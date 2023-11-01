November 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Electoral bonds case | Donors of opposition parties can be ascertained because of selective confidentiality, says Supreme Court

A five-judge Constitution Bench, hearing petitions against the electoral bonds scheme, on November 1 flagged how the ‘selective anonymity’ of the scheme makes it easier for the ruling party to obtain information about the donors of the opposition parties qua law enforcement agencies. “Because of this selective confidentiality, the opposition party may not know who are your donors. But donors to the opposition party can be ascertained, at least by the investigative agencies. So they are at a disadvantage to question you on your donations. On the other hand, the opposition parties’ donations will be questioned,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna said. “The problem with the scheme is that it provides selective anonymity. It is not completely anonymous. It is not confidential qua the SBI. It is not confidential qua the law enforcement agency”, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading the Bench, also observed orally during the hearing. Defending the scheme, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that anonymity is required in donations made through electoral bonds to ensure that there is no apprehension of retribution from other political parties.

Maharashtra government in favour of Maratha quota, says CM Shinde; pro-quota campaigner urged to call off indefinite fast

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on November 1 confirmed the State government’s support for Maratha reservation and urged the pro-quota campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil to terminate his indefinite fast. Emphasising the necessity for Mr Patil’s cooperation in securing reservation for the community, Mr. Shinde also underscored the call for restraint among the Maratha populace. During an all-party meeting on the quota issue, a collective resolution was passed urging 40-year-old Patil, the new poster boy of Maratha agitation, to call off his indefinite fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple iPhone alert | Chidambaram says after Pegasus mystery, finger of suspicion points to a government agency

After the Pegasus mystery, the finger of suspicion points to a government agency, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said on November 1, a day after several opposition leaders claimed they were alerted by Apple about a “state-sponsored” attack on their iPhones. At the moment, it is only a suspicion, Mr. Chidambaram said.

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate rail, power sector projects between India, Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three Indian-assisted development projects via video conferencing on November 1. The three projects are the Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link, Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line and Unit-II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Rampal, Bangladesh. The inauguration of rail and power sector projects between India and Bangladesh lay focus on strengthened ties and partnership between the two countries.

Kerala blasts | Accused unrepentant during interrogation, says he has proved a point

Martin V.D., the sole accused in the multiple explosions at a Jehovah’s Witnesses religious gathering at Kalamassery in Kochi, Kerala, on October 29, showed no remorse whatsoever at the time of questioning as he stood firm on his act that resulted in the death of two women and a 12-year-old child. According to senior officials of the Kerala Police privy to the investigation of the case, the accused wanted to convey a message that an individual can react against what he claimed in his social media post shortly after the crime as “teachings that degraded other religions and belief”.

Misappropriation of funds | Supreme Court directs activist Teesta Setalvad, her husband to cooperate with Gujarat Police

The Supreme Court on November 1 directed activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand to cooperate with the Gujarat Police in connection with a case filed against them over alleged misappropriation of funds. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice S.K. Kaul passed the order after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju submitted that the two were not cooperating in the probe. The Supreme Court also disposed of a plea by Ms. Setalvad seeking the expunction of remarks made by the Gujarat High Court in its February 8, 2019 judgment while granting her anticipatory bail.

Delhi HC sentences man to 6 months jail for demanding death penalty of sitting judge

The Delhi High Court has sentenced a man, who had sought the death penalty for a sitting judge of the High Court, to six-month imprisonment for contempt of court after he refused to tender ‘unconditional apology’. The high court, on October 31, also imposed a penalty of ₹2,000 to Naresh Sharma, an alumni of IIT, and directed the police to taken him into custody and handover to the Tihar Jail same day. The present case stems from a bunch of petition filed by Mr. Sharma earlier this year seeking immediate criminal prosecution of the Union of India, Delhi Police, Mumbai Police, Bengaluru Police, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Government Ministries, and Departments for “extreme crimes” inflicted upon him and the people of India at large.

Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh in New York

A man who attacked an elderly Sikh person during a car accident in New York, repeatedly calling him “turban man” and fatally beating him has been charged with manslaughter and assault as hate crimes, prosecutors said. Gilbert Augustin was arraigned on October 31 on an indictment charging him with manslaughter and assault as hate crimes in the death of 66-year-old Jasmer Singh, whom he attacked after a fender bender in Kew Gardens in the neighbourhood of Queens, District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Israel-Hamas war | Hamas says Israel strikes apartment buildings in Gaza refugee camp for second day

The Hamas-run government in Gaza says Israeli airstrikes have hit apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row, causing many deaths and injuries. The toll from the strikes on November 1 was not immediately known. Meanwhile, the first ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians from war-torn Gaza entered Egypt via the Rafah crossing on November 1, an Egyptian official said. Live footage shown on television stations close to Egyptian intelligence showed Egyptian nurses and first-aiders examining wounded Palestinians then carrying them on stretchers. On the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, an AFP correspondent saw 40 ambulances enter the terminal, each one carrying two people.

Bangladesh PM’s daughter Saima Wazed nominated to lead World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Region

Saima Wazed, daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been nominated as the next Regional Director of the World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Region. The member states voted to nominate Ms. Wazed during a closed meeting at the Seventy-sixth session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia Region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to raise imprisoned democracy blogger during China visit

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on November 1 he will raise the plight of a detained democracy blogger with Chinese leaders during a state visit to China. Mr. Albanese said he had approved a draft letter to the sons of Yang Hengjun, who has been detained in China since 2019. “We’re very sympathetic and understand the concerns that they would have for their father and for this Australian who has been detained now for a long period of time,” Mr. Albanese said.

GST collections rise 13% to ₹1.72 lakh crore in October

Growth in India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues bounced back in October with tax collections rising 13.4% to the second-highest monthly tally of ₹1.72 lakh crore. October’s revenue growth marks the sharpest year-on-year uptick since December 2022. In September, the growth in the indirect tax collections had slowed to a 27-month low of 10.2%. Domestic transactions and services imports yielded a 13% uptick in October’s kitty. The Finance Ministry did not disclose the revenue growth from goods imports.

ED attaches assets worth ₹538.05 crore in Jet Airways case

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth ₹538.05 crore in connection with the money laundering probe against Jet Airways (India) Limited (JIL). The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungalows and commercial premises in the name of various companies and persons, including Jetair Private Limited, Jet Enterprises Private Limited, JIL’s founder chairman Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal and son Nivaan Goyal. They are located in London, Dubai and various States in India.

ICC World Cup 2023 | Australia’s Glenn Maxwell falls off golf cart, to miss England clash

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the World Cup clash against England on November 4 after he fell off a golf cart that resulted in a concussion and facial bruising. Maxwell was riding on the back of a golf cart after a round on November 1 when he fell off. “In transporting back from the clubhouse to the team bus, where Glenn Maxwell come off the back of a cart, and has suffered a small concussion. So, he will go into concussion protocols for the next period of time, and will unfortunately miss the England game,” said Australia head coach Andrew McDonald.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy | Consistent India looking to finish league-stage on a high against Korea

With the top-four teams confirmed on expected lines, the final league matches at the women’s Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy on November 2 will be more about deciding on the semifinal line-up and working out the niggles one last time before the knockout stages. A superior goal difference means India is assured of finishing on top of the table even with a draw or a loss against Korea in its final league outing. However, the host would be looking at nothing less than a win while keeping its undefeated streak intact. The previous two games were both close affairs, and despite coming out on the winning side, India would be looking to clean up its scoring prowess.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.