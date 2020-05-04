Top news of the day: Extremely high mortality rate in West Bengal, says Central team; Shramik Specials: railways say ‘sending States’ will have to pay ticket costs, and more

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 40,000 on Sunday, making it one among 16 countries that have crossed that figure. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its May 4 update said that 43,437 have been tested positive and the death toll stands at 1,398.

The railways on Monday said the “sending States” should pay them for transporting migrant workers on Shramik Specials and it was up to them to decide how to fund this cost.

In the biggest single-day surge in the state so far, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 527 new COVID-19 cases, a large number of them linked to Koyambedu market in Chennai, taking the tally to 3,550 while the toll rose to 31 with the death of one person, the government said.

The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which was stationed in Kolkata on Monday, sent its final observations to the State government highlighting “extremely high mortality rate” from COVID-19, and urging that the West Bengal government should be “transparent and consistent” in reporting figures pertaining to the pandemic.

The Jharkhand government will not implement any of the relaxations granted by the Centre from Monday and has decided to extend “total” lockdown in the State for two more weeks till May 17.

Incidents involving hapless and desperate migrant workers continue in Gujarat as thousands of workers from other States appear impatient to return to their native places.

President Donald Trump and his aides have stepped up attacks on China in recent weeks over the COVID-19 outbreak as the U.S. was struggling to contain the spread of the virus and the economic crisis it triggered.

India has conveyed its strong protest to Pakistan over an order by that country’s supreme court allowing the conduct of general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Grandparents hugged their grandchildren, toddlers rushed excitedly through parks and factories revived their long-stalled production lines as Italy started the slow process of unwinding Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown.

Certain industries located outside containment zones may start functioning from May 6 after obtaining permission from the district administration, said Collector S. Divyadharshini, on Monday.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment to the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008. They will be valid for a year from September 1, followed by another sets of warning images for another year.