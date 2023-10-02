October 02, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Medicine Nobel 2023 awarded to Katalin Karikó, Drew Weissman for their work in mRNA vaccines

This year’s Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their “discoveries concerning nucleoside base modification that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19”, The Royal Swedish Academy of Science announced on October 2, 2023.

Bihar caste survey | OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63% of State’s population

Still away from the upcoming General Election of 2024, the Bihar government on October 2 released its caste survey report and said “it’s only a compiled data and no analysis of it has been done yet”. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the survey team while Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav termed the occasion as a “historic moment”.

Asian Games cricket | India men’s side soaks in the Games experience

If you thought the Indian men’s cricket team, taking part in its maiden Asian Games, would not be recognised in Hangzhou, think again. Just as the team wrapped up its net session ahead of its quarterfinal match against Nepal on Tuesday, a member of the medical staff at the training venue walked up to Rinku Singh and asked him for an autograph on the back of his volunteer shirt.

PM Modi unveils projects worth ₹7,000 crore in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 said the development of Rajasthan is a big priority for his government, which has focused on building modern infrastructure in the State. Speaking at a function in Chittorgarh after dedicating various development projects worth around ₹7,000 crore, Mr. Modi said the various development projects dedicated today will make life of the people easier and generate employment opportunities.

Bihar caste survey results may open door to challenging 50% ceiling on reservations

The caste survey undertaken by the Bihar government, results of which were made public on Monday, may open the door to challenging the 50% ceiling on reservations in jobs and educational institutions currently in place, as also a recalibration of the Mandal politics of the 1990s, say observers.

Parul, Priti bag silver and bronze in 3000m steeplechase

India’s Parul Chaudhary and Priti secured silver and bronze medals respectively in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games on October 2. Parul clocked 9:27.63 sec to claim the silver medal ahead of compatriot Priti, who made a strong finish to clinch the bronze with a personal best time of 9:43.32 sec.

In Punjab, differences start to emerge within Congress, AAP over INDIA bloc

Even as the widening rift between the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been on public display in Punjab, the pact at the national level appears to have started brewing differences within these parties now as their leaders are airing different voices about collectively fighting the 2024 parliamentary poll in Punjab.

Jailed Maldivian leader Abdulla Yameen transferred to house arrest

A day after his victory in the Maldives’s election run-off, President-elect Mohamed Muizzu secured the transfer of former President and jailed Maldivian leader Abdulla Yameen to home confinement. Mr. Yameen, who was serving a 11-year-jail term following conviction in a corruption case, returned home on Sunday, to a rousing welcome from his supporters, according to local media.

Search operation launched in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Security forces on October 2 launched a search operation in the forest area of Kalakote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district following information about suspicious movement, officials said. The Army along with police cordoned off Broh and Soom forest belt in Kalakote area for the searches, the officials said.

Educational institutions run by religious, linguistic minorities need not provide reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs: Madras High Court

In a significant judgement, the Madras High Court has ruled that educational institutions run by religious and linguistic minorities need not follow the rule of reservation with respect to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class students. It has also held that the government cannot compel such institutions to provide reservation to such candidates.

Ukraine crisis | EU pledges lasting support at ‘historic’ Kyiv meeting

The European Union signalled its long-term support for Ukraine on October 2 as its foreign ministers convened in the capital Kyiv for a historic first gathering outside the bloc’s borders. The meeting comes as disagreements grow among EU members over support for Ukraine and as Kyiv’s forces make limited gains in a high-stakes counteroffensive against Russian troops.

Shutdown hits normal life in Manipur’s Churachandpur

A complete shutdown in the tribal-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur on October 2 brought normal life to a standstill. Kuki organisations had called for the bandh to protest against the arrest of seven people, including two minors, from the area by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Suspects in the case of the kidnapping and killing of two Manipuri youths in July this year were among the arrested people.

Dalit man inflicted with ‘third degree‘ torture in Vizag police station for alleged rooster theft

Two constables of Padmanabham Police Station under the Visakhapatnam Commissionerate of Police have been detained for allegedly inflicting ‘third degree’ torture on a ‘Dalit’ man, resulting in fracture of his right leg. The torture was so severe that the femur bone was broken into two parts and he had to be rushed to the hospital. The injured person was an ‘accused’ in an unregistered petty complaint of stealing a rooster.

Asian Games Archery | India make quarters in all six team events

Indian archers showed tenacity and authority in equal measure to storm into the quarterfinals in all the six team events of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 2. The Indians played five team elimination rounds and dropped just one set on the way to their respective quarterfinal matches.

NIA raids over 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in Naxal case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 2 carried out searches at more than 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxal case. The raids are still underway at the premises and hideouts of suspects in both the States. Separate NIA teams started conducting raids in close coordination with State police forces since morning following inputs.”

Singara Chennai 2.0 | This design feature needs to be extended to other pavements

The ideal pavement makes room for a triad of elements. The walking zone, of course. The buffer zone. And the multi-utility zone (MUZ). MUZ packs various components. Seating is one of them, a fact underlined by Indian Road Congress’ guidelines on pavement design. This component however is the most ignored. Greater priority is usually accorded to the other components of MUZ, particularly electricity junction boxes, which is doubly true of pavements strapped for space.

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested one of National Investigation Agency’s (NIA’s) most wanted terrorists, Shahnawaz, who is alleged to have links with an ISIS module, officials said on October 2. Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune Police and was living in Delhi, they said. He carried a reward of ₹3 lakh.

