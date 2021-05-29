Top news of the day: 13 more Collectors can now grant citizenship to applicants from three countries; Centre stops allocation of remdesivir to States as supply improves, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The latest notification is a reiteration of similar orders issued in 2016 and 2018 and is not related to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that is yet to come into effect.

The government has also increased the number of plants producing remdesivir from just 20 to 60 plants within a month, Union Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya said.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on May 25 said as many as 577 children across the country were orphaned after their parents succumbed to COVID-19, citing reports of States and Union Territories from April 1 till May 25.

The accused have been identified as Divisional Manager Harish Hinonia, Manager (Accounts) Arun Shrivastava, Manager (Security) Mohan Parate and Assistant Kishore Meena.

In tweets, Mr. Chidambaram said, “The mystery of the “missing vaccines” is deepening every day. The statement of Bharat Biotech about the ‘lead time’ required to produce a batch of vaccines has added to the confusion. We understand that ‘capacity’ is one thing and ‘production’ is a different thing. What we would like to know is the actual quantity produced so far by the two domestic manufacturers. Once we know the actual production so far, we should be told what has been supplied date-wise and to whom?”

Though he said he was ‘returning’ the award, in effect he was declining the honour, saying he did not want the jury to face embarrassment and blamed ‘vendetta’ behind the decision to reconsider the award by the ONV Cultural Academy.

The volume is rare to come across and is found only in limited number of libraries and in personal collections.

The cargo vessel – MV X-PRESS PEARL – was carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat to Colombo Port.

Petrol price was increased by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 28 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Nearly 30 IPL games were held in four Indian cities before the league was shut down.