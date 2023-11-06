November 06, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Nepal region, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck west Nepal on November 6 and strong tremors were felt in parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said. It said the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture. Also on November 6, Nepal revised the death toll from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake, which jolted the western parts of the country on November 3, to 153 from 157, citing duplication of some names.

Parliament panel adopts reports on criminal laws

A Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on November 6 adopted three reports on Bills to replace the existing criminal laws with some Opposition members submitting dissent notes, sources said. The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by BJP member Brij Lal, met on the day, nearly 10 days after members had sought additional time to study the draft reports circulated late last month. Some more Opposition members were expected to submit dissent notes in the next two days as per rules, sources said.

Two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast in Chhattisgarh day ahead of 1st phase voting

Two polling personnel and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were injured on November 6 in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district a day ahead of the polling for the first phase of the assembly elections, police said. The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. when four polling parties escorted by security personnel were heading to their respective polling stations under Chhotebethiya police station limits, a police official said. A joint team of BSF and district police had set out from Marbeda camp escorting the polling teams to Rengaghati Rengagondi polling station, he said.

Governors should do a ‘little bit of soul-searching’, Supreme Court says on them holding back crucial Bills

The Supreme Court on November 6 expressed acute displeasure at Governors holding back key Bills, especially in Opposition-ruled States such as Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana, until State governments approach the top court for judicial intervention. “This is a serious issue we should look into… Why should parties be made to approach the Supreme Court for the Governors to act. We are a democracy in operation since the birth of the Constitution. These are matters to be sorted out between the Governors and Chief Ministers. We will ensure that the Constitution is complied with,” Chief Justice of India, heading a three-judge Bench, observed.

Supreme Court nod to RSS route march in Tamil Nadu; State given the liberty to amend the route

The Supreme Court on November 6 agreed to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march in Tamil Nadu on either November 19 or November 26, but gave the State authorities the liberty to pick one of the two dates and decide the course of the march. The court said the event organisers could submit their proposed route by November 9. The State has to notify the route by November 15.

Do you think pollution is going to end if we set up committees: Supreme Court asks petitioner

The Supreme Court on November 6 refused to entertain a plea seeking the setting up of a permanent expert committee at the district level for assessment of pollution. A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said it was purely a policy matter. “Do you think pollution is going to end if we have committees all over districts across the country,” the bench also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

PFI plea against UAPA tribunal’s order confirming Centre’s ban dismissed by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on November 6 dismissed the plea of the Popular Front of India (PFI) against an UAPA tribunal confirming the five-year ban imposed on it by the Central government. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi said it would be appropriate for the PFI to first approach the High Court against the tribunal’s order. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the PFI, agreed with the court’s view that the organisation should have first approached the High Court and then come to the top court. The Bench then dismissed the plea but granted the PFI opportunity to approach the High Court.

Delhi air pollution | Odd-even vehicle rationing scheme to return after Deepavali: Environment Minister

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the Delhi government will implement the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme in Delhi from November 13 - November 20 to reduce air pollution. “From November 13 - November 20, odd-even will be implemented in Delhi. After studying the situation following the implementation, a decision will be taken on future actions,” Mr. Rai said while addressing a press conference. The announcement was made as a spike in air pollution is expected after Deepavali, Mr. Rai said.

Mahua Moitra case | Meeting of Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee postponed to November 9

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting to consider and adopt its draft report on the cash-for-query allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been postponed to November 9 from November 7, according to a notice from the Lok Sabha secretariat. No reason has been officially cited for rescheduling the meeting. The convening of the meeting for adopting the draft report means that the committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar has finished its enquiry and will now be making its recommendation after its members ranged along party lines in their last deliberations on November 2.

Mobile Internet ban in Manipur extended till November 8

The Manipur government has extended the mobile Internet ban in the state till November 8, officials said. Barring a few days in September, mobile Internet has remained banned in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out, they said. The latest move comes after a mob had on November 1 attacked a camp of 1 Manipur Rifles in Imphal to loot its armoury, prompting security personnel to fire several rounds in the air.

Israeli troops surround Gaza City and cut off northern part of the besieged territory

Israeli troops early on November 6 had surrounded Gaza City and cut off the northern part of the besieged territory as communications lost for several hours across Gaza overnight were being restored. Troops are expected to enter the city Monday or Tuesday, Israeli media reported, and militants who have prepared for years are expected to fight street by street using a vast network of tunnels. Casualties will likely rise on both sides in the month-old war, which has already killed more than 9,700 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Pakistan deports more than 6,500 Afghans; total repatriated to Afghanistan touches 1,70,000: Official

More than 6,500 Afghan nationals left Pakistan through the Torkham border on November 5, taking the total number of repatriated Afghans to more than 1,70,000, border officials said on November 6. The voluntary evacuation has been going on since the government gave an ultimatum to all unregistered foreign nationals to leave Pakistan by November 1 after which action would be taken against them according to law. A total of 1,74,358 Afghan nationals left for Afghanistan since September 17, adding that voluntary repatriation was still under way, but the number was dropping with each passing day, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting officials.

China urges Myanmar to cooperate on maintaining stability on border

Myanmar should cooperate with China to maintain stability on their common border, a Chinese official said on November 6, after a surge of fighting in Myanmar between junta forces and insurgents rocked the region. Last week, Myanmar’s ruling military said it was trying to restore order near the border after an alliance of ethnic minority armies battling for self-determination launched a series of coordinated attacks on junta targets.

Australian Prime Minister calls for cooperation ahead of meeting with China’s Xi Jinping

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese struck an optimistic tone ahead of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on November 6, calling for cooperation while emphasising that the two countries will continue to have differences. “What I’ve said is that we need to co-operate with China where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest,” Mr. Albanese said in Beijing. “I think there are promising signs we’ve already seen, a number of the impediments to trade between our two nations removed and an uplift already, substantial uplift in the trade between our two nations.”

Angelo Mathews becomes first to be ‘timed out’ in international cricket

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket to be ‘timed out’ in the World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on November 6. Former Sri Lanka captain Mathews walked in after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over of the Sri Lankan innings but appeared to have issues with the strap of his helmet. Under the tournament’s playing conditions, a new batter should be ready to face the ball within two minutes but Mathews was seen still fiddling with the helmet. He was eventually adjudged timed out after bowler and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal.