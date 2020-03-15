Top news of the day: Modi hosts SAARC videoconference on COVID-19, M.P. Speaker refuses to commit on conducting floor test, and more

Coronavirus | Modi participates in SAARC videoconference to formulate joint strategy to combat COVID-19
"Prepare, but don't panic" has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak, Narendra Modi said.
Coronavirus | 218 Indians evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine
The quarantine facility in south west Delhi's Chhawla area has earlier catered to two such batches of Indians and foreigners, evacuated from Wuhan in China, totalling 518 people.
Coronavirus | 20 passengers evacuated at Kochi airport after man who tested positive found on flight
Health authorities took the call and decided to evacuate only 20. Later, the flight left for Dubai.
Madhya Pradesh Speaker refuses to commit on holding floor test
Governor has asked the Congress government to seek a trust vote after his address in the Assembly on March 16.
Four militants killed in encounter at Anantnag
A gunfight between militants and security forces erupted in Dar Mohalla of Watergam area of Anantnag district during a search operation.
Nirbhaya case: Tihar asks hangman to report three days ahead of execution
The four convicts in the case are to be hanged together at 5.30 a.m. on March 20.
Two Congress workers booked for putting up posters on U.P. CM’s ‘criminal record’
Posters refer to BJP leaders as ‘rioters’ and ask when they would pay damages.
Coronavirus | Spain reports 2,000 new virus cases and more than 100 deaths in 24 hours
The new figures raise Spain's number of COVID-19 infections to 7,753 — and its death toll to 288.
Coronavirus | Israeli PM’s corruption trial postponed
A Jerusalem district court has announced that it was postponing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial for two months because of restrictions arising from the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Aramco’s 2019 profit falls 21%, plans to adjust capital spending
Its shares fell below the IPO price last week for the first time, as oil prices crashed after the collapse of an output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members which led to an oil price war between Riyadh and Moscow.
Coronavirus | Dhoni leaves Chennai after IPL postponement
The BCCI on March 13 postponed the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15.