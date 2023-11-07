November 07, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Assembly elections | Voter turnout at 70% in Chhattisgarh; 77% in Mizoram as of 5 p.m.

Mizoram recorded 77.04% polling in the Assembly elections held on November 7 while 70.87% of voters exercised their franchise in Chhattisgarh in the first phase of polling in 20 Assembly seats in the State, according to Election Commission data at 5 p.m. Mizoram went to polls for all the 40 Assembly seats in the state. Data at 5 p.m. showed Khairagarh-Chhuyikhadangandayi Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.31% in the State. It was closely followed by Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chouki at 76%.

Air pollution | Supreme Court orders Delhi and neighbouring States to stop stubble burning immediately

The Supreme Court on November 7 directed the State governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi to ensure that stubble burning is “forthwith” stopped as an immediate measure to protect the lives and health of people. “Pollution is not a political game where one State shifts the blame to another depending on the ruling political dispensation… This [pollution] is a murder of the health of the people. You see children in Delhi suffering from health issues,” Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrate, but not at the cost of the environment, says Supreme Court

Days before Deepavali celebrations, the Supreme Court clarified on November 7 that its orders to minimise air and noise pollution caused by firecrackers bind States across the country and not just Delhi National Capital Region. “Celebrations can take place, but with some moderation. One can bring happiness to others with celebrations, but not at the cost of the environment,” Justice M.M. Sundresh, on the Bench, said.

Kept in the dark; democratic norms thrown to wind, says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on selection of Chief Information Commissioner

Congress MP and member of the selection committee for appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to President Droupadi Murmu saying he was “kept in the dark” in the selection process and that all democratic norms, customs and procedures were “thrown to the wind”. In the letter, Mr. Chowdhury said the voice of the Opposition has been “ignored” and that is not good for democracy.

Tension grips Manipur again as fresh incidents of violence reported from the State

Manipur witnessed a fresh spate of violence with multiple incidents across the State, police sources said on November 7. In the first of several incidents, unknown persons, driving a car, fired 11 rounds at the residence of L. Deben, director of JN Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal on November 6 night at 10:30 p.m. Mr. Deben, who was uninjured in the attack, said, “The perpetrators should come for talks since everything could be solved. This should not be repeated.” Shots were also fired on November 6 night at the house of an elected representative. There were no casualties in either incident.

More than a third of families in Bihar surviving on ₹6,000 per month or less, Assembly told

More than a third of families inhabiting Bihar were living in poverty, making do with a monthly income of ₹6,000 or less, according to a detailed report of the caste survey tabled in the State Assembly on November 7. The report also acknowledged considerable poverty among the upper castes, though the percentage was, predictably, much higher among backward classes, Dalits and tribals. As per the report, tabled by parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the State was home to about 2.97 crore families, out of which more than 94 lakhs (34.13%) were poor.

Naxalites, terrorists get emboldened whenever Congress comes to power: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 7 hit out at the Congress for failing to contain Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and said whenever the party comes to power at the Centre, Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened. Addressing a rally in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, Mr. Modi also targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam with the slogan “30 take kakka, khule aam satta” (30% commission government, openly operating betting). Mr. Baghel is popularly called ‘Kaka’ (uncle) in the State.

Kerala gold smuggling case | Customs imposes fine of around ₹66 crore on 44 accused

The Customs department has imposed a penalty of ₹50 lakh on M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and ₹6 crore on the prime accused Swapna Suresh in connection with the case related to the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The fine has been imposed by the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, under the Section 112 (a) and (b) of the Customs Act, 1962 for improper importation of goods. A total of about ₹66.6 crore has been imposed on the 44 accused, including two former diplomats of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Students Union stages protests across Kerala against police lathicharge on its members

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) on November 7 staged protests in various parts of Kerala against the police lathicharge against some of its members. Some educational institutions declared a holiday due to the strike called by the KSU, the student wing of the Congress. A few KSU activists took out a protest march to the Secretariat in the heart of the State capital and tried to remove the barricades set up there, following which water cannons were used by the police in an attempt to disperse them. Thereafter, the protesters gathered there for some time, raised slogans against the police and then dispersed.

Congress wants socialist ideology to perish: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 7 claimed that the Congress wants the “Samajwadi ideology” to perish, but his party’s resolve is to spread it further. Asked about the SP and the Congress not forging an alliance for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Mr. Yadav said, “we are in politics because our ideology is different from them. Due to some circumstances, we were with the Congress. But the Congressmen realised that there was no need of socialists. That’s why we were turned away.”

Israel-Hamas war | Israel vows to take ‘security responsibility’ of Gaza after war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on November 7 that “overall security responsibility” in Gaza for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas, the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over the coastal enclave that is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians. Also in the day, he said Israel would consider “tactical little pauses” in Gaza fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages but again rejected calls for a general ceasefire despite growing international pressure. Asked about the potential for humanitarian pauses in fighting, an idea supported by Israel’s top ally the United States, Mr. Netanyahu said a general ceasefire would hamper his country’s war effort.

Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial

A defiant Donald Trump sparred with a New York judge and slammed the state attorney general suing him on November 6, using the witness stand at his civil fraud trial to defend his riches and lash out at a case that imperils his real estate empire. The former president’s barbed testimony spurred the judge to admonish, “This is not a political rally.”

Forty people killed in Kenya, Somalia as heavy rains and flash floods displace thousands

Heavy rains and flash flooding have killed at least 40 people and displaced tens of thousands in Kenya and Somalia, aid agencies have reported. In Somalia, the government declared an emergency after the extreme weather killed at least 25 people and destroyed homes, roads and bridges. Emergency and rescue workers were trying to reach an estimated 2,400 residents trapped by floodwaters in the Luuq district of southern Somalia’s Jubaland state.

Australia’s Albanese calls for free and unimpeded trade with China on his visit to Beijing

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is calling for the “full resumption of free and unimpeded trade” with China in a meeting with his counterpart Li Qiang on the first first visit by an Australian leader to China in seven years. Climate change, food security and transnational crime are areas in which the two nations can cooperate, Mr. Albanese said on November 7. The sides should discuss “ways to shape a regional and global order that is peaceful, stable and prosperous, where countries respect sovereignty and meet their obligations under international law and conventions,” Mr. Albanese said.

NATO announces formal suspension of Cold War-era security treaty after Russia’s pullout

NATO on November 7 announced the formal suspension of a key Cold War-era security treaty in response to Russia’s pullout from the deal. The alliance said its members who signed the treaty are now freezing their participation in the pact.

Indian cotton production to be 6% lower this year

Cotton production during 2023-2024 cotton season is expected to be 6% lesser than the season that ended on September 30. The Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption, which met on November 6, estimated cotton production in the current season (October 2023 to September 2024) to be 316.57 lakh bales (170 kg each) as against 336.60 lakh bales in 2022-2023.

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of Bangladesh’s last World Cup match due to injury

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was on November 7 ruled out of his side’s last World Cup match against Australia owing to a fractured finger. The star all-rounder sustained the injury on his left index finger while batting during Bangladesh’s 3-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotka on November 6. An X-ray examination after the game confirmed a fracture, ruling him out of the match against Australia to be played in Pune on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.