The major news headlines of the day and more.

Supreme Court upholds notification amending employees pension scheme as ‘legal and valid’

The judgment by a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit came in an appeal filed by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation challenging decisions of the Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi High Courts quashing the 2014 amendments on “determination of pensionable salary” under the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) of 1995. The court held that the amendments to the pension scheme notified on August 22, 2014 would apply to the employees of “exempted establishments” in the list of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which number over 1300 companies and entities, in the same manner as for the staff of regular establishments.

AAP announces former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate

Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced TV journalist turned politician Isudan Gadhvi’s name as the party’s chief ministerial face for the Gujarat Assembly polls where AAP has turned its focus and challenge the ruling BJP in its strongest bastion. Mr. Gadhvi joined the AAP last year, taking a political plunge after quitting as editor of VTV, a local Gujarat news channel where his evening show Mahamanthan became a hugely popular news program in the state.

Morbi’s chief officer suspended days after bridge collapse incident

The Gujarat government has suspended Morbi Municipality’s chief officer Sandipsinh Zala in the wake of the bridge collapse incident that claimed 141 lives, a senior official said. “The State Urban Development Department has suspended Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala,” said Morbi District Collector G. T. Pandya. “Resident Additional Collector of Morbi has been given the additional charge of the Chief Officer until further orders,” he said.

Terror funding case | ED attaches J&K separatist Shabir Shah’s Srinagar house

The Enforcement Directorate has attached an immovable property in the name of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with a terror funding case against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and others. The property worth ₹21.80 lakh is located in Srinagar’s Botshah Colony, said the agency on Friday. The ED alleged that Mr. Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in the Kashmir Valley by way of stone pelting, processions, protests, bandhs, hartals and other subversive activities.

As air quality remains ‘severe’, primary schools to remain shut in Delhi from November 5

As Delhi continued to reel under “severe” level of air pollution on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that there will be no classes for students in primary section from Saturday. Reiterating that air pollution is not just Delhi’s issue, he said that it’s an issue of entire North India.

Attack on Imran Khan | Pakistan police arrest two more suspects

Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province have arrested two more suspects, who they believe had sold the pistol and bullets for PKR 20,000 to Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the assailant who tried to assassinate former premier Imran Khan during a political rally, according to a media report on Friday. Police sources said that two other suspects — Waqas and Sajid Butt — sold Basheer a pistol and bullets for PKR 20,000, adding that the pistol did not have a number or license.

China’s Xi Jinping urges Ukraine peace talks with Germany’s Olaf Scholz

In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues. It comes after Mr. Xi further cemented his authoritarian rule at a major Communist Party congress last month.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power. About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Mr. Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Thursday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 450,000 apartments in the capital alone did not have on Friday. Russia has carried out missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, particularly in recent weeks. In his address, Mr. Zelenskyy described the targeting of energy infrastructure as a sign of weakness.

GAIL net profit falls 46 pc as Russian gas supply snag hurts petchem business

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd reported a 46 per cent drop in its September quarter net profit as it slashed petrochemical output after a former unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom stopped gas supplies. Net profit stood at ₹1,537.07 crore in July-September compared with ₹2,862.95 crore profit in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing of the company. The profit for the firm that transports and sells natural gas to users like fertiliser plants and CNG retailers was sequentially down 47.2 per cent from ₹2,915.19 crore profit in the April-June quarter.

Asian Team Squash Championships | Indian men win a first gold

The Indian men’s team bagged its first-ever gold medal in the Asian team squash championships at Chengdu, South Korea, on Friday, with a facile 2-0 win over Kuwait in the final. Ramit Tandon won the opening rubber against Ali Alramezi while India’s No. 1 Saurav Ghosal closed out the match with a straight-game win over Ammar Altamimi. India had won all its Group matches, five in all. India had won the silver in 2021, 2012 & 1981 and has won bronze seven times.

T20 World Cup | New Zealand first team to seal semifinal spot

New Zealand on Friday became the first team to book a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup after Australia were restricted to 168-8 by Afghanistan in a crucial game in Adelaide. After New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in their final super 12 group, defending champions Australia needed to win against Afghanistan by an improbable 185 runs to overtake the net runrate of their trans-Tasman rivals. The hosts, however, scored 168 for 8 after being invited to bat by Afghanistan, paving the way for New Zealand to qualify for the knockout stage.