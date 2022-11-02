Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif before their bilateral meeting in Beijing. | Photo Credit: AP

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court

While the bridge flooring was replaced, its cable was not replaced and it could not take the weight of the changed flooring, the prosecution, citing a forensic report, told the magistrate’s court. Chief Judicial Magistrate M.J. Khan remanded four of the arrested accused — two managers of the OREVA Group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge — in police custody till November 5.

‘Deeply concerned about security of Chinese’, Xi Jinping tells Pakistan PM Sharif

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif he was “deeply concerned” about the security of Chinese personnel working on projects in the country. Xi pointedly noted in an official statement released by Beijing that he was “deeply concerned about the security of Chinese people in Pakistan and hopes that Pakistan will provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese institutions and personnel going to Pakistan”. This follows a number of attacks on Chinese nationals in the country. In April, three Chinese were killed following a suicide attack near a Confucius Institute in Karachi.

Explore how specially-abled people can be put in different categories in civil services: Supreme Court tells Centre

The top court shared an incident where a person in Chennai with 100 per cent blindness was appointed as civil judge junior division and the court interpreters got all orders signed by him and was later posted as editor of a Tamil journal. “You please examine. They may not fit into all categories. Sympathy is one aspect, practicality is another aspect,” the bench observed. At the outset, Attorney General R Venkatramani, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the government was looking into the matter and sought time. The court said it would hear the matter after eight weeks.

Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled

Breaking his silence over the political crisis that erupted in Congress-ruled Rajasthan in September, party leader Sachin Pilot Wednesday suggested the party will soon take action against those who were given notices by the AICC for indiscipline. He said only 13 months were left for the assembly elections in Rajasthan and whatever decisions are to be taken, like the CLP meeting, the AICC would take them very soon. He further said rules and discipline of the party apply to all, adding that he hoped Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would take a decision in the matter soon.

Rahul does not like backseat driving, best suited to be Cong’s ‘ideological compass’: Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi does not like backseat driving or asserting his authority and his greatest value going forward will be to play the role of an “ideological compass” for the Congress, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday. A week after Mallikarjun Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president in over 24 years, took charge of the party, Mr. Ramesh said some people are calling Mr. Gandhi the elephant in the room but his response is that the former party chief is actually a “tiger on the road”.

Editors Guild urges police for ‘impartial’ probe into complaints against The Wire

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) urged the Delhi Police to be objective and impartial in investigating all the complaints filed against The Wire news portal, asking them not use “intimidatory tactics in disregard of democratic principles”. In a statement, the Guild said it was disturbed by the manner in which Delhi Police Crime Branch carried out search and seizures at the homes of founding editors and senior editors of The Wire, as well as their office and the newsroom in Delhi on October 31.

COVID-19 | Mild disease, no severity among Indian patients: INSACOG on Omicron’s XBB variant

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium said the XBB variant has been detected in multiple States in the country and it is keeping a close watch and monitoring the emergence and evolution of XBB and XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages. Among the Indian patients the disease is mild like with other Omicron sub-lineages and no increase in severity is noted, the panel said.

SEWA founder Ela Bhatt dies

Recipient of national and international awards like Padma Bhushan and Ramon Magsaysay award, Indira Gandhi Peace Prize and many others, Elaben Bhatt was globally recognised as a woman leader who founded many institutions and did pioneering work in organising women for their self employment and empowerment not only in India but across the South Asia. She was the chairperson of Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram and recently resigned as the Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi founded Gujarat Vidhyapith.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election ‘is over’

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly told members of Brazil’s Supreme Court Tuesday that his election battle against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has come to an end. Earlier, in a brief speech at the presidential palace, he said, “I have always played within the four lines of the constitution,” although he stopped short of conceding. After a private meeting with Mr. Bolsonaro, the Supreme Court Justice Luiz Edson Fachin said the conservative leader had said, “It is over. So, let’s look ahead.” The justice made the comment in a video broadcast on local media.

Saudis in U.S. targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

In its statement rejecting claims it targets critics abroad, the Saudi Embassy said: “On the contrary, our diplomatic missions abroad provide a broad array of services, including medical and legal assistance, to any citizen that requests assistance when traveling outside the kingdom.” The statement did not address the imprisonment of the Boston-based Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud.

U.K.‘s Sunak reverses decision not to attend UN climate talks

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s original decision not to attend the gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh drew the ire of environmental campaigners. But a U-turn was hinted at on Tuesday when his spokesman said the decision was “under review” and after reports that Boris Johnson would attend. Mr. Johnson, who hosted last year’s COP26 meeting in Glasgow, on Tuesday night confirmed he would be in Egypt after receiving an invitation from the hosts. That led many political commentators to conclude Mr. Sunak would be forced into going, to avoid being upstaged by his controversial predecessor.

Central Bank Digital Currency is going to be a major transformation in the way business is done: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is going to be a major transformation in the way business is done — the way transactions are conducted and highlighted that RBI is among the very few central banks in the world which have taken this initiative. “Yesterday, we launched the trial of our digital currency, Central Bank Digital Currency [CBDC] project. It was indeed a landmark moment in the history of currency in our country. Going forward, it will be a landmark moment. It will be a landmark achievement so far as the functioning of the entire economy is concerned,” he said.

Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in Twenty20 World Cup history when he reached 16 against Bangladesh in Adelaide. Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene’s total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups. Jayawardene set his mark off 31 innings.