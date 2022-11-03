Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan injured after an unidentified gunman opened fire during his protest march in Pakistan’s Punjab province. | Photo Credit: PTI

Imran Khan injured in firing during Pakistan rally: officials

A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, wounding him slightly and also some of his supporters, a senior leader from his party and police said. Party official Asad Umar said Khan was wounded in the leg and was not seriously hurt. The identity of the gunman, who was arrested at the scene, was not immediately known. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting. According to police, the attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province where Mr. Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

Gujarat elections in two phases, counting on December 8

Voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh. Of the total 182 Assembly seats in the State, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the remaining 93 seats on December 5. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, before announcing the poll schedule, paid tributes to the victims of the Morbi bridge tragedy that killed at least 135 people.

EC must explain why it announced polls for Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat on separate dates: Congress

Congress’ Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma alleged that the BJP got time to hold several rallies on official expense and misused public resources to the hilt in Gujarat. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, he said, “Want to thank Election Commission for announcing Gujarat polls finally despite BJP-led government’s pressure.” “The Election Commission should give an explanation as a constitutional body that while counting of votes for elections in both States will be on the same day, why elections were announced on different dates,” Mr. Sharma said.

India abstains on Russia-sponsored draft resolution at UNSC for probe on Ukraine’s alleged bio weapons

India has abstained on yet another resolution involving Ukraine, this time a motion sponsored by Russia at the UNSC that sought to establish a commission to investigate claims by Moscow that the U.S. and Ukraine are carrying out “military biological activities” in laboratories in Ukraine in violation of the biological weapons convention. The resolution failed to get adopted on November 3 as only two Council members — Russia and China — voted in its favour, while the U.S., the U.K. and France voted against it and the other Council members, including India, abstained.

Working on a single platform and national model for live-streaming in all courts: Justice Chandrachud

Justice Chandrachud, heading a Bench with Justice Hima Kohli, said efforts are on to set up a national infrastructure where proceedings in all courts, from subordinate courts to High Courts and the Supreme Court, can be beamed live from a single platform. The Bench was hearing a petition filed by advocate Mathews Nedumpara on live-streaming of proceedings. Justice Chandrachud urged Mr. Nedumpara also to consult domain experts and lawyers who are technically proficient to make live-streaming across courts a reality.

Supreme Court affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist in 2000 Red Fort attack case

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq seeking review of its judgement awarding death penalty to him in the 2000 Red Fort attack case that left three people, including two Army jawans, dead. A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that it has accepted the prayers that electronic records be considered.

Institutions acting against the corrupt need not be defensive: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agencies and officials acting against the corrupt and corruption need not fear or be defensive while doing their work. Addressing an event at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi to mark the ongoing vigilance awareness week, Mr. Modi said the corrupt should not escape “at any cost” and they should not get political or social protection. The Prime Minister said the country needs to have “zero tolerance” for corruption in the administrative ecosystem and this would work for the idea of a developed India.

As air pollution rises, political leaders in Punjab, Haryana fire up a blame game on stubble burning

Stubble burning, which takes place close to autumn every year, remains a significant contributor to air pollution, especially across northern India, including the national capital, New Delhi. The AAP, which is in power in Delhi, has over the years invariably blamed Punjab for its air pollution during autumn and the early months of winter. This year, however, with AAP Governments in both Punjab and Delhi, the barbs of the blame game barbs have taken a different turn.

Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years

The bank boosted its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on November 3, to 3%, after consumer price inflation returned to a 40-year high in September. The aggressive move to prevent inflation from becoming embedded in the economy was in line with market expectations after a more cautious half-point increase six weeks ago.

Israel election | 88.6% ballots counted, Netanyahu near certain to be next Prime Minister

With nearly 90% of ballots counted in the Israeli general elections, veteran politician Benjamin Netanyahu was poised to be the Prime Minister once again, according to official data. Mr. Netanyahu’s party Likud and its far-right allies are projected to receive a clear majority with 65 seats in the 120-member Knesset or Parliament. Likud leader Mr. Netanyahu, 73, will with near certainty be Israel’s next Prime Minister after approximately 90% of the votes counted, the Jerusalem Post newspaper quoted the Central Election Committee’s data.

Russian shelling damaged nuclear plant power lines: Ukraine

Ukraine’s nuclear state operator Energoatom said on Thursday that Russia has shelled and damaged power lines connecting Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian grid, leaving the plant reliant on diesel generators again. The generators have enough fuel to maintain the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine for just 15 days, Energoatom said in a post on its Telegram channel. “The countdown has begun,” Energoatom said, noting it had limited possibilities to “maintain the ZNPP in a safe mode,” raising fears of a potential nuclear disaster.

India’s services sector sees upturn in October on improved demand

India’s services sector activities witnessed an upturn in October on the back of stronger gains in new business and increased hiring amid strengthening demand, a monthly survey said on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from September’s six-month low of 54.3 to 55.1 in October, pointing to a quicker and marked rate of growth. The headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold for the fifteenth straight month. In Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Shadab’s all-round show helps Pakistan stay alive with win over SA

Shadab Khan produced a special all-round effort as Pakistan kept their semifinal hopes alive with a 33-run win over South Africa in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match on Thursday. Shadab first led Pakistan’s strong batting display with a scintillating 22-ball 52, propelling them to 185 for nine after opting to bat. Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/14) and Shadab (2/16) then blew away the South African top order as the Proteas could manage 108 for 9 in 14 overs. As per DLS method, South Africa were set a revised target of 142 runs in 14 overs after the rain interruption.