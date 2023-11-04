November 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

PM Modi attacks Chhattisgarh CM, Congress over betting app row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 4 attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged ‘Mahadev’ betting app scam, and said the Congress leader should tell what links he has with the accused in the case. Mr. Modi was addressing a public meeting in Durg city of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ have led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Baghel so far. In another election rally in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Modi said the Congress leaders, their “dialogues” and their announcements are all “filmy” as he took a jibe at ‘tear clothes’ remark of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Nepal Earthquake | Death toll rises to 157

Rescue workers in Nepal began digging through the rubble of collapsed houses with their bare hands on Saturday, searching for survivors after the country’s worst earthquake in eight years killed 157 people and shook buildings as far away as New Delhi. The death toll included 105 people killed in Jajarkot and 52 in neighbouring Rukum West district, both in Karnali province, Rama Acharya, an official said. Deputy Prime Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha said India and China have offered to help in search and rescue operations.

ED, CBI, I-T raids in Chhattisgarh can’t demoralise Congress workers, we’ll win there and in M.P.: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on November 4 said the recent raids by central agencies in Chhattisgarh can’t demoralise their workers, asserting that the party will win the assembly elections there as well as in BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh. Mr. Kharge was addressing a public meeting at Katangi town in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district of M.P. Meanwhile, the Congress party alleged that the claims made by the ED against Bhupesh Baghel are part of a “conspiracy” hatched by the BJP to tarnish the Chhattisgarh CM’s image and asserted that the people of the state would give a befitting reply to such tactics in the upcoming Assembly poll.

Delhi air pollution: Marginal dip in pollution levels overnight as haze persists, health concerns rise

Pollution levels in Delhi and its surrounding areas dipped marginally overnight due to a relatively better wind speed, though the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 was still more than 80 times the healthy limit prescribed by the World Health Organization. A thick toxic haze lingers over the city for the fifth consecutive day on November 4, with doctors expressing concerns that air pollution is causing an increase in respiratory and eye problems among children and the elderly.

Haryana Minister slams Punjab government over stubble burning; AAP hits back

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on November 4 slammed the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over the stubble-burning incidents in the state, prompting a sharp reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party. In his post on X, Mr. Dalal shared statistics of farm fires in Punjab and Haryana over the last three days. “We have demanded water from (Arvind) Kejriwal ji and Bhagwant Mann ji, not smoke of paddy stubble,” Mr. Dalal said.

Navy helicopter crashes in Kochi, one killed

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy crashed on the runway of the Naval airport at Willingdon Island near Kochi on November 4 noon, resulting in the death of a personnel on board, it has been learnt. Another was injured. The helicopter is said to have operated from INS Garuda, the Naval air station next to the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

Legislature can enact fresh law to cure deficiency in judgment, cannot directly overrule it: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on November 4 said the legislature can enact a fresh law to cure a deficiency in a judgment but it cannot directly overrule it. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Justice Chandrachud said judges don’t think about how the society would respond when they decide cases and that is the difference between the elected arm of the government and the judiciary.

Electoral bond sales to open again on November 6

With five State assemblies going to polls, the Finance Ministry on November 4 announced a fresh tranche of electoral bond sales over the fortnight from November 6 to November 20, the second window for these bonds’ sales within a month. With the latest notification, electoral bonds are effectively likely to be on sale for at 75 days between October 2023 and May 2024, when the Lok Sabha polls are expected.

Jal Jeevan Mission scam case | ED seizes and freezes ₹2.21 crore

The Enforcement Directorate has seized or frozen ₹2.21 crore, including ₹1.73 crore in bank balance, following searches at 26 locations in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Dausa, in connection with an alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam. On November 4, ED said its probe revealed that the contractors in question were involved in securing tenders pertaining to JJM works based on purported fake work completion certificates issued by Indian Railway Construction International Limited and by bribing senior PHED officials.

No one will be spared in Delhi Excise Policy case including Telangana CM’s daughter: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on November 4 said the probe agencies will not spare anyone in the Delhi Excise Policy case including Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha, whose name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed by the ED in the case. Dismissing allegations that the BJP has a tacit understanding with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, the Information and Broadcasting Minister told reporters in Hyderabad that the BJP does not have any understanding with the BRS.

Israel-Hamas war | No record of Hamas blocking or seizing aid, says U.S. special envoy

U.S. Special Envoy David Satterfield said on November 4 that U.S. officials had not been told that Hamas is blocking or diverting humanitarian aid flowing into the Gaza Strip amid shortages of food, medicine and fuel. Speaking to reporters in the Jordanian capital Amman, he said that those distributing aid in Gaza had not reported aid being diverted since trucks resumed crossing the Egypt-controlled Rafah gate on October 21 after diplomatic wrangling to resume the flow. Those in charge of the aid “do not report to us in this 10 day, 12 day period of assistance delivery, interdiction of or seizure of goods by Hamas,” he said.

Cooperating with Philippines, U.S. to protect South China Sea: Japan PM Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on November 4 his country, the Philippines and the United States were cooperating to protect the freedom of the South China Sea as he committed to help enhance Manila’s security capabilities. “In the South China Sea, the trilateral cooperation to protect the freedom of the sea is underway,” Mr. Kishida, on an official visit, said in an address before the Philippine congress in the capital Manila.

ICC World Cup | Board secretary resigns following Sri Lanka’s underwhelming run in World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva has resigned in the wake of the national team’s disappointing run in the ODI World Cup win in India. Sri Lanka lost to India by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai on November 2. They are virtually out of the semifinal race. Mr. De Silva’s resignation came after the sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe’s call for the mass resignation of the SLC administration following the team’s heavy loss to India.