Top news of the day: Mother tongue or regional language to be medium of instruction up to class 5; first Rafales arrive in India, and more

New Education Policy 2020 | Medium of instruction to be mother tongue or regional language till class 5

The draft New Education Policy 2019 was made public in June last year and the government sought suggestions from various stakeholders, including public till July 31, 2019. The draft faced stiff opposition from various quarters over its three-language formula, four-year B.Ed programme, board examination for Classes V and VIII, among others. The Union Cabinet cleared the new policy on July 29. The Cabinet also approved changing the name of the HRD Ministry to Education Ministry.

Forty six months after the €7.87 billion contract was signed, five Rafale fighter jets landed at Ambala airbase on July 29 in the presence of Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria. This is the first imported fighter to be inducted into service since the Sukhoi-30s from Russia in the late 90s.

Rajasthan political crisis | Governor returns Assembly session proposal again, says his concerns not addressed

As the impasse over calling a session deepened, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a 15-minute meeting with Mr. Mishra at the Raj Bhawan. “The love letter has already come. Now, I am only going to have tea with him,” Mr. Gehlot told party workers at the State Congress office before heading for the Raj Bhawan.

India’s COVID-19 case fatality rate is lower than what it is globally. On July 29, the CFR stood at 2.23%, the lowest since April 1, the Health Ministry said.

A senior health official at the Ministry said that they had inputs from experts who “confirmed that smokers are more likely to develop severe symptoms or die from COVID-19, as it primarily attacks the lungs”.

The Trust to build a mosque in Ayodhya, following the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, would have a maximum of 15 members, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board announced.

NEET 2020 | Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, MCI on plea by parents of students in Middle East

The parents, represented by advocates Haris Beeran and Pallavi Pratap, had asked the court to step in and spare their children from being forced to travel to India to take their exams amid a raging pandemic. A Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao asked the Medical Council of India to explain whether any steps had been taken to conduct the exams online.

The court’s remarks came even as it agreed with the J&K administration’s promise that senior lawyer and J&K High Court Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom would be released immediately from his nearly year-long detention.

Indian Army personnel foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

Coronavirus | China sees over 100 cases for first time in over three months amidst fear of second wave

The National Health Commission on July 29 said that 101 new confirmed coronavirus cases including 98 locally-transmitted and three imported ones were reported in the country on July 28.

Unit sales at the carmaker dropped 81% to 76,599 vehicles for the quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier, but Maruti said the numbers were not comparable as it had to suspend operations from March 22 when the country went into a lockdown.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry.

The formerly top-ranked bowler, who finished with a match haul of 10 for 67 during which he touched the milestone of 500 Test wickets, has reached his best position since August 2016 when he was third.