May 09, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested during court appearance: police

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, police said, during a court appearance for one of dozens of cases pending since he was booted from office last year. “Imran Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case,” the Islamabad Police’s official Twitter account said, referring to a graft case. “Section 144 is in force in Islamabad,” it said, adding “action will be taken in case of violation”.

NIA arrests five suspects in PFI conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency launched simultaneous searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu early on Tuesday and arrested five suspects on charges of being part of the Popular Front of India (PFI) criminal conspiracy case. The central agency said that the accused had conspired to eliminate their ‘perceived enemies’ who were not aligned to the PFI ideology and opposed to its plans to establish an Islamic State in India by 2047.

Arab trains to carry Indian goods to Israeli port, says Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

Arab train networks in future will be carrying Indian goods to the Israeli port of Haifa, said Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in New Delhi on May 9. Addressing the India-Israel Business Forum organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mr. Cohen announced support for increasing the number of Indian employees in Israel and urged for an early conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between New Delhi and Tel Aviv.

The Kerala Story release | Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against Kerala HC order on May 15

The Supreme Court on May 9 agreed to list on May 15 an appeal filed against Kerala High Court’s refusal to stay the screening of the film The Kerala Story. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Kapil Sibal made a mentioning for the early listing of the appeal, saying the issues required the urgent attention of the apex court.

At least 22 people killed, 31 injured as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone; ex-gratia announced

At least 22 people were killed and 31 injured when a bus descended on a dry river bed after falling from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on May 9. The incident took place at 8:40 a.m. when the bus, carrying over 50 passengers, and going towards Indore from Khargone’s Shrikhandi village, hit the protective railing, causing it to break and then fall on the bed of Borad river near Dongargaon village.

Situation improving in violence-hit Manipur; curfew relaxed in 11 districts

The situation across violence-hit Manipur is improving, with no fresh reports of any untoward incident, while curfew has been relaxed in all the 11 districts where it was clamped, officials said on May 9. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on May 8 said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses including religious places burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the northeastern State for the past few days.

Rajasthan Government survived rebellion in 2020 because of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi: Minister Khachariyawas

The Congress government in Rajasthan survived a rebellion in 2020 because 102 MLAs reposed faith in the “strong leadership” of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, so no one else should wrongly claim credit for it, State Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on May 9. His remarks came amid a fresh slugfest between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot over the crisis in 2020, when Mr. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had revolted against Mr. Gehlot’s leadership.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slams ‘unacceptable’ EU curbs on Ukraine grain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 9 slammed restrictions on grain exports from his war-torn country that were imposed by neighbouring EU nations, saying the measures are a boon to Russia. “All restrictions on our exports are completely unacceptable right now. They only reinforce the abilities of the aggressor,” Mr. Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Female cheetah translocated from South Africa dies in MP’s Kuno National Park; third fatality in 42 days

Female cheetah ‘Daksha’, translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park from South Africa, died on May 9, a forest official said. Daksha became the third cheetah to die in the KNP. Earlier, a female cheetah and a male cheetah died on March 27 and April 23, respectively. “Daksha was found in injured condition in the morning by a monitoring team of KNP. She was immediately given necessary medication and treatment but she died around 12 noon,” the official said.

IPL 2023: CSK vs DC | Chennai faces resurgent Delhi in push for play-offs spot

Chennai Super Kings enter the final lap of the ongoing Indian Premier League’s preliminary phase, looking to beat back the challenge of a resurgent Delhi Capitals in Chennai on May 10 and get closer to a play-offs berth. CSK returned to winning ways with a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians — a bogey team at their fortress Chepauk — and would be hoping to pick up two more points against the Capitals, who have struggled in the tournament for the most part.

Police ‘regret’ arrest of anti-monarchy demonstrators in London

The Metropolitan Police has expressed “regret” over the arrest six anti-monarchy protesters on May 6 morning, hours before King Charles III was due to arrive in Westminster Abby for his coronation. The police said it used a law (the Public Order Act) passed just last week, which criminalizes the use of devices that allow protesters to “lock on” to each other or to certain structures, to make the arrests. Among those detained on Saturday was Graham Smith, the chief executive of anti-monarchy group, Republic. “We regret that those six people arrested were unable to join the wider group of protesters in Trafalgar Square and elsewhere on the procession route,” the ‘Met’ said in a statement, in which it confirmed that no further action would be taken against the six.

SC takes exception to public statements made about pending issue of scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Supreme Court on May 9 said sub judice cases should not be “politicised” after a petitioner alleged on Tuesday that Home Minister Amit Shah has made public statements about the scrapping of the 4% quota for Muslims in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections. “Why should such statements be made by anyone when the matter is sub judice?” a Bench of Justices K. M. Joseph, B. V. Nagarathna and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked.

264 theme-based polling stations in Bengaluru to attract voters

Bengaluru is known for urban voter apathy. To increase the voter turnout in this Assembly election, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up 264 theme-based polling stations in the city. The themes include health, youth, culture, pink, transgender, millet, go green, persons with disabilities, environment, science and technology, ex-servicemen and sports.

Vivek Agnihotri sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee for ‘defaming’ The Kashmir Files

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on May 9 said he has sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for defaming his movie The Kashmir Files. Officials in the Chief Minister’s office said they had no information on the legal notice. Ms. Banerjee on Monday ordered a ban on the screening of The Kerala Story and criticised The Kashmir Files as a movie made to humiliate one section of society.

‘Test’: Meera Jasmine joins Madhavan, Nayanthara for S Sashikanth’s sports drama

Seasoned Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine has been roped in for Test, a Tamil sports drama, directed by S Sashikanth. The popular producer has bankrolled the film along with Chakravarthy Ramachandra.