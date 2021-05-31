Top news of the day: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking to halt Central Vista work; Twitter has to comply with new IT rules for digital media, says Delhi HC, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to halt the construction activities related to the Central Vista Project in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates | May 31, 2021 | ‘Zero vaccine policy acting like dagger in Mother India’s heart’, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Twitter has to comply with the new Information Technology Rules for digital media if they have not been stayed, the Delhi High Court said on Monday. Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Centre and social media platform Twitter seeking their stand on a plea by a lawyer, Amit Acharya, claiming non-compliance of the Rules by it.

India recorded a fiscal deficit of 9.3% of GDP in 2020-21, 0.2% lower than the revised estimate of 9.5% of GDP, according to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). Total revenue receipts turned out to be about ₹88,000 crore higher than estimated, driven largely by higher excise and customs collections, while total expenditure was ₹61,000 crore more than the revised estimate. The revenue deficit for the year was projected at 7.42% of GDP by the CGA.

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 7.3% in 2020-21, as per provisional National Income estimates released by the National Statistical Office on Monday, marginally better than the 8% contraction in the economy projected earlier. GDP growth in 2019-20, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, was 4%.

Around six crore subscribers of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can now withdraw a second non-refundable COVID-19 advance, the Labour Ministry announced on Monday. The initial provision for special withdrawal to meet financial needs during the pandemic was introduced in March 2020.

Hundreds of students, who thronged the HBT Medical College and Dr. RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital at Juhu on Monday after Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted that free walk-in vaccinations would be available for students going abroad, returned disappointed as only 50 doses were available.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeting that his government’s management of the second wave of COVID-19 has made “97 per cent of Indians poorer”.

China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.

The government will take a decision to lift restrictions on use of liquid oxygen for industrial purposes “as soon as possible”, said a senior government official. “We are talking to State governments to find out what are their needs for medical oxygen. After confirmation from the State governments as well as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare whatever needs to be done to revive the continuous process industries, we will do as soon as possible,” said Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways who is the convenor of the Empower Group 4 that oversees the country’s demand for medical oxygen and its logistics.

The Supreme Court on Monday said “it is time to define the limits of sedition” even as it protected two Telugu channels from any coercive action by the Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government for their reportage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

The West Bengal government has decided not to release its Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay who was asked by the Centre to report to Delhi on Monday.

Cricket Australia on Monday said it's yet to start discussions on whether Australian cricketers would compete in the IPL when the T20 league re-commences in the U.A.E in September.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday extended the suspension of passenger flights from India till June 30 to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The ban was initially imposed on April 25, after a surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

After staying steady in March and April, petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata increased consistently in May. The price of petrol breached the Rs. 100/litre mark in Mumbai while prices in the three other cities were above Rs. 90/litre. A rise in international crude oil prices and high taxation have fueled the increase in pump prices. On average, Indians are now paying the highest prices for a litre of petrol compared to neighbouring countries.