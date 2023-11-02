November 02, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Supreme Court reserves verdict in the challenge to the electoral bonds scheme

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on November 2 reserved its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme. The proceedings spanning over a period of three days focused on arguments pertaining to the voters’ right to information vis-a-vis the right to confidentiality of donors. he bench also directed the Election Commission of India to submit within two weeks information on the receipt of electoral bonds by political parties till September 30. The details are to be provided in a sealed cover.

Kejriwal skips ED summons, demands withdrawal of ‘illegal, politically motivated’ notice

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an excise policy-linked case and wrote to the agency demanding withdrawal of the notice summoning him, claiming it was “illegal and politically motivated”. According to official sources, the ED is now expected to issue fresh summons to him. Earlier in the day, an AAP source said Mr. Kejriwal will go to Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli where he will take part in a roadshow along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Meanwhile, the BJP said that central agencies work for the government and not for any party and asked why Mr. Kejriwal was avoiding the ED if he has done no wrong.

ED raids Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate on November 2 raided the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand and some others as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said. A dozen premises linked to the Minister, including that in the Civil Lines area of the national capital, were being searched since 7:30 a.m., they said. The ED teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF. The investigation stems from a charge sheet filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on charges of false declarations in imports for customs evasion of more than ₹7 crore apart from international hawala transactions, the sources said.

Cash-for-query case | Mahua Moitra appears before ethics panel; Opposition members storm out of meet

Opposition members of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 stormed out of a meeting along with Mahua Moitra, accusing the panel’s chairperson of asking the TMC MP personal and unethical questions. Ms. Moitra, who is at the centre of a cash-for-query row, appeared before the Ethics Committee of the lower house on the day. “We found the ethics committee chairperson’s questions to Moitra undignified and unethical,” Congress MP and panel member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters after the walkout.

Delhi court sends NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty to jail till December 1

A Delhi court on November 2 sent NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR department head Amit Chakravarty to judicial custody till December 1 in a case lodged under the UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda. Special Judge Hardeep Kaur sent both the accused to jail after they were produced before the court on expiry of their custodial interrogation by Delhi Police. The court had granted the city police their remand for a second time on October 25 setting aside their counsel Arshdeep Singh Khurana’s contention that no new ground for it was mentioned in the application.

Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit New Delhi next week for ‘2+2’ dialogue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to New Delhi next week for the ‘2+2’ meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to the U.S. State Department. The group of Ministers will discuss “both bilateral and global concerns and developments in the Indo-Pacific” the State Department said. Mr. Blinken’s visit to New Delhi is part of a larger November 2-10 trip to Tel Aviv, Amman, Tokyo and Seoul. The New Delhi visit is expected to take place on November 9 -10.

Kerala Government moves Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over pending Bills

The Kerala Government has sought a declaration from the Supreme Court that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has “failed to exercise his Constitutional powers and duties” in holding the Bills passed by the State Legislature for a long and indefinite period. Kerala raised the demand in a special leave petition moved before the Supreme Court on November 2. T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, too filed a petition before the apex court on the issue.

Kerala Police register second case against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for remarks on Kalamassery blasts

The Ernakulam Central police in Kerala have filed an FIR against Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and BJP national secretary Anil K. Antony on November 2 on charge of making communally instigative social media posts in connection with the blasts at a prayer convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery in Kochi recently. This is the second case to be registered by the Ernakulam Central police against Mr. Chandrasekhar in less than three days regarding the issue.

Land acquisition case | Sub-divisional magistrate suspended for summoning Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel

A sub-divisional magistrate (judicial), who had summoned the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in a land acquisition-related case and his staff member have been suspended by the State government, officials said on November 2. District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said SDM Vineet Kumar was suspended on November 1 for gross negligence. The SDM’s ‘peshkar’ (staff member who presents files to the officer) has also been suspended. The summons were issued last month, prompting the Governor’s office to cite the constitutional immunity she enjoys against such action.

ED officer arrested in Jaipur by Rajasthan ACB

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau on November 2 arrested an ED officer, who is posted in Manipur’s Imphal, and an associate in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh, officials said. The accused officer was allegedly demanding ₹17 lakh in lieu of settling the case against the complainant in the chit fund case. According to a statement of the Bureau, those arrested are Naval Kishore Meena, Enforcement Officer of the ED in Imphal and his local associate Babulal Meena.

Mumbai air pollution | MPCB asks Hindustan Petroleum, Tata Power to cut down production by 50%

Amid growing concerns over the rise in air pollution in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said it has asked the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Tata Power and a few other companies to cut down their production by 50% with an aim to curb pollution. In its press statement on November 1, the MPCB said it gave this instruction in the notices issued on October 27 to the HPCL, Tata Power, Aegis Logistics at Mahul and Sealord Containers Ltd at Ambapada located in Trombay area of Mumbai.

Israel-Hamas war | At least 195 killed in Israeli strikes on Jabalia refugee camp

The Hamas-run government in Gaza said on November 2 that 195 people were killed in Israeli strikes this week on Jabalia refugee camp, the biggest in the narrow Palestinian territory. “The victims of the first and second massacres in Jabalia exceed 1,000” including “martyrs and wounded”, said the Hamas government press office in a statement referring to strikes in the last two days. Residents reported mortar fire around Gaza City and said Israeli tanks and bulldozers were sometimes driving over rubble and knocking down structures rather than using regular roads. The south of Gaza was not spared either, with three Palestinians dead from tank shelling near the town of Khan Younis and an air strike killing five outside a U.N. school in Beach refugee camp, Gaza health officials said. Brigadier General Iddo Mizrahi, chief of Israel’s military engineers, told Army Radio troops were in a first stage of opening access routes in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said that more than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed since war broke out more than three weeks ago.

General elections in Pakistan to be held on February 11, poll body informs Supreme Court

General elections in Pakistan will be held on February 11, 2024, the country’s poll body informed the Supreme Court on November 2, putting an end to months-long uncertainty over the polls. The Election Commission of Pakistan’s counsel, Sajeel Swati, said the process of drawing constituencies would be completed by January 29, 2024, paving the way for the polls.

Vladimir Putin signs bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban treaty

President Vladimir Putin on November 2 signed a bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban, a move that Moscow said was needed to establish parity with the United States. Mr. Putin has said that rescinding the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, also known as the CTBT, would “mirror” the stand taken by the U.S., which has signed but not ratified the nuclear test ban.

Executions in Iran are up 30%, a new United Nations report says

Iran is carrying out executions “at an alarming rate,” putting to death at least 419 people in the first seven months of the year, the United Nations chief said in a new report. That’s a 30% increase from the same period in 2022. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the report to the U.N. General Assembly on the human rights situation in Iran that seven men were executed in relation to or for participating in nationwide protests, sparked by the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was picked up by the morality police for her allegedly loose headscarf in violation of Iran’s Islamic dress code.

Seoul says North Korea has likely sent missiles as well as ammunition, shells to Russia

North Korea has likely supplied several types of missiles to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, along with its widely reported shipments of ammunition and shells, South Korea’s military said on November 2. The assessment was released a day after South Korea’s spy service told law-makers that North Korea recently provided more than a million artillery shells to Russia amid deepening military cooperation between the two countries, both key U.S. adversaries.

Australia’s Marsh out of England game, back home for personal reasons

Australia will be without Mitchell Marsh for their World Cup game against England this week after the all-rounder returned home to Perth for personal reasons, the country’s cricket board said on November 2. Cricket Australia said a timeline on Marsh’s return to the squad “is to be confirmed” and it was not immediately clear if a replacement player would be called up to the squad should his absence be prolonged.

