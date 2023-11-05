November 05, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Congress unveils manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls; promises caste census, higher paddy procurement price

The Congress on November 5 released its manifesto for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, promising caste census, loan waiver to farmers, ₹3,200 for per quintal for paddy procurement and subsidised cooking gas cylinders to women under a new scheme. Promises including loan waiver to farmers, caste census, procurement of paddy at 20 quintal per acre, free education to students from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post graduation) made by Congress leaders during their poll campaign have been mentioned in the manifesto.

Virat Kohli, on 35th birthday, equals Tendulkar with 49th ODI hundred

Virat Kohli on November 5 equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries with his 49th hundred in the World Cup match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, celebrating his 35th birthday in the most befitting manner. Kohli reached the landmark when he scored a single off Kagiso Rabada in the 49th over of the Indian innings in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowds that kept chanting his names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Draft reports on bills to replace criminal laws likely to be adopted on November 6

A parliamentary committee scrutinising three bills to replace the existing criminal laws will meet on November 6 to adopt draft reports, days after some opposition members had sought an extension for the panel to go through the measures in greater detail. On October 27, the standing committee on Home could not adopt the three draft reports as some opposition members pressed for more time to study it. The committee will now meet on November 6, according to a notice sent to members for adopting the three drafts.

Delhi’s air pollution: Air quality in ‘severe plus’ category again; Primary schools shut till November 10

A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on November 5 as pollution levels once again reached the severe plus category due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night. The air quality index deteriorated from 415 at 4 p.m. on November 4 to 460 at 7 a.m. on November 5. All primary schools in the national capital will remain shut till November 10 in view of rising pollution levels in the city, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on November 5. For classes 6 to 12, schools have the option of teaching online.

Indian envoy asks Canada to produce evidence in Nijjar’s killing, says Trudeau’s statements “damaged” probe

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma reiterated New Delhi’s stand on the diplomatic standoff with Canada, and urged Ottawa to release evidence backing up its allegation regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Indian envoy made the remarks in an interview with the Canadian platform, The GlobeandMail on November 3.

India, Sri Lanka Navies discuss maritime security in Palk Bay, Gulf of Mannar

A recent meeting between the Indian and Sri Lankan Navies discussed maritime security in the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar region, the safety of fishermen, measures to curtail trafficking of contraband, among other issues. The meeting was the 33rd edition of annual International Maritime Boundary Line meeting between the representatives of Navies and Coast Guards of India and Sri Lanka, which was held onboard INSSumitra on Friday (November 3) at the Indo--Sri Lanka Maritime Boundary Line off Point Calimere in the Palk Bay.

Two senior Congress leaders fighting to establish their sons, capture party in MP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5 targeted the Opposition Congress, saying two of its senior leaders were fighting in Madhya Pradesh to establish their sons and to capture the party organisation in the State. Addressing a public meeting in Seoni district of MP ahead of the State elections, PM Modi said the Congress, despite being in power for five-six decades in the country after Independence, did not do anything for the welfare of the tribal community. He also sought support from the “warm” people of Mizoram who were “like my family members” for the BJP. In a video message for the people of the poll-bound State, Modi said the BJP-led NDA government has been trying relentlessly to reduce the psychological and physical distance between New Delhi and the northeast since 2014.

Bihar caste survey deliberately showed inflated Muslim, Yadav population: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 5 attacked Bihar’s Nitish Kumar government, accusing it of deliberately showing inflated Muslim and Yadav population in the State’s caste survey as part of its “appeasement politics”. Addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur district, the senior BJP leader said that the decision to conduct the caste survey in the State was taken when Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) was an NDA constituent. Attacking the Opposition INDIA alliance, of which both JD(U) and RJD are key members, Mr. Shah alleged that the only agenda of the bloc is to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi government’s fight against corruption ‘nautanki’, says Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 dubbed the Narendra Modi government’s fight against corruption a ‘nautanki’, saying those whom the BJP accuses of wrongdoing are rewarded with ministerial berths upon joining the party. Addressing a party event in Haryana’s Rohtak, Kejriwal also said that if someone committed a “huge sin or a crime” and joins the BJP, the officials of the CBI, the ED or the Income Tax Department will never dare to even touch that person.

BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Rajasthan polls

The BJP on November 5 released a list of 15 candidates, which includes some fresh faces, for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly elections. The party has dropped sitting MLA from Mawli (Udaipur) Dharmnarayan Joshi and fielded K.G. Paliwal instead.

Israeli Minister says nuking Gaza ‘an option’, suspended by Netanyahu

An Israeli Minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party on November 5 said that dropping an atomic bomb on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip was “an option”, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to suspend him from government meetings indefinitely. In a radio interview, Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said that “there are no non-combatants in Gaza” and providing humanitarian aid to the Strip would constitute “a failure”. When asked if there are no non-combatants in Gaza in his view then if a nuclear attack on the Gaza Strip is “an option”, Eliyahu responded, “That’s one way.” His remarks infuriated members of both the ruling coalition and the Opposition, evoking calls to fire him from the government.

Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157 people and destroys most housesz

Thousands of villagers in the mountains of northwestern Nepal slept outdoors November 4 night in the bitter cold after an earthquake killed at least 157 people and damaged or destroyed most homes. Most of the houses in villages in Jajarkot district either collapsed or were severely damaged by the sudden earthquake Friday night, while the few concrete houses in towns were also damaged. While rescuers were scrambling to rush aid, operations were hampered by the fact that many of the mountainous villages could only be reached by foot. Roads were also blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake. Soldiers could be seen trying to clear the blocked roads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.