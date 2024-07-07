Top news of the day: Mumbai woman dies after being dragged 100 metres by luxury car in Worli; Delhi Police book Mahua Moitra for ‘derogatory’ post on NCW chief

Mumbai woman dies after being dragged 100 metres by luxury car in Worli

In yet another road accident caused by a speeding luxury car, a fisherwoman was killed early on July 7 when she, along with her husband, was on a scooter headed out to sell fish. As per a police officer, the incident happened at around 5.30 a.m. near Atria-The Millennium Mall at Dr. Annie Besant Road in Mumbai’s Worli. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Koliwada area of Worli. Commenting on the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the law was equal for everyone and no one would be spared. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray said he would not go into the “political leanings” of the driver of the car, but hoped “there will be no political refuge by the regime”.

Delhi Police book Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra for ‘derogatory’ post on NCW chief

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her “derogatory” social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma. The Trinamool leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Ms. Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. Ms. Moitra later deleted the post.

BSP leader Armstrong’s body to be laid to rest at Pothur in Tiruvallur district, orders Madras High Court

The Madras High Court held a special sitting on July 7 and passed orders for burying the body of murdered BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K. Armstrong on a private land belonging to his relative spread over an acre at Pothur village in Villivakkam panchayat union in the State’s Tiruvallur district.

Body of eight-year-old Avinash Sarkar, who fell into stormwater drain in Guwahati on July 4, recovered

The body of an eight-year-old who was swept away by floodwaters in Guwahati on July 4 was recovered from a drain on July 7. Rescue workers recovered the body of Avinash Sarkar from a sewer in the city’s Rajgarh locality, more than a kilometre from where he was swept away. His body was identified by his parents at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on July 7 morning.

Hathras stampede: Will question anyone including Bhole Baba if required, says probe panel

The judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government will speak to anyone required for its inquiry into the July 2 Hathras stampede, a probe panel member said on July 7 when asked if self-styled godman Bhole Baba will also be questioned.

Surat building collapse death toll rises to 7; FIR against owners, 1 person held

The death toll in the collapse of a six-storey building in Gujarat’s Surat city has gone up to seven with the recovery of six more bodies overnight, police said on July 7. A person who collected rent from the building occupants has been arrested and he and two owners of the structure have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, they said.

Three killed, 8 injured as building collapses in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

At least three persons were killed and eight others were injured after being buried under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday, officials said. The rescue operation that began at 6 a.m. concluded around 4 p.m., they said.

India, U.K. to hold next round of talks on proposed trade agreement this month

With the new government taking charge in Britain, senior officials of India and the U.K. will hold the next round of talks this month for the proposed free trade agreement to resolve the pending issues and close the negotiations, an official said. The India-U.K. talks for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) began in January 2022. The 14th round of talks stalled as the two nations stepped into their general election cycles.

Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest presidential polls as independent candidate, says aide

Deputy Chairman of the United National Party Ruwan Wijewardene confirmed that the presidential election will definitely be held and Mr. Wickremesinghe, 75, will contest the election as an independent candidate, News 1st reported. “Only one leader possesses the knowledge to solve Sri Lanka’s economic crisis. That is Ranil Wickremesinghe. He has proved it with his actions,” he was quoted as saying by the news portal.

FSSAI says nutritional information must be highlighted with bigger fonts and bold letters

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India approved changes in nutritional information labelling on packaged food items, proposing that total salt, sugar and saturated fat should be displayed in bold letters as well as bigger font size. The FSSAI will issue a draft notification on this and seek comments from stakeholders.

Jeswin Aldrin, Ankita Dhyani make Olympics cut, Indian athletics team strength rises to 30

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 5,000m runner Ankita Dhyani qualified for the Paris Olympic Games on July 7 through the world ranking quota and are set to be included in the Indian athletics team which will now have 30 members.