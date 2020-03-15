News

Top news of the day: Modi hosts SAARC videoconference on COVID-19, M.P. Speaker refuses to commit on conducting floor test, and more

A boy sells face masks at a traffic intersection in Mumbai on March 15, 2020.

A boy sells face masks at a traffic intersection in Mumbai on March 15, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Coronavirus | Modi participates in SAARC videoconference to formulate joint strategy to combat COVID-19

“Prepare, but don’t panic” has been India’s guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak, Narendra Modi said. | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Coronavirus | 218 Indians evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine

The quarantine facility in south west Delhi’s Chhawla area has earlier catered to two such batches of Indians and foreigners, evacuated from Wuhan in China, totalling 518 people. | How does soap use help in tackling COVID-19?

Coronavirus | 20 passengers evacuated at Kochi airport after man who tested positive found on flight

Health authorities took the call and decided to evacuate only 20. Later, the flight left for Dubai. | Day’s coronavirus updates

Madhya Pradesh Speaker refuses to commit on holding floor test

Governor has asked the Congress government to seek a trust vote after his address in the Assembly on March 16. | BJP seeks voting by raising of hands in floor test

Four militants killed in encounter at Anantnag

A gunfight between militants and security forces erupted in Dar Mohalla of Watergam area of Anantnag district during a search operation. | Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party delegation meets Amit Shah

Nirbhaya case: Tihar asks hangman to report three days ahead of execution

The four convicts in the case are to be hanged together at 5.30 a.m. on March 20.

Two Congress workers booked for putting up posters on U.P. CM’s ‘criminal record’

Posters refer to BJP leaders as ‘rioters’ and ask when they would pay damages.

Coronavirus | Spain reports 2,000 new virus cases and more than 100 deaths in 24 hours

The new figures raise Spain’s number of COVID-19 infections to 7,753 — and its death toll to 288. | Al-Aqsa mosque, 3rd holiest in Islam, closes | Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace

Coronavirus | Israeli PM’s corruption trial postponed

A Jerusalem district court has announced that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial for two months because of restrictions arising from the outbreak of the coronavirus. | Islamic State travel advisory warns terrorists off coronavirus-hit Europe

Aramco’s 2019 profit falls 21%, plans to adjust capital spending

Its shares fell below the IPO price last week for the first time, as oil prices crashed after the collapse of an output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members which led to an oil price war between Riyadh and Moscow.

Coronavirus | Dhoni leaves Chennai after IPL postponement

The BCCI on March 13 postponed the start of this year’s IPL from March 29 to April 15. | It could be a truncated IPL, says Ganguly

