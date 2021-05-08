Top news of the day: Government says COVID-19 positive test not mandatory for hospital admission; DRDO-developed anti-COVID drug approved for emergency use, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19, said the Health Ministry announcing the revised national policy for admission to various categories of COVID-19 facilities.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for emergency use of anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.

In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers, the Health Minister said, “180 districts have showed no fresh cases in the last seven days, 18 districts in 14 days, 54 districts in 21 days and 32 districts were bereft of any fresh cases in the last 28 days.” He said that across the country, the number of patients in ICU beds is 4,88,861 while 1,70,841 patients were on ventilators and 9,02,291 patients were on oxygen support.

The Supreme Court has turned a humanitarian eye on the over 4 lakh-prison population inside overcrowded jails even as the second wave of the pandemic continues its devastating run across the country.

Inter-district and intra-district vehicular movement (including public transport) will remain suspended during the lockdown, except for essential travel. Travel for weddings of close relatives, funerals, job interviews and hospitals would be allowed on production of relevant documents.

Assam, Tripura opt for containment zones, night curfew.

“The state of Maharashtra is willing to procure the requisite stock of vaccines in a single procurement if possible, so as to safeguard our citizens and to give boost to India’s vaccination program. However, the producers do not have enough stocks. If the states are allowed to procure from other manufacturers as well, we would be able to cover a larger population in a shorter time and held reduce the impact of the possible third wave of covid,” said Mr. Thackeray in his letter.

The actor termed the virus a “small-time flu” which has gotten too much press.

An official statement of the Union Health Ministry said India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27, 2021.

Maldives Police said they are on the lookout for further suspects involved in the blast, that they termed an “act of terror”, outside Mr. Nasheed’s home in capital Male.

The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.3 billion doses from half a dozen companies.

The proposed relaxations in the norms of the agreement are aimed at ensuring quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries.

Section 230 of the law, which outlines the shield, was enacted when many of the most powerful social media companies didn’t even exist. It allowed companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to grow into the behemoths they are today.

Former India hockey player and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning side, Ravider Pal Singh, died on Saturday morning in Lucknow after battling COVID-19 for nearly two weeks. He was 65.