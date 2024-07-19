Top news of the day: Microsoft outage triggers global tech meltdown; UPSC lodges criminal case against IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, and more

Microsoft outage: Airports, airlines face technical disruptions worldwide; manual check-in initiated at Delhi, Mumbai airports

A global technology outagegrounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on July 19 in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way.

Microsoft outage: Only 10 banks and NBFCs had minor disruptions, says RBI

The Reserve Bank has issued an Advisory on July 19 to its Regulated Entities for taking necessary steps to remain alert and ensure operational resilience and continuity.

Microsoft outage: Major internet outages in recent times

The Microsoft Azure outage after a new update has affected millions globally causing hardship in aviation and financial sectors. However, this is not the first time a cloud service has affected global operations.

UPSC lodges criminal case against IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, issues show-cause notice

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on July 19 that it has registered a criminal case against Puja Khedkar, a probationer Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and issued a show cause notice to cancel her candidature from Civil Services Examination-2022. The Commission stated that it conducted “a detailed and thorough investigation in the misdemeanour of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of CSE-2022.”

Monsoon Session of Parliament: Government lists six new Bills

Six new Bills, including the one to amend the Disaster Management Law, will be presented during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning next week. Besides the Finance Bill, the government has also listed the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934 to provide enabling provisions for ease of doing business in the civil aviation sector.

Uttarakhand High Court allows protection to an interfaith live-in couple if they register under UCC Law

In a first of its own kind of judgement after Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law came into force, the Nainital High Court allowed protection to an interfaith live-in couple provided they apply for registration under the aforesaid Act within 48 hours.

Bangladesh protests: All Indian nationals safe, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar himself monitoring situation, says New Delhi

All Indian nationals in Bangladesh are safe and New Delhi is in touch with officials there while closely monitoring the situation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the wake of ongoing violent protests in the neighbouring country. The Ministry of External Affairs said it has issued an advisory for the Indian nationals and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is himself monitoring the situation.

Protesters storm Bangladesh jail, free ‘hundreds’

Student protesters in the central Bangladeshi district of Narsingdi stormed a jail on July 19 and freed hundreds of inmates before setting it on fire, a police officer told AFP. “The inmates fled the jail and the protesters set the jail on fire,” the police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I don’t know the number of inmates, but it would be in the hundreds.”

Trump urges unity after assassination attempt while proposing sweeping populist agenda in RNC finale

Donald Trump, defiant and bandaged, accepted the GOP presidential nomination on July 18 at the Republican National Convention in a speech that described in detail the assassination attempt that could have ended his life just five days earlier before laying out a sweeping populist agenda, particularly on immigration.

So near yet so far: India’s tryst with fourth-place Olympic heartbreaks

If coming last carries the sting of embarrassment, securing the fourth place inflicts the pain of being so near yet so far, something that can either drive an athlete to future glory or leave them completely crushed. India’s affair with near misses at sport’s grandest stage has been a long-standing one, beginning way back in 1956.

