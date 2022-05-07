The major news headlines of the day and more.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrives at his residence after he was produced before the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate in New Delhi on May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga faces arrest again, Mohali court issues warrant

A day after he was arrested by the Punjab Police and released within hours, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga faces another arrest as a court in Mohali Saturday issued a warrant against him in connection with a case registered last month. The arrest warrant was issued by the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh.

Ready for peace talks with Chhattisgarh government, say Maoists

Responding to the Chhattisgarh government’s proposal, the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has shown willingness to hold peace talks with the Bhupesh Baghel-led dispensation, but also set several conditions, including the release of their jailed leaders and withdrawal of security forces from strife-torn areas. However, a State Minister said talks would be held, if any, only unconditionally.

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50

The second such revision within two months pushes up the price of a domestic cylinder of cooking gas to more than ₹1,000 in Chennai and Kolkata, while taking it to ₹999.50 in Delhi and Mumbai.

Two new judges appointed to Supreme Court

Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala will also be in line to become the Chief Justice of India and will have a tenure of about two years and three months as the top judge of the country. The Supreme Court will have its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges until the retirement of Justice Vineet Saran on May 10.

WHO COVID-19 deaths report ‘baseless’; attempt to ‘tarnish’ India’s image, say State Health Ministers

A resolution was passed at the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare at Gujarat’s Kevadia on May 6, strongly objecting to WHO’s estimates of COVID deaths in India. It stated the WHO estimate is “unacceptable” to India and the modelling methodology used by the global health body to reach the figure was “flawed”.

Jahangirpuri violence | Three more arrested by Delhi Police

With this, 36 people, including three juveniles, have been nabbed by the police so far.

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the U.N. Pratik Mathur said that India continues to remain “deeply concerned” at the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated the call for the immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.

WHO’s COVID-19 deaths report | Methodology of data collection questionable, says Pakistan

The WHO has estimated that there were 2,60,000 COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan — eight times the official figure. Official records state Pakistan had 30,369 COVID-19 deaths with over 1.5 million infections.

Taliban order Afghan women to wear all-covering burqa in public

A spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice read the decree from the group’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada at a press conference in Kabul, saying that a woman’s father or closest male relative would be visited and eventually imprisoned or fired from government jobs if she did not cover her face outside the home.

‘Entrapment’ or ‘ineptitude’? | Sri Lanka debt crisis reignites debate on Chinese lending

While Chinese lending may have worsened debt problems in some countries, debt owed to China was in most cases dwarfed by what was owed to other lenders.

Gadkari seeks to develop vehicle scrapping facilities within 150 km from city centres

The National Vehicle Scrappage Policy will enable the removal of older and unfit vehicles and the introduction of new lesser-polluting vehicles in a phased manner.

Chelsea to be sold for $3 billion to consortium led by American investor Todd Boehly

Chelsea is being sold to a consortium fronted by American sports investor Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club.