November 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar over ‘derogatory’ remarks, says will do whatever he can to ensure respect of women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his ‘derogatory’ remarks against women in assembly and said the constituents of the INDIA bloc have not uttered a word despite such “disrespect” for women. The PM said he will do whatever he can to ensure the respect of women. “Those having such a vision, how can they keep your honour and respect? How low will they stoop? What an unfortunate situation for the country. I will do whatever I can to ensure your honour and respect,” Mr. Modi said.

Women education remark | Nitish Kumar apologises

The Bihar Assembly witnessed an adjournment soon after commencement of the proceedings, as the Opposition BJP kept demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over remarks he had made on the previous day about women. As soon as the House had assembled at 11 a.m., Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said that Mr. Kumar was unfit to govern the State and should resign. The CM, who was present in the House, said “I have expressed my regret while talking to journalists outside the House. I am ready to do so again. If my words have caused any hurt, I condemn myself.“

Cash-for-query row | Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra: BJP MP

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on November 8 said the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her. In a post on X, Mr. Dubey wrote, “On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security.” However, there was no official word from the Lokpal.

Kerala moves Supreme Court against Governor for the second time in two weeks

The Kerala government on November 8 moved the Supreme Court for the second time against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, accusing him of trying to “defeat the rights of the people” of the State by indefinitely sitting on crucial Bills, especially those addressing post-COVID public health concerns. The State, represented by advocate C.K. Sasi, said the arbitrary show of lack of urgency by the Governor violates the fundamental right to life of the people of Kerala.

Delhi government defers odd-even scheme implementation till Supreme Court reviews effectiveness

The Delhi government on November 8 said the odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order. Addressing a press conference, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government would submit the results of two major studies conducted by the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago and the Delhi Technical University to determine the scheme’s effectiveness for the Supreme Court’s review.

Supreme Court does not lift its status quo order on archakaship in agamic temples in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on November 8 did not vacate or modify its September 25 interim order issuing status quo in the archakaship in temples governed by age-old agamas in Tamil Nadu. The status quo order was passed on the basis of a series of petitions alleging that the Tamil Nadu government was attempting to appoint “non-believers” as archakas (priests), contrary to the agamas (post-Vedic scripture conveying ritual knowledge).

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams Centre over ED searches

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on November 8 slammed the BJP-led Centre, claiming that it has sent the ED to the premises of a person who is handling the record of his election expenditure and termed the move an attempt to scare the people of his constituency. Mr. Baghel represents Patan Assembly seat in Durg district. According to sources, the ED launched a raid on the premises of Suresh Dhingani, a fireworks trader, in Bhilai area of Durg district on November 8 morning. However, it is not yet known in connection with which case the action is being taken.

ED summons Abhishek Banerjee on November 9

The ED has summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear in Kolkata on November 9 in connection with the alleged school jobs scam, a TMC leader said on November 8. Mr. Banerjee will appear before the ED on November 9, West Bengal Women and Child Welfare Minister and TMC spokesperson Shashi Panja said, alleging that he was a victim of “vendetta politics”.

Dollar smuggling case | Customs imposes penalty of ₹4.9 crore on six accused

The Customs has imposed a total penalty of ₹4.9 crore on the six accused in the dollar smuggling case involving a former diplomat of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. As per an order issued by the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, on October 30, 2023, Khaled Mohamed Ali Shoukry, former finance head of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has to remit a penalty of ₹1.3 crore for smuggling foreign currency amounting to $1,90,000 (valued at ₹1.3 crore) to Cairo, Egypt, from the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on August 07, 2019, by concealing it in handbags.

Adani’s Sri Lanka port terminal project to get funding from U.S. government

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation has announced a $553 million investment in the Adani Ports-led container terminal project in Colombo, less than a year after American financial research firm Hindenburg accused the Adani Group of pulling the “largest con in corporate history”. The DFC’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Nathan said the Corporation seeks to drive private-sector investments that “advance development and economic growth while strengthening the strategic positions of our partners.”

G-7 backs ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza, reaffirms Ukraine support

G-7 Foreign Ministers said on November 8 that they supported “humanitarian pauses and corridors” in the Hamas-Israel war but refrained from calling for a ceasefire. The group also said after talks in Japan that their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia “will never waver” while calling on China not to support Moscow in the conflict. “We further call on China not to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine, to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” it said.

U.S. House censures lone Palestinian-American lawmaker over Israel comments

The U.S. House voted on November 7 to censure Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, Congress’s lone Palestinian-American lawmaker, for comments she made regarding Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza. Twenty-two Democrats joined with most Republicans in the chamber to censure Ms. Tlaib for allegedly “promoting false narratives” on Hamas’ Oct. 7 gun rampage in Israel and “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”

North Korea threatens to respond to anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets with a ‘shower of shells’

North Korea on November 8 criticized rival South Korea for removing a law that banned private activists from sending anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to the North, insisting that such activities amount to psychological warfare and threatening to respond with a “shower of shells.” The statement published by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency was the first time state media commented on the decision by South Korea’s Constitutional Court in September to invalidate a 2020 law that criminalized leafletting. The decision was based on concerns that it excessively restricted free speech.

AIFF sacks its secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran due to breach of interest

The All India Football Federation on November 8 announced that it has sacked its secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran due to “breach of trust”. Shaji Prabhakaran’s sacking comes 14 months after his appointment to the high-profile job even as the national federation did not mention what the breach of trust was that prompted the action.

