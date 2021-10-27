Top news of the day: No absolute power for state to snoop into ‘sacred private space’ of individuals, says Supreme Court; India criticises China for new land border law, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Stressing that the power of the state to snoop in the name of national security into the “sacred private space” of individuals could not be absolute, the Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed an expert technical committee overseen by a former Supreme Court judge, Justice R.V. Raveendran, to examine allegations that the Centre used Israeli software, Pegasus, to spy on citizens.

“If the data of our Election Commission, Opposition leaders or Chief Ministers are held outside India, they are attacking national security,” the Congress leader said.

India expects that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of the law that could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas, says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

RJD chief is back in action after six years.

Will launch party as soon as EC clears name, symbol, says Punjab ex-CM.

Central Government standing counsel told the high court that the it has made all efforts to evacuate the Indians stranded in Afghanistan.

The Bombay High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been arrested in a drugs case, on October 28 when the NCB will present its arguments.

Coronavirus | Schools from Class 1 to reopen from November 1 in Delhi

Schools can operate only at 50% capacity; online classes to be conducted simultaneously for students not attending physically, a statement from Raj Niwas said.

The task force is headed by Galagodaaththe Gnanasara of Bodu Bala Sena, the organisation that was implicated in the anti-Muslim riots in 2013.

In the latest filings, DWAC highlighted the risks of being associated with Trump's company.

Codenamed ‘Project Mic’, the app will compete with Clubhouse, which grew popular earlier this year after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s presence on the platform.

The Aluminium Association of India also said the current fuel shortage has threatened the very survival of the domestic aluminium sector with risk of loss of over one million livelihoods and 5,000 SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) in the downstream sector.

CVC, which calls itself a "world leader in private equity and credit with $125 billion of assets under management", shelled out ₹5625 crore for buying the Ahmedabad franchise in the world's biggest T20 league, last week.

T20 World Cup | Pacer Rubel Hossian replaces injured Saifuddin in Bangladesh squad

Saifuddin was ruled out due to a back injury.