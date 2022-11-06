PM Modi speaks during a public meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: PTI

Assembly bypolls results | BJP wins 4 seats, RJD 1; TRS candidate leads in Telangana’s Munugode

The BJP has won four seats — Bihar’s Gopalganj, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana’s Adampur, and Dhamnagar in Odisha — in the Assembly bypolls. In Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) retained the Mokama Assembly seat, winning by over 16,000 votes. Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Rutuja Latke won the Andheri (East) seat in Maharashtra. In Telangana’s Munugode, the ruling TRS continued to expand its lead after several rounds of counting.

Gujarat Assembly elections | PM Modi launches ‘I have made this Gujarat’ slogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the forces that indulged in spreading hatred and defamed Gujarat will be swept out of the state in the next month’s Assembly elections. Addressing his first election rally in his home state after the announcement of poll dates, Mr. Modi came up with a new slogan in Gujarati - “ Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe” (I have made this Gujarat), and also made people chant it several times during his 25-minute-long speech.

Missing Arunachal mountaineers may be in China, fear families

Everest conqueror Tapi Mra and his aide Niku Dao, missing from an expedition to Arunachal Pradesh’s highest snow-capped mountain since August, could be in captivity in China, members of their families fear. The All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) has aired a similar apprehension as the 6,900-metre Khyarii Satam — the peak in East Kameng district Mr. Mra attempted to scale for the fourth time — is almost on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and the Tibetan region of China. The members of the families of Mr. Mra and Mr. Dao, staging a dharna in State capital Itanagar’s Indira Gandhi Park for the seventh day on Sunday, lamented the “indifference” of the Arunachal Pradesh Government to the demands for bringing them back — dead or alive.

Congress likely to move EC on PM Modi allegedly pressurising BJP rebel in Himachal Pradesh

The Congress is likely to move the Election Commission of India against the BJP, citing a purported clip in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is allegedly heard pressurising a BJP rebel candidate to withdraw from the race in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. Voting is slated for November 12. Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, addressing a press conference in Delhi, accused Mr. Modi of “misusing his power” to influence the elections results. In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the Congress claims, Mr. Modi is clearly heard speaking to BJP rebel Kripal Parmar.

Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter Maharashtra on November 7

After traversing through all the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana for exactly two months, Bharat Jodo Yatra spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra on Monday evening at Madnur Naka in Deglur of Nanded district exiting Telangana from Kamareddy district. The Maharashtra Congress has made elaborate arrangements and a massive turnout of the party cadre is expected to greet the yatra as it crosses the inter-State border and reach Madnur Naka.

Six years since demonetisation, cash with public at record high of ₹30.88 lakh crore

At ₹30.88 lakh crore, the currency with the public is 71.84% higher than the level for the fortnight ended November 4, 2016. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the decision to withdraw ₹500 and ₹1,000 denomination notes with the ultimate aim of reducing corruption and black money in the economy. As per the fortnightly data on money supply released by the RBI on Friday, the currency with the public increased to ₹30.88 lakh crore as on October 21. The central bank data for Reserve Money had put the currency in circulation at ₹17.7 lakh crore on November 4, 2016.

Russia becomes India’s top oil supplier in October

Russia has become India’s top oil supplier in October, surpassing traditional sellers Saudi Arabia and Iraq, according to data from energy cargo tracker Vortexa. Russia, which made up for just 0.2% of all oil imported by India in the year to March 31, 2022, supplied 9,35,556 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to India in October — the highest ever. It now makes up for 22% of India’s total crude imports, ahead of Iraq’s 20.5% and Saudi Arabia’s 16%.

COP27 | U.N. climate talks open in Egypt

Envoys from around the globe gathered on November 6 in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Negotiators spent a frantic two days ahead of the meeting discussing whether to formally consider the issue of loss and damage, or reparations, to vulnerable nations suffering from climate change. The issue, which has weighed on the talks for years, was agreed just hours before the meeting officially opened.

Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam had been rescued and taken to a hospital after the plane crashed on approach to Bukoba Airport. Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company. “We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale said.

Imran Khan long march to resume on November 8 from the same point where he was attacked

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan announced that his party will resume the march to Islamabad from the same spot where he sustained bullet injuries during a rally in Punjab province, days after surviving an assassination attempt, for which he has blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and two others. Mr. Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the march.

2015 to 2022 likely to be 8 warmest years on record: WMO report

The global mean temperature in 2022 is estimated to be 1.15 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average, likely making the eight years from 2015 the warmest on record, the World Meteorological Organisation said in a report on Sunday. The report titled ‘WMO Provisional State of the Global Climate 2022’ released at the 27th Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC on Sunday stated that the rate of sea level rise has doubled since 1993 and has risen by nearly 10 mm since January 2020 to a new record high this year.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav special helps India top group, England awaits in semifinals

Suryakumar Yadav reaffirmed his status as a short-format magician with another magnificent effort as India crushed Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne on November 6, 2022 to set up a T20 World Cup semifinal date with the mighty England. Surya, who has matched the peerless Virat Kohli stroke-for-stroke in this World Cup, smashed an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls in India’s imposing total of 186 for 5. India finished on top of group 2 and will now play their fourth T20 World Cup semifinal (after 2007, 2014, 2016) against Jos Buttler’s England in Adelaide on November 10.