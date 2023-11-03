November 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Delhi enveloped in a haze as air pollution levels peak to emergency levels

A culmination of factors including smoke from stubble burning, local pollutants and unfavourable conditions for the dispersal of pollutants have led to the air quality in the National Capital entering the ‘severe plus’ category, which is the stage at which all emergency measures need to be pressed into play to improve the quality of air. As Delhi was enveloped in a haze, all primary schools were shut down till November 6 and a ban on construction activity has been implemented.

Same-sex verdict compels queer couples to lead dishonest lives, review petition tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court judgment on same-sex marriage compels queer couples who wish the joys of a real family to remain in the closet and lead dishonest lives, a review petition said. The petition seeks a review of the top court’s majority judgment refusing to legalise same-sex marriage. The judgment concludes queer partners suffer from the indignity of discrimination in their everyday lives, but then turns them away with best wishes for the future, Udit Sood, a petitioner, said.

New nodal officers can block any site, app hosting pirated film content

In a bid to curb film piracy, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has appointed nodal officers authorised to direct the blocking or taking down of any website, app or weblink carrying pirated film content. The nodal officers are from the Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification. The action has been taken under the recently amended Cinematograph Act.

Indefinite suspension | Supreme Court asks AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

The Supreme Court on November 3 asked suspended AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on the select committee issue, and hoped that he would take a “sympathetic” view of the matter. A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to apprise it of the developments in the matter after the Diwali vacation.

Gyanvapi case | Supreme Court declines to intervene in Allahabad Chief Justice’s order

The Supreme Court on November 3 refused to entertain an appeal filed against an order of the Allahabad Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker withdrawing petitions connected to Hindu claims over the Gyanvapi mosque premises from the High Court judge hearing them. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud declined to interfere with Chief Justice Diwaker’s order in August while observing that “certain things should remain within the realm of Chief Justice of the High Court.

RSS route marches case | Supreme Court asks why Tamil Nadu appealed directly in top court

The Supreme Court on November 3 indicated that it was hesitant to intervene in a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging two orders of Single Judge Benches of the Madras High Court allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to conduct route marches in the State. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta questioned the decision of the State government, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, to appeal directly to the Supreme Court without first approaching a Division Bench of the High Court.

CJI Chandrachud says lawyers should not seek adjournments unless it is ‘very, very necessary’

The Supreme Court received 3,688 requests for adjournment from lawyers between September 1 and November 3 as soon as the cases were listed for hearing, compelling Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud to announce in open courtroom on Friday that he does not head a ‘tareekh-pe-tareekh court’. The Chief Justice said the adjournment slips were circulated the moment the cases were listed following urgent mentioning by lawyers for early hearing.

AP High Court restrains Chandrababu Naidu from engaging in political rallies and public meetings

Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao of the AP High Court on November 3 instructed former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is out of Rajamahendravaram central jail on medical bail for four weeks till November 28, not to engage in political rallies and public meetings. It is not a blanket ban or a violation of fundamental rights but rather a reasonable restriction imposed by the court to maintain legal order while causing the least possible interference with Mr. Naidu’s convenience and fundamental rights, the judge said in his verdict on the CID’s plea to include some additional conditions in the interim bail order dated October 31, 2023.

Plea before Delhi High Court claims Taj Mahal built on Raja Man Singh’s mansion

The Delhi High Court on November 3 directed the Archeological Survey of India to decide representation seeking change in the books of history about the construction of the Taj Mahal, claiming there is no historical evidence of the demolition of the palace of Raja Man Singh and fresh construction of Taj Mahal on the same site.

Chhattisgarh polls | BJP promises sops for married women, landless farm labourers, LPG cylinder at ₹500

Yearly financial assistance to married women and landless agriculture labourers, paddy procurement at ₹3,100 per quintal and cooking gas cylinder at ₹500 to poor families are some of the key highlights of the BJP’s poll manifesto for Chhattisgarh released on November 4, just four days ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections. Filling one lakh vacant government posts in Chhattisgarh in two years and taking people of the State on a visit to Ram temple, which is being constructed in Ayodhya, are also among the promises of the Opposition BJP mentioned in the manifesto. Amit Shah also attacked the Congress, claiming that religious conversion was on the rise in Chhattisgarh under the party-led government, which he alleged was using the State machinery to convert poor tribals.

ED registers money laundering case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar in connection with the construction of a luxury hotel on Jogeshwari. The case is registered against Waikar in ‘₹500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam’. Mr. Waikar is accused of defrauding the BMC of ₹500 crore by obtaining permission to build a five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a BMC playground.

Israel says troops encircle Gaza City as Blinken visits

Israeli ground troops encircled Gaza City on November in their war against Hamas, as top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for a trip focused on “concrete steps” to minimise Palestinian civilian casualties. Ahead of Mr. Blinken’s arrival, Israel’s military said on November 2 it had “completed the encirclement” of the narrow Palestinian territory’s largest city — signalling a new phase in the nearly month-long conflict. Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says more than 9,000 people have died in Israeli bombardments, mostly women and children.

Bangladesh arrests more opposition leaders as PM Hasina rejects dialogue

Bangladesh’s main opposition party said on November 3 that three more of its senior leaders had been arrested, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ruled out talks with adversaries demanding her resignation. Hundreds of senior cadres and supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have been arrested, with former Commerce Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury among those taken into custody overnight.

Global warming will reach 1.5C threshold this decade

Climate change is accelerating and the world will cross the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming threshold this decade, according to research published on Thursday that scientists said should raise alarms at this year’s COP28 climate talks. Countries pledged in the 2015 Paris Agreement to hold global warming to within 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures but the new paper by a team of scientists, including from NASA and Columbia University, adds to evidence suggesting that this goal is already out of reach.

Services growth lost steam in October, PMI signals

A purple patch in India’s services economy this year hit a bump in October, with growth decelerating and price pressures flaring up, as per the S&P Global India Services PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index), which dropped from 61 in September to 58.4, signalling the slowest uptick since March. A reading of 50 on the index indicates no change in economic activity levels. While output levels as well as new business inflows rose strongly in October, the rate of expansion slowed in the face of competitive pressures and inflationary forces, as per the survey-based PMI findings.

Coal production grew by 18.6%, highest output growth since July 2022

India’s coal production grew at a 16-month high pace of 18.6% in October to 78.65 million tonnes (MT), with despatches to end-users like the power sector rising 18.1% to an even higher figure of 79.3 MT. October’s coal production numbers released by the Coal Ministry on November 3 mark the fourth successive month of double-digit growth and the strong offtake from pitheads to end-use industries indicates electricity generation growth also remained robust in last month.

Teams should have been allowed more than 15 players in squad considering duration of tournament, says Cummins

Australia will not have the services of stars Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh against England, and captain Pat Cummins on November 3 said the teams should have been allowed more players instead of 15 in the squad considering this World Cup’s duration. Maxwell suffered a freak injury during a game of golf while Marsh has returned home for personal reasons, and no definite timeline is marked for their return to action.