May 30, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate, say police sources

The agitating wrestlers will not be allowed to shift their sit-in to India Gate as the national monument is not a site for demonstrations and alternative places for their dharna will be suggested, police sources said on May 30. The country’s top wrestlers, who were removed by the Delhi Police from their Jantar Mantar protest site on Sunday, had earlier in the day said they would drop their medals in the Ganga and sit on a hunger strike “until death” at the India Gate. “India Gate is not a protest site and we will not allow them (wrestlers) to protest there,” a police source said.

9 years of Modi Government | PM says filled with humility and gratitude, will keep working harder

As his government completed nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30 said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. “Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. “Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India,” he tweeted.

Go First now cancels all scheduled flights till June 4

Crisis-hit Go First Airlines on Tuesday (May 30) informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 4, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. Earlier flight operations were cancelled till May 30. The airline operator had recently filed for voluntary insolvency. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.

At least 10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead, 57 injured as bus falls down from bridge in Jammu

Ten pilgrims were killed and 57 others were injured when a bus heading for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine rolled down a bridge in Jammu’s Katra area. Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore has demanded an inquiry into the incident. “The bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar when the incident took place near Jhajjar Kotli, about 15 km from Katra, in Jammu district.,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.

Delhi excise policy case | HC rejects Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on May 30 rejected bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, noting there are “serious allegations of misconduct” against him. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that statement of the concerned excise officers have been relied upon by the CBI in connection with its probe into the case.

Manipur violence | Amit Shah meets civil society, women’s group in Imphal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met members of the civil society organisations and a group of women leaders on the second day of his visit to violence-hit Manipur on May 30. Mr. Shah arrived in Imphal on May 29, his first visit since the State was engulfed by ethnic clashes claiming more than 75 lives so far.

Delhi Shahbad dairy murder case | Accused Sahil sent to 2-day police custody

Delhi’s Rohini Court on Tuesday (May 30) sent Sahil, the accused in the horrific murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, to two-day police custody. According to sources, Sahil produced before Duty Magistrates early in on Tuesday morning due to security reasons. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain granted two days’ remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police.

₹2,000 currency notes | RBI doesn’t have power to withdraw banknotes, petitioner tells High Court; court reserves verdict

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cannot withdraw from circulation or discontinue banknotes and only the Central Government is vested with such powers, the Delhi High Court was told on May 30. The submission was made by the petitioner Rajneesh Bhaskar Gupta who has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the RBI’s decision to withdraw ₹2,000 denomination currency notes from circulation.

Decoding Dhoni: Next season will be about figuring how to manage team from dugout

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was numb. He didn’t raise his head even as Ravindra Jadeja had started sprinting towards the dugout and his mates in canary yellow responding in kind. Maybe Dhoni was trying to process it all after a gruelling two months. Moeen Ali hugged him and the contours of his face was devoid of any emotion. Maybe there was a storm brewing in his mind during those last six balls and it was the calm after-effect. Dhoni has just guided CSK to a fifth IPL trophy in 11 final appearances and he remained unfazed. Job done, what’s the fuss about. He couldn’t suppress his wide grin as an ecstatic Jadeja jumped on to his lap and engaged in a bear hug.

India extends $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka by another year

India on May 30 extended its $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka by another year to help the island nation hit hard by an unprecedented economic crisis procure much-needed food, medicine and other essential items. An agreement was signed between the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Sri Lankan government for $1 billion credit facility in March last year. India extended the credit line to Sri Lanka at the height of the country’s economic crisis.

Supreme Court refuses plea challenging rules prohibiting use of donor gametes for couple opting for surrogacy

The Supreme Court on May 30 dismissed a plea challenging Union Health Ministry rules which prohibit donor gametes to couples opting for children through surrogacy. Gametes are reproductive cells. In animals, the male gametes are sperms and female gamete is the ovum or egg cells. On March 14, 2023, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare published General Statutory Rules (GSR) 179 (E) which said: (1) a couple undergoing surrogacy must have both gametes from the intending couple and donor gametes are not allowed (2) single women (widow/divorcee) undergoing surrogacy must use self eggs and donor sperms to avail surrogacy procedure.

MDMK presidium chairman Duraisamy quits party

MDMK presidium chairman S. Duraisamy on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, quit the party, culminating a face-off with the leadership over the prominence of Durai Vaiko, son of party leader Vaiko, in the party. “I am quitting primary membership and relinquishing other responsibilities in the party,” Mr. Duraisamy told mediapersons in Tiruppur. There is no more need to sustain MDMK, Mr. Duraisamy said, pointing out that the contestants from the party had to enrol as DMK members as a pre-requisite to contest in the Parliamentary (2019) and Assembly elections (2021). They were fielded on the DMK’s ‘rising sun’ symbol.

Here is how you can recall a sent email on Gmail for Android

Gmail is one of the most popular email services out there. Millions of users make use of the versatile platform to send emails and connect with others. At times, it is possible that we accidentally send an email that we later wish never happened. Whether you are having second thoughts about having sent a rash email or just want to correct a grammatical error, it is possible to unsend an email via the Gmail app on Android.

Protest in Udhampur over civilian’s killing by militants in Kashmir

The killing of the lone bread-earner of a poor family from Udhampur by militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday, sparked protests at his native village on Tuesday, with locals demanding strict action against the attackers. The body of Deepu Kumar, 27, reached Udhampur’s remote Thial village around 8 a.m. on Tuesday for the final rites, with locals raising anti-Pakistan slogans and demanding action. Recalling the incident, the victim’s relative said her brother left home around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. “He had gone to get water and milk. There were sounds of gunshots. He was shifted to a hospital but was declared dead,” she said.

Muthaiya on ‘Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam’, the ‘caste films’ tag, making a city-based film, and more

Filmmaker Muthaiya is aware of the shadow that looms large over him — a stamp that he makes ‘caste films’. The Viruman-maker says that though it worries him deep down in his heart, he has never let it affect him much. “We can’t please everyone. My consciousness is clean and I want to do good but taste is subjective and it’s not mature to mull over it,” he says, adding that he doesn’t believe the tag will alienate the audience. “Just because someone who goes to a Udipi vegetarian hotel doesn’t go to a Karaikudi restaurant, it doesn’t mean the latter will shut down, right?”