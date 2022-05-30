The major news headlines of the day and more.

Scenes that followed the 1993 blasts at the Bombay Stock Exchange building which is engulfed in fumes. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

1993 Bombay bomb blasts case: Four accused sent to judicial custody

Abu Bakar, Yusuf Batla, Shoeb Baba and Sayyed Qureshi were arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 17.

No survivors found at Tara Air plane crash site, collection of dead bodies begins: Nepal media

The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait attacked in Bengaluru

A man rushed to the stage and attacked Mr. Tikait with a television mic. Before Mr. Tikait recovered from it, another man threw black ink on him. One of the attackers shouted slogans saying, “Modi, Modi”.

Punjab govt to set up judicial commission to probe Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Acceding to a request by Balkar Singh Sidhu, the father of the slain singer, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government would request the Chief Justice of the High Court to get the case probed by a sitting judge.

Actor Vijay Babu, accused of raping colleague, refuses to return to India

Vijay Babu was supposed to return to Kochi by a morning flight from Dubai. Apprehensions of being arrested on his arrival seem to have led to the decision. Police had made clear their intention to arrest him immediately on his arrival.

Uttarakhand: Champawat goes to polls tomorrow to decide fate of Pushkar Singh Dhami as CM

Although Mr. Dhami steered the party to a big victory in Uttarakhand assembly polls in February, he had lost from Khatima - a seat he had won twice since 2012.

Centre to launch unified portal for all credit-linked government schemes

A conference will also be held on June 9 on debt recovery tribunals to review the functioning of the schemes and consider improvements.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar asks Chief Secretary for update on action taken on Abhishek Banerjee’s comment

Chief Secretary is to initiate all expected action and update by June 6 regards public targeting of judiciary by Diamond Harbour MP that can neither be overlooked nor countenanced,” the Governor tweeted.

Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers: United Kingdom

Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the Ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.

World Bank to disburse $700 million to crisis-hit Sri Lanka: Report

Sri Lanka is nearing bankruptcy and has severe shortages of essentials from food, fuel, medicines and cooking gas.

Sensex soars 1,041 points on gains in RIL, Infosys; extend rally to 3rd day

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,041.08 points or 1.90% to settle at 55,925.74. During the day, it gained 1,197.99 points or 2.18% to 56,082.65.

Import duty waiver on cotton: Piyush Goyal tells authorities concerned to finalise matter early

The Minister for Textiles and Commerce & Industry held an interactive meeting with the newly constituted Textile Advisory Group in Mumbai on Saturday to address issues relating to augmenting present supplies of cotton and also strengthening productivity.

Jury’s duty in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial doesn’t track public debate

For six weeks, testimony focused on details of alleged abuse that Heard says she suffered at the hands of Depp. Heard has outlined more than a dozen specific instances where she says she was assaulted by Depp.

If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn’t look past Hardik Pandya: Vaughan

Hardik led from the front with a three-wicket haul and a crucial 34 as Gujarat defeated former champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to lift the 2022 IPL trophy on Sunday.

French Open | Nadal to face Djokovic in quarterfinal after five-set victory

The significance of the rivalry: Tuesday’s meeting will be their 59th, more than any other two men have played each other in the sport’s professional era. Djokovic leads 30-28, although Nadal has a 7-2 advantage at the French Open.