Top news of the day: KKR-RCB match rescheduled after two players test positive for COVID-19; NEET-PG examinations postponed, and more

A surge in the deaths of COVID-19 patients in Chamarajanagar near here has sparked panic among the people regarding oxygen scarcity. Against a daily average of eight to 10 deaths, a total of 23 COVID-19 patients died late on Sunday.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad has been rescheduled from May 3 night with at least two KKR players — Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier — having returned COVID-19 positive test results ahead of the game.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said Pakistani troops targeted the security forces patrolling the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Samba on Monday morning. The incident took place around 6.35 a.m. “Pakistan Rangers targeted BSF patrolling party on International Border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district,” a BSF official said.

Getting a free test for COVID-19 continues to be a challenge in Delhi, as government centres are testing only a limited number of people.

The final tally of the West Bengal Assembly election results indicates that the Trinamool Congress has won 213 seats. This is its highest tally in the House. In terms of vote share, it has registered an all-time high of 47.9% votes. In 2016, it won 211 seats and registered a vote share of 44.9%.

An overcrowded speedboat ferrying over 30 passengers and defying the COVID-19 restrictions capsized after hitting a stationary sand-laden cargo vessel in the Padma River on Monday, leaving at least 26 people dead, a senior Bangladesh police officer said.

The NEET-PG exam would be postponed for at least four months and medical interns deployed for COVID-19 management duties to address the increasing human resource requirement, the Union government announced on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the human resource need for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement.

Microsoft has announced new features in its Office 365 apps to offer improved flexibility and collaboration for hybrid workforce. Its popular writing application, Word, can now transform a document into a PowerPoint presentation in just a few clicks using artificial intelligence (AI). Users can click on the Export option in the File menu and select ‘Export to PowerPoint presentation’. Next, they can select an AI-suggested design theme for their presentation and click Export.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday defended his government’s decision to ban and impose a jail term and a penalty for Australians trying to return from India, saying it is in the country’s “best interests” and to prevent a third wave of infections.

The Supreme Court has rapped the Jharkhand State Electricity Board for laying its own terms and conditions in the supply of electricity saying it has to be fair and reasonable towards consumers. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran made the observation while dismissing an appeal filed by the board against the decision of Jharkhand high court.

Stressing that there cannot be any vaccine nationalism, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged nations to share technologies on COVID vaccines amid the pandemic. She also pitched for examining Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, who has fallen out the grace of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has said that he would move legally against the ‘witch-hunting’ unleashed against him by the State government.