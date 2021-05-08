Top news of the day: Government says COVID-19 positive test not mandatory for hospital admission; DRDO-developed anti-COVID drug approved for emergency use, and more

Positive test for COVID-19 not mandatory for admission, says Health Ministry
This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19, said the Health Ministry announcing the revised national policy for admission to various categories of COVID-19 facilities.
DCGI approves anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO for emergency use
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for emergency use of anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.
No coronavirus cases in 180 districts in a week: Harsh Vardhan
In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers, the Health Minister said, “180 districts have showed no fresh cases in the last seven days, 18 districts in 14 days, 54 districts in 21 days and 32 districts were bereft of any fresh cases in the last 28 days.” He said that across the country, the number of patients in ICU beds is 4,88,861 while 1,70,841 patients were on ventilators and 9,02,291 patients were on oxygen support.
Supreme Court orders immediate de-congestion of prisons
The Supreme Court has turned a humanitarian eye on the over 4 lakh-prison population inside overcrowded jails even as the second wave of the pandemic continues its devastating run across the country.
Tamil Nadu announces two-week complete lockdown from May 10
Inter-district and intra-district vehicular movement (including public transport) will remain suspended during the lockdown, except for essential travel. Travel for weddings of close relatives, funerals, job interviews and hospitals would be allowed on production of relevant documents.
Partial to total lockdown enforced in northeastern States
Assam, Tripura opt for containment zones, night curfew.
Uddhav seeks permission from Modi to procure vaccines from various manufacturers
“The state of Maharashtra is willing to procure the requisite stock of vaccines in a single procurement if possible, so as to safeguard our citizens and to give boost to India’s vaccination program. However, the producers do not have enough stocks. If the states are allowed to procure from other manufacturers as well, we would be able to cover a larger population in a shorter time and held reduce the impact of the possible third wave of covid,” said Mr. Thackeray in his letter.
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19
The actor termed the virus a “small-time flu” which has gotten too much press.
India received 2,060 oxygen concentrators, three oxygen generation plants as foreign aid
An official statement of the Union Health Ministry said India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27, 2021.
Maldives ex-President Mohamed Nasheed off life support, promises to ‘come back stronger’
Maldives Police said they are on the lookout for further suspects involved in the blast, that they termed an “act of terror”, outside Mr. Nasheed’s home in capital Male.
EU agrees potential 1.8 billion-dose purchase of Pfizer jab
The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.3 billion doses from half a dozen companies.
WTO chief urges proponents to submit revised proposal on TRIPS waiver
The proposed relaxations in the norms of the agreement are aimed at ensuring quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries.
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
Section 230 of the law, which outlines the shield, was enacted when many of the most powerful social media companies didn’t even exist. It allowed companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to grow into the behemoths they are today.
Moscow Olympics gold medallist Ravinder Pal Singh succumbs to COVID-19
Former India hockey player and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning side, Ravider Pal Singh, died on Saturday morning in Lucknow after battling COVID-19 for nearly two weeks. He was 65.