Brij Bhushan Singh’s son’s convoy vehicle runs over two people in Gonda

Two youths died and a woman was injured on May 29 after a vehicle in the convoy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh, ran over them near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Huzoorpur road in Gonda district. The local police seized the vehicle and taken the bodies into custody for postmortem. It is not known whether Mr. Singh was in the vehicle or convoy or not.

Court in Bengaluru rejects Prajwal Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea in rape case

A Special Court in Bengaluru on May 29 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, in a rape case. The special court for Elected Representative dismissed the bail application moved by his advocate Arun.

Rajkot fire tragedy | Another game zone partner held; one accused died in blaze, say Police

“The Gujarat police have arrested one more partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone where a fire last week killed 27 persons, while another accused died in the blaze,” officials said on May 29. “The total number of arrests in connection with the incident has now gone up to five,” according to police.

Sharjeel Imam granted bail by Delhi High Court in 2020 communal riots case

The Delhi High Court on May 29 granted bail to student activist Sharjeel Imam in connection with a 2020 communal riots case involving allegations of sedition and unlawful activities. Mr. Imam assailed a trial court order refusing to grant him bail even though he has undergone more than half of the maximum sentence that can be awarded to him in case of a conviction. “Appeal is allowed,” a Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain said after hearing the counsel for Imam and the Delhi Police.

Arvind Kejriwal bail extension plea: Supreme Court Registry declines to list Delhi CM’s application

The Supreme Court Registry has refused to list for hearing an application filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend his interim bail for seven days in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy ‘scam’. The Registry said a Bench of the Supreme Court had already heard and reserved for judgment Mr. Kejriwal’s case to quash his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar moves High Court against arrest in Swati Maliwal assault case

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar on May 29 moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence earlier this month. In his petition, Mr. Kumar sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.

At 52.3 celsius, Delhi records highest-ever temperature amid severe heatwave

Delhi’s Mungeshpur touched 52.3 degrees Celsius, highest-ever maximum temperature for national capital, on May 29 according to an official from the IMD. The weather panel, which reported “severe heat-wave conditions”, recorded the temperature in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur on May 29 afternoon, smashing the previous national record in the desert of Rajasthan by more one degree Celsius.

Heatwave in Delhi: L-G directs paid break for labourers, water pitchers at bus stands

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on May 29 directed that labourers at construction sites be given a paid break from 12 noon to 3 p.m. in view of the heatwave conditions in the city with temperatures hovering around 50° Celsius in several parts. The L-G has directed that the three-hour break for labourers has already been implemented by the Delhi Development Authority since May 20 and will continue across all sites till temperatures come down below 40° Celsius.

FIR against Mehbooba Mufti for ‘violation’ of poll code

Election authorities in Kashmir have registered an FIR against former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct, officials said on May 28. The FIR has been registered against Mehbooba for violating Section 144 after she and her party workers held a protest sit-in in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the officials said. The PDP president termed the registration of the FIR against her as “amusing”.

Floods in Manipur’s Imphal affect thousands of people

Hundreds of people have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rain in Manipur’s Imphal Valley, an official said on May 29. The overflowing Imphal River has inundated several areas, with water entering hundreds of houses, affecting several thousand people who have subsequently taken shelter at nearby community halls, he said.

Papua New Guinea disasters caused by extraordinary weather, says PM Marape

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on May 29 blamed “extraordinary rainfall” and changes to weather patterns for multiple disasters in the Pacific Island nation this year, including a landslide last week which may have killed thousands. Parts of a mountain in the Maip-Mulitaka area in Enga province in PNG’s north collapsed in the early hours of last Friday and Mr. Marape said more than 2,000 people are estimated to have died, with up to 70,000 people living in the area impacted by the disaster.

World unemployment to fall slightly in 2024: U.N.

Global unemployment is set to fall slightly this year, a United Nations agency said on May 29 , reversing its previous prediction of a rise while warning of “slow progress” on tackling inequalities. The International Labour Organization (ILO) expects a global unemployment rate of 4.9% in 2024, after originally forecasting unemployment would rise to 5.2% this year from five percent in 2023. In a report, the Geneva-based U.N. agency forecasts that the rate will stay at 4.9% in 2025.

World’s first wooden satellite built by Japan researchers

The world’s first wooden satellite has been built by Japanese researchers who said their tiny cuboid craft will be blasted off on a SpaceX rocket in September. Each side of the experimental satellite developed by scientists at Kyoto University and logging company Sumitomo Forestry measures just 10cm. The creators expect the wooden material will burn up completely when the device re-enters the atmosphere — potentially providing a way to avoid the generation of metal particles when a retired satellite returns to Earth.

S&P upgrades India’s rating outlook to positive on growth, improved government spending

S&P Global Ratings on May 29 upgraded India’s sovereign rating outlook to positive from stable while retaining the rating at ‘BBB-’ on robust growth and improved quality of government expenditure. S&P said it could upgrade India’s sovereign rating in the next two years if the country adopts a cautious fiscal and monetary policy that diminishes the government’s elevated debt and interest burden while bolstering economic resilience. “The positive outlook reflects our view that continued policy stability, deepening economic reforms, and high infrastructure investment will sustain long-term growth prospects,” S&P said.

T20 World Cup 2024: Final chance for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to give India an ICC Trophy after 13 years

It’s tough to find two cricketers who are so different from each other yet so closely intertwined by the same thread of fate as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit’s initiation into top-flight cricket came at the idyllic Belfast in 2007 and Kohli’s a year later at the more conventional Dambulla. Another intriguing chapter of this journey together will potentially come to an end next month in the stunning Caribbean Isles. The next T20 World Cup is in 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, but Rohit would be touching 40 then and Kohli would be 38. The 50-over version is a further one year away.