Medicine Nobel 2024 awarded to Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun for discovery of microRNA

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology 2024, the Nobel Academy at the Karolinska Institutet announced on Monday (October 7, 2024). They were awarded the prestigious prize for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

Ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who made India a talking point in world gymnastics by securing a historic fourth place finish in vault in the 2016 Rio Olympics, on Monday (October 7, 2024) announced her retirement from the sport. The 31-year-old took to social media platform ‘X’ to announce her decision.

Boeing 737 planes with a specific rudder part not to be used for low-visibility landings: DGCA

The aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked operators of Boeing 737 aircraft with a specific rudder part to not use the planes for low-visibility landings in addition to carrying out a safety risk assessment. The advisory is effective for both Boeing 737 NG aircraft as well as the news MAXs, said a senior DGCA official. Though it was not known exactly how many aircraft could be impacted due to the DGCA order, the official said they were in touch with Boeing to seek clarity on the exact numbers.

Chennai air show deaths: T.N. CM Stalin announces solatium of ₹5 lakh, assures better arrangement next time

A day after five persons, who visited the air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina beach in Chennai, died due to heat-related exhaustion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday (October 7, 2024) condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. “I am pained to learn that five precious human lives were lost due to extreme heat and other medical reasons. This is an irreparable and huge loss to the families of the deceased. I extend my deep condolences to them. I have directed for granting a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased,” Mr. Stalin said.

Muizzu in India: RuPay card launch in Maldives, new runway at airport to ease transaction, boost connectivity

The inauguration of a new runway in the Maldives built under an airport redevelopment project assisted by India and the official launch of the RuPay card in the archipelago nation on Monday (October 7, 2024) are aimed at boosting economic ties and tourism cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu jointly virtually inaugurated the runway at the Hanimadhoo International Airport and also witnessed via weblink a live transaction using a RuPay payment service card in the Maldives.

Kolkata rape and murder case: CBI files chargesheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday (October 7, 2024). In its chargesheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Mr. Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, they said.

Oil prices extend upward march on Mideast tensions

World oil prices rallied more than 2% on Monday (October 7, 2024) as tensions escalated in the crude-rich Middle East one year after the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel. European stock markets mostly rose after more big gains in Asia as China’s stimulus boost, a strengthening U.S. economy and the outlook for interest rates in major economies outweighed geopolitical unrest.

Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to Waman Mhatre for alleged offensive remarks against woman journalist

The Bombay High Court on Monday (October 7, 2024) granted anticipatory bail to Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Waman Mhatre, who is accused of making derogatory remarks against a woman journalist during protests in Thane district’s Badlapur region over the sexual abuse of two children in kindergarten. A Single-Judge Bench of Justice Sandeep V. Marne pronounced the verdict on Monday. “I have allowed the application and granted anticipatory bail to the applicant,” he said.’

Chennai air show deaths: AIADMK leader demands resignation of Tamil Nadu Health Minister

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian over the Chennai Air Show incident on Sunday (October 7, 2024) and dubbed it “complete mismanagement” of the DMK government. Former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami earlier claimed that five people lost their lives during the Air Show event due to heatstroke.

Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as full-time head coach of Sri Lanka till 2026 T20 World Cup

Former captain Sanath Jayasuriya was on Monday (October 7, 2024) appointed as full-time head coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team until the end of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The former left-handed opener was Sri Lanka’s interim coach since early July, and after he impressed in the role against India and England, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to hand him full-time responsibility.

L. Murugan backs Governor’s statement on police laxity in preventing drug trafficking

The observations made by Governor R.N. Ravi on the police’s inaction against drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu was cent per cent true and had reflected the present situation prevailing in the State, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan has said.

Sensex, Nifty close lower amid massive selling in heavyweight stocks, mixed global cues

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the sixth straight session on Monday (October 7, 2024) due to heavy selling in bellwether stocks including HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid mixed trends in the global markets and outflow of foreign funds. Falling for the sixth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex tumbled 638.45 points or 0.78% to settle at 81,050. During the day, it plummeted 962.39 points or 1.17% to 80,726.06.

Caste census report likely to be placed before Karnataka Cabinet on October 18: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Moving a step ahead on the Socio-Economic-Educational Census, popularly known as caste census, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that the report is likely to be placed before the Karnataka Cabinet on October 18 to take a call on its implementation. “Most likely, the caste census report will be placed before the State Cabinet during its meeting on October 18. We will abide by whatever the Cabinet decides,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons after meeting ministers and legislators from Other Backward Communities (OBC) on October 7.

Facing imminent defeat, BJP playing games to engineer majority in J&K: Congress leader

A day before the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly poll results, the Congress on Monday (October 7, 2024) accused the BJP of taking “malicious steps” through a “malafide exercise of power” to negate the people’s verdict in favour of the Congress-NC alliance in the Union Territory. The party said it will do everything in its power to thwart such “nefarious designs”.

