Top news of the day: Over 470 children below 10 infected with coronavirus in Bengaluru since March 1; Amit Shah says BJP will win more than 200 seats in Bengal, and more

Coronavirus | Over 470 children below 10 years infected in Bengaluru since March 1

As many as 244 boys and 228 girls have been infected between March 1 and March 26, official data showed.

Coronavirus | India records over 300 daily deaths for first time in 2021

The 62,714 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,552 with 312 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on March 28 showed.

Officials anticipate 40,000 fresh cases in the next 24 hours.

“First time that an election has been conducted without death, bomb or bullet being fired. Women in Bengal have voted in large numbers for BJP. We will cross more than 200 seats. In Assam also we will on more seats than we have now,” he said.

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata to attend 7 public meetings, 2 roadshows in Nandigram in 3 days

The Chief Minister is facing her erstwhile protege and now rebel Suvendu Adhikari who joined BJP ahead of the elections. The contest is also for the ownership of the Nandigram agitation against land acquisition by the then Left Front government in 2008-09. Mr. Adhikari was the local Trinamool Congress face of the movement.

Puducherry Assembly Elections | Congress manifesto pushes for Statehood

The manifesto assures to protect the reservation, liberty and integrity of the minorities.

Kerala Assembly Elections | Judicial probe against Central agencies an unconstitutional act: Rajnath Singh

Mr. Singh is in Thiruvananthapuram on a whirlwind electioneering tour of Kerala that spanned at least three districts and included roadshows with BJP candidates.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | AIADMK-BJP combine will be decimated, says Rahul Gandhi

Terming the Assembly election as a battle between the AIADMK-BJP-RSS- Modi and Amit Shah versus the people of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Gandhi said, “The AIADMK-BJP alliance will be destroyed. But the battle does not end there. The attack on Tamil Nadu will not stop there. It will stop only when BJP and RSS are removed from Delhi,” he said.

“The Chief Minister and the State government have decided that a retired judge of High Court will conduct a probe into the allegations against me. Whatever is the truth will come out,” Anil Deshmukh said at the Nagpur airport.

Mann ki Baat | Modi defends often criticised thali bajao measure

“From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against COVID-19”.

The Indian Navy deployed its warship Shivalik and long-range maritime patrol aircraft P8I in the ‘PASSEX’ exercise while the U.S. Navy was represented by the USS Theodore Rosevelt carrier strike group, officials said.

Two attackers blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said.

Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass for a second time in the pandemic without crowds of faithful, Pope Francis said while shock dominated the first year of the COVID-19 health emergency, now people are more weary, with the economic crisis growing heavier.

At least 14 other U.S. States allow residents to buy marijuana for recreational and not just medical use, and New York’s past efforts to pass marijuana have failed in recent years.

The two pilot unions of national carrier Air India have urged the Minister of Civil Aviation and the airline’s chairman and managing director to roll back the reductions in their salary and reinstate their monthly flying allowances in line with industry standards.

Mr. Chand pointed out that the government is willing to discuss the three farm laws clause by clause, and farmer leaders should consider this offer.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has digitised the data of such vehicles throughout the country, excluding Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Lakshadweep as their records were not available.

Ind vs Eng, 3rd ODI | Pant, Hardik take India to 329 in series decider

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya hit stroke-filled half-centuries but Indian lower-order caved in meekly to settle for a below-par 329 against England in the third and final ODI in Pune.

Shooting World Cup | Indian women claim team gold medal in trap

Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer defeated Kazakhstan’s Sarsenkul Rysbekova, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Mariya Dmitriyenko.

The duo lost 21-19, 14-21, 19-21 in a 56-minute battle with the fourth seeds.