Labourers rest on a hot day in Lucknow on May 31, 2022. India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released on May 31, 2022 by the government. | Photo Credit: AP

GDP grew 8.7% in 2021-22, lower than official estimates

Output from India’s eight core sectors grew at 8.4% in April 2022, the fastest pace in six months, with crude oil and steel the only sectors to record a marginal decline in production compared to April 2021.

Centre releases ₹86,912 crore GST dues to States

The Finance Ministry said this is being done to assist the States in managing their resources and ensuring that their programmes, especially the expenditure on capital, is carried out successfully during the financial year.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

The ED had on May 30 arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kashmiri Pandits return to streets in Valley to protest schoolteacher’s killing

Rajni Bala (36), who belonged to Samba district, and was posted at a government school in Gopalpora, was shot dead by terrorists earlier in the day.

Thousands of mourners bid tearful adieu to Punjabi singer Moosewala

The singer’s favourite tractor, which had figured in many of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation.

Hardik Patel set to join BJP on June 2

The 28-year-old leader resigned from the Congress on May 18 after sulking for over a month charging the party leaadership with neglecting him and other youth leaders.

Rajya Sabha polls | BJP wants to indulge in horse-trading: Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan Chief Minister targeted the BJP for supporting Subhash Chandra, who filed his nomination from the State for the Rajya Sabha elections as an independent, saying the party wants to indulge in horse-trading as it does not have the numbers.

Naqvi’s exit from Rajya Sabha may mean no Muslim face for BJP in Parliament

Till the Budget Session, the BJP had three Muslim MPs; all, however, in the Rajya Sabha, and none in the Lok Sabha. These MPs — Mr. Naqvi, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam and journalist-turned-politician M.J. Akbar are all completing their tenures by July and unless renominated, will end up with BJP having no Muslim face in Parliament. Mr. Islam is retiring on July 4 and Mr. Akbar on June 29.

June-September rains to be 103% of the average: IMD

The monsoon rains over the four broad regions — central India, southern peninsula, northeast India and northwest India — for which the IMD provides a forecast, are also likely to be plentiful.

Comment | The middle path for India in the new world disorder

The arena of the looming U.S.-China great power contest is Asia. Instead of aligning with any bloc, India should aim to create new pillars of the global order through engagement and partnership with middle powers.

Israel signs UAE free trade deal, its first in Arab world

Israel signed a free trade deal with the United Arab Emirates on May 31, its first with an Arab country, building on their U.S.-brokered normalisation of relations in 2020.

Ukraine, West must act to resolve food crisis: Lavrov

Western countries “created a lot of artificial problems by closing their ports to Russian ships, disrupting logistics and financial chains,” Mr. Lavrov told reporters during a visit to Bahrain.

Govt orders stricter checks on wheat export process

Latest order from DGFT directs Regional Authorities to ‘physically verify’ all documents.

Frontier dethrones Fugaku as the world’s fastest supercomputer

The supercomputer, built for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has reached Linmark benchmark score of 1.1 exaflops.

India’s hobbling 5G spectrum auction gait

The next generation mobile technology offers huge opportunities. To reap the benefits of a subscriber boom, telecom operators must be able to buy spectrum bands at competitive rates.

ISSF World Cup | Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya win gold in 10m air rifle team event

The Indian trio outplayed Denmark represented by Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, 17-5 in the gold medal contest. Poland won bronze in the event.

Anand beats Carlsen in blitz event of Norway Chess, finishes fourth

The former world champion, however, suffered defeats to Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the fourth and ninth round respectively to finish with 5 points in the 10-player blitz event early on Tuesday.