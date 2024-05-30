21 killed, more than 40 hurt as bus skids into a gorge in Jammu’s Akhnoor

At least 21 passengers were killed and around 47 others injured after a bus rolled down a deep gorge in Jammu’s Akhnoor area on May 30 afternoon. The J&K Police said the bodies of 21 deceased passengers had been shifted to the Sub District Hospital (SDH), Akhnoor. “Seven injured were admitted to the SDH, Akhnoor and 40 others were admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu. A rescue operation is underway,” the police said.

16 Army men, including 3 Lieutenant Colonels, booked after raiding police station in Kashmir’s Kupwara

Sixteen Army personnel, including three Lieutenant Colonels, were named in a first information report for allegedly barging into a police station, beating up and kidnapping policemen in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on May 29 night. The incident was also caught on a camera inside the police station. Several Army men were seen entering the police station, dragging and thrashing up policemen in the video, which is now viral. The incident took place around 9:40 p.m. at the Kupwara Police Station following a police raid of a house of a local territorial Army man in a case during the day.

Manmohan Singh accuses PM Modi of ‘lowering dignity of PMO with hate speeches’

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “lowering the dignity of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with hate speeches”, his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh denied that he ever singled out a community for special treatment. “I have been keenly following the political discourse during this election campaign. Modi ji has indulged in the most vicious form of hate speeches, which are purely divisive in nature,” Dr. Singh said in three-page three-page appeal to the voters of Punjab on May 30.

Monsoon sets in over Kerala and northeast earlier than forecast

The Southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on May 30, a day ahead of its forecast onset. The India Meteorological Department had earlier said that the monsoon would set in by May 31. Monsoon in Kerala usually sets in around 1st June, progressing northwards in surges, and covers the entire country around 15th July. All the criteria required for the declaration of the monsoon were met in the morning.

Gangster Chhota Rajan convicted in 2001 case of murder of Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty

A special court in Mumbai on May 30 convicted gangster Chhota Rajan in the case of murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty in Mumbai in 2001. Special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act, A.M. Patil, held Rajan guilty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions for murder. The court is likely to decide the quantum of punishment later in the day. Jaya Shetty owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai. Shetty, who was facing extortion threats from the Chhota Rajan gang, was shot dead by two alleged members of the gang on the hotel’s first floor on May 4, 2001.

Mizoram landslides: One more body recovered, death toll rises to 28

One more body was recovered on May 30, taking the toll in multiple landslides in Mizoram’s Aizawl district to 28, a police officer said. Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahool Alwal said that the body of a non-local resident was recovered from the debris of a landslide at Hlimen on the southern outskirts of Aizawl at 11 a.m. on May 30. According to the SP, six people, including a six-month old baby, are believed to be still missing.

SP leader Azam Khan gets 10 years of jail in 2016 forced eviction case

A court in Rampur on May 30 sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan to 10 years of imprisonment in an eight-year-old case of forcibly vacating a house and beating the owner. The punishment was pronounced by the Special MP/MLA Court, which also imposed a fine of ₹14 lakh on the SP leader. The court had on May 29 found Khan guilty in the case of forcefully evacuating, looting and demolishing a house in Dungarpur.

Youths got run over by car in my cavalcade after they hit woman, fell on road: BJP’s Karan Bhushan

A day after two motorcyclists were killed in an accident involving the cavalcade of BJP’s Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, the leader, on May 30, said the youths were run over by the car after they hit a woman and then fell in the path of the car. Mr. Karan Singh, who is the son of sitting Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said the two cousins — Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) — on a motorcycle knocked into the woman when she suddenly appeared on the road.

Hong Kong court convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in the city’s biggest national security case

A Hong Kong court on May 30 convicted 14 pro-democracy activists in the city’s biggest national security case under a law imposed by Beijing that has all but wiped out public dissent. Those who were found guilty included former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, Lam Cheuk-ting, Helena Wong and Raymond Chan. But the three judges approved by the government to oversee the case acquitted two former district councillors Lee Yue-shun and Lawrence Lau.

Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena says presidential election still scheduled for 2024

Sri Lanka’s government had not discussed at any point the postponement of the presidential election which will be held on schedule this year, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said, dismissing as “irresponsible” a controversial proposal by President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s party to postpone both presidential and general elections. The island nation’s Elections Commission earlier this month said the presidential election would be conducted between September 17 and October 16.

RBI annual report 2023-24: Central bank sees real GDP growth at 7% in FY25

Indian economy is likely to grow at 7% in the current fiscal year starting April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report released on May 30. The Indian economy, it said, expanded at a robust pace in 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024 financial year), with real GDP growth accelerating to 7.6% from 7.0% in the previous year – the third successive year of 7% or above growth. “The real GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 7.0% with risks evenly balanced,” it said.

French Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev through to third round as Kecmanovic retires injured

Daniil Medvedev cantered into the French Open third round when his Serbian opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, retired due to injury on May 30. World number 57 Kecmanovic called on the trainer when he was trailing 6-1 5-0 on court Suzanne Lenglen on another humid, grey day in Paris. Russian fifth seed Medvedev, who has never made it past the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, will next face either Argentina’s Mariano Navone or Czech Tomas Machac.

Sindhu squanders lead to go down to Carolina Marin in Singapore Open badminton pre-quarterfinals

PV Sindhu blew away an 18-15 lead in the decider to go down to familiar foe Carolina Marin in a thrilling three-game women’s singles pre-quarterfinal clash at the Singapore Open in Singapore on May 30. Fresh from her runner-up finish at the Thailand Open last week, the premier Indian shuttler took the opening game against her Rio Olympics final nemesis, but the Spaniard bounced back to win 21-13 11-21 20-22 in a one-hour, eight-minute battle of the BWF World Tour Super 750 meet.