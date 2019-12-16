Top news of the day: MHA issues advisory to States over Citizenship Act protests, Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case, and more

A day after the police and protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act clashed in Jamia Millia Islamia and the areas surrounding it, students from various institutions across the country took out rallies in support, including those from Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, TISS in Mumbai and the Bombay university.

A Delhi court on Monday held former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar guilty of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in June 2017. Arguments on the quantum of sentence, which may extend to life imprisonment, will be heard on Wednesday.

The trailer of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar has been released. The action film is written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. This is Lyca’s second collaboration on a Rajinikanth film after their success with 2.0.

Opposition leaders gathered here on Monday to condemn the police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incidents that led to several students being injured.

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Monday said the unbridled use of the Right to Information (RTI) Act had created a sense of “paralysis and fear” in the government. “There is paralysis and fear about this Act (RTI). People are not taking decisions,” Chief Justice Bobde observed orally.

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said a grand Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months as per the wishes of Indians all over the world.

With economic growth slowing to a six-year low, Gita Gopinath says the government should undertake structural reforms such as bank clean-up and labour reforms to address the slowdown in domestic demand.

ArcelorMittal, world’s largest steel maker on Monday completed the acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited (ESIL), and simultaneously established a joint venture with Nippon Steel Corporation (Nippon Steel), called ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AM/NS India), which will own and operate ESIL.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his top spot among batsmen while the injured bowler Jasprit Bumrah slipped a rung to sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings issued on Monday.

A senior U.S. diplomat said on Monday that Washington won’t accept a year-end deadline set by North Korea to make concessions in stalled nuclear talks and urged Pyongyang to return to a negotiating table immediately.

Actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), even as a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde agreed to list on Wednesday the petitions challenging the Act on the basis of an oral mentioning made by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A.M. Singhvi, representing Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for urgent hearing.

Arriving at a list of the defining films of a decade is a daunting task. It’s one thing to look back at the films at the end of each year and another ballgame to encapsulate 10 years. Also, what’s the yardstick? It can be just box office numbers. A blockbuster today may not linger in our minds after a couple of years. A few films that aren’t blockbusters at the time of release, gradually grow on us.