maintaining a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty. The Defence Minister also noted that the Army ought to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence, the operational readiness should always be at its peak level.

India’s report on human rights to be reviewed by UN member states under UPR mechanism Thursday

India’s report outlining its steps towards the promotion and protection of human rights will be taken up for review as part of a mechanism under which UN member states review the human rights performance of fellow states, on Thursday in Geneva, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, is leading the Indian delegation that comprises Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India, K M Nataraj, Additional Solicitor General of India and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development, and the NITI Aayog, and the Vice Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi.

‘Shocking’: Congress slams BJP for lotus in G20 logo

The Congress said it was shocking that the BJP’s election symbol lotus was part of the G20 logo, adding that the Prime Minister and his party would not lose any opportunity to promote themselves. The BJP hit back at the criticism, saying the lotus was declared the national flower in 1950 by the then Congress Government and asked why the grand old party chooses to “denigrate and undermine” every national symbol. The attack by the Opposition party came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India’s upcoming presidency of the grouping.

U.S. to work with India on its transition away from Russia, says Biden Administration

When it comes to India’s relationship with Russia, the U.S. has consistently made the point that it is a relationship, that developed and was cemented over the course of decades, really came to be during the Cold War at a time when the United States was not in a position to be an economic partner, a security partner, a military partner to India, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a news conference.

Xi Jinping tells Chinese military to boost troop training, war preparedness

“The entire military should devote all its energy to and carry out all its work for combat readiness, enhance its capability to fight and win, and effectively fulfil its missions and tasks in the new era,” said Xi Jinping, who in October began a third five-year term as leader of the Communist Party. Xi, at last month’s Party Congress in Beijing, was also appointed chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) for another term.

Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said. Griner’s legal team said she left a detention center on November 4 for a penal colony — a common type of Russian prison where detainees work for minimal pay. Her lawyers said on Wednesday that they did not know exactly where she was or where she would end up — but that they expected to be notified when she reached her final destination. Such transfers can take days.

T20 World Cup 2022 | Pakistan makes final after 7-wicket win over New Zealand

A rejuvenated Pakistan lifted their game when it mattered the most and stormed into the T20 World Cup final with a convincing seven-wicket win over New Zealand here on Wednesday. Pakistan first restricted New Zealand to 152 for four on a slow SCG track and then chased down the target with consummate ease, riding on skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s attacking fifties to book their place in the final after 13 years.