January 16, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Nepal plane crash | Both black boxes recovered; four people still missing

Rescuers resumed searching on January 16 in Nepal for four people still missing after the Himalayan nation’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years, officials said. The black box — a cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder — of the crashed aircraft has been found at the accident site and it has already been handed over to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), a spokesperson at Yeti Airlines Sudarshan Bartaula told PTI.

Also read: Timeline | Deadliest plane crashes in Nepal

No demonstration of remote EVMs before political parties after opposition seeks more discussion

No demonstration of the remote electronic voting machines (RVM) before political parties was held after the opposition sought more discussion. The date for political parties to submit written responses has now been extended to February 28 from January 31, according to sources. The political parties sought for consensus on the issue, sources said.

Wholesale price inflation declines to 4.95% in December 2022

India’s wholesale price inflation declined to 4.95% in December 2022 from 5.85% in November, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles and crude petroleum. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 5.85% in November 2022 and 14.27% in December 2021.

More leaders from ‘Disappearing Azad Party’ to return to Congress fold: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said more leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP) will return to the Congress fold on Tuesday. Earlier this month, 17 leaders of the DAP in Jammu and Kashmir, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, had deserted former Congress veteran Azad and returned to the Congress fold.

Delhi Mayor election: L-G Saxena approves convening of MCD meeting on Jan 24

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday approved the convening of the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 24. The sitting of the house is for the oath of affirmation of the election of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and six members to the Standing Committee.

Palamedu jallikattu | Bull tamer dies, 19 others sustain injuries

A 26-year-old bull tamer who participated at the jallikattu in Palamedu near Madurai on Monday, died following injuries sustained to his right lower abdomen, after a bull gored him. The tamer, Aravind Raj, was declared brought dead at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai. Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel said a total of eight injured persons were referred to GRH from the jallikattu events as of 2 p.m. Of these, five persons have been admitted, while two were treated as out-patient.

Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to Kuldeep Sengar to attend daughter’s wedding

The Delhi High Court on January 16 granted permission to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, serving life term for raping a minor girl in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, to attend the wedding of his daughter. A Bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Poonam A. Bamba granted interim bail to Sengar from January 27 to February 10 while directing him to report to the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned on a daily basis during his release period.

West Bengal facing discrimination over MGNREGA fund disbursement: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP-led Union government was discriminating against the state over the disbursement of MGNREGA funds. She claimed the Centre owes West Bengal ₹6,000 crore for the scheme. “The central government is not releasing MGNREGA funds to West Bengal. It owes us ₹6,000 crore. BJP-ruled states, however, are getting funds for the 100 days’ work scheme.”

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 | Congress promises ₹2,000 per month to each household if elected to power

Karnataka Congress has promised to provide ₹2,000 per month to each household in Karnataka if the party is voted to power in the State in the Legislative Assembly elections to be held this year (2023). Last week, the Congress announced that the party would offer 200 units of free electricity to every household every month.

PM Modi holds roadshow as BJP national executive begins in Delhi

Enthused BJP workers and supporters lined the roads to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in New Delhi as the party’s two-day national executive began in Delhi on Monday. In an atmosphere enlivened by music and the cheering crowd, the roadshow started from Patel Chowk and continued till the NDMC convention centre. People showered Mr. Modi with flower petals and chanted slogans in his support.

SC grants Centre four weeks to respond to plea against age restriction for conducting pre-natal diagnostic tests

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Centre four weeks to file its response to a plea on the age restriction of 35 years on women for conducting pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic tests. The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and A.S. Oka.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 | AAP accuses BJP of enforcing policies unfavourable to education sector

The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mysuru have accused the BJP of directly or indirectly enforcing policies that are against the development of the education sector having understood that if the youth get educated, they will not support its ‘divisive politics’. On January 16, AAP leaders Malavika Gubbivani, G.R. Vidyaranya and L. Rangaiah criticised the BJP government for closure of government schools, shortage of teachers in schools, delay in releasing scholarships and poor facilities in hostels.

Govt. ‘intimidating’ judiciary with view to ‘capture’ it: Congress on Kiren Rijiju’s letter to CJI

The Congress on January 16 accused the government of “intimidating” the judiciary in a bid to “capture” it, after Law Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud suggesting the inclusion of the Union and state government representatives in the Supreme Court and High Court collegiums. Mr. Rijiju has sought this representation, saying it will help infuse transparency and public accountability in the selection of judges.

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking its intervention to declare crisis in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath a national disaster

The Supreme Court on January 16 asked the Uttarakhand High Court to consider grievances regarding relief and rehabilitation for people affected by the Joshimath land sinking incident with “reasonable dispatch” if the issue is raised before it. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the apex court ought not to intervene when the Uttarakhand High Court was already seized of a broad range of issues concerning the Joshimath land sinking.

Also read: The signal from the sinking of Joshimath | In Focus podcast

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with injured knee

A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in singles and teamed with good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis to claim the men’s doubles championship at the 2022 Australian Open.