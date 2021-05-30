Top news of the day: Public sector banks to lend up to ₹5 lakh for COVID-19 treatment; Monsoon arrival in Kerala delayed to June 3, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Individuals including salaried, non-salaried and pensioners can avail unsecured personal loans from ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 5 lakh to meet COVID-19 treatment. The repayment tenure is 5 years and SBI would charge interest of 8.5% per annum. Other banks are free to decide their interest rate.

The monsoon’s arrival over Kerala has been delayed to June 3, according to an update by the India Meteorological Department. The agency had forecast May 31.

A Qatar Airways private jet landed at the Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica, Antigua News Room reported, leading to speculations about deportation of Choksi who was detained in the Caribbean island nation after his mysterious disappearance from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.

COVID-19 management | Supreme Court to resume its marathon hearings from May 31

The court had also repeatedly expressed its acute dissatisfaction at the haphazard and lacklustre distribution of oxygen even as the country experienced its worst death toll.

“India now moves ahead not under the pressure of other countries but with its own convictions,” he asserted in his “Mann ki Baat” radio address, saying it makes everyone proud.

Addressing party workers virtually on the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi dispensation at the Centre, the BJP chief said all party MPs, ministers and MLAs will serve people in at least two villages following COVID-19 protocols and lockdown guidelines to mark the occasion.

7 years of power | Congress releases ‘chargesheet’ against Modi

Randeep Surjewala, Congress general secretary and in-charge of communication department, in a virtual press conference said the Modi government was the weakest government India had had in 73 years.

Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity has plummeted during the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 4,60,000 Brazilians.

The couple wed on May 29 at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family, Mr. Johnson’s office said on May 30, confirming newspaper reports that were published overnight.

In a recent letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, SII said its employees have been working round the clock in spite of various challenges because of the pandemic.

Oxygen generation | Finance Ministry enlarges scope of credit scheme for setting up plants

With the capital intensive-aviation sector under the scheme, the government has also dropped the ₹ 500 crore loan outstanding limit for availing emergency credit. The maximum additional assistance to each borrower has, however, been limited to 40% of the outstanding amount, or ₹ 200 crore, whichever is lower.

The Swiss rider was airlifted to a hospital in Florence after a crash at turn nine involving three bikes in which Tech 3 KTM’s Ayumu Sasaki was unable to avoid the Prustel GP rider.