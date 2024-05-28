Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: Umar Khalid to remain in jail as court denies bail

A Delhi court on May 28 rejected the bail application of former Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Umar Khalid who was arrested in a larger conspiracy case pertaining to North East Delhi riots 2020. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts dismissed Mr Khalid’s plea who was arrested in September 2020. Detailed order is awaited. The police have accused Mr Khalid of planning protests at 23 places which allegedly led to Delhi riots in 2020. He was then charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly as well as several other offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and is in jail since then.

Pune luxury car crash: Court sends minor’s father in police custody in driver kidnapping case

A Pune court on May 28 remanded the father of the juvenile allegedly involved in the luxury car crash in police custody till May 31 in a case of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of the family driver. The court also extended the police custody of the juvenile’s grandfather till May 31 in the same case. Both the accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class A.A. Pande.

PM Modi to meditate at Tamil Nadu’s Vivekananda Rock Memorial to mark culmination of Lok Sabha campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, to meditate between May 30 to June 1, to mark the culmination of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office said that Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the rock memorial and will be meditating through the day and night at the place, which was also the place where Swami Vivekananda is said to have meditated and was visited by the vision of “Bharat Mata”. There are other reasons behind Prime Minister Modi’s choice, said sources, including a message of unity and affection for Tamil Nadu, where this time he has invested much of his political capital.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court sends Bibhav Kumar to three-day police custody

A court in New Delhi on May 28 granted three days to Delhi Police for custodial interrogation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. Ms. Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the Chief Minister’s official residence on May 13. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal sent Kumar to police custody till May 31.

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail extension plea: Supreme Court tells Delhi CM to move CJI for listing

A Vacation Bench of the Supreme Court declined to list an application filed by Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven days in a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy ‘scam’. The Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and K.V. Viswanathan on May 28 said it cannot intervene in an application filed in a case already reserved for judgment by another Bench of the court.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh acquitted in ex-manager’s murder case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the murder case of his former manager Ranjit Singh, his lawyer said on May 28. The Sirsa-headquartered sect chief, who is also serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak. A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Panchkula had convicted Ram Rahim of the murder in October 2021.

17 dead, 6 trapped under debris as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid rains

Seventeen people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on May 28 morning amid incessant rains as an impact of Cyclone Remal, police said. “The incident happened around 6 a.m. in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town,” they said.

One dead, several injured as Cyclone Remal causes destruction in Assam

A 17-year-old boy was killed and several others injured as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, as an impact of Cyclone Remal, left a trail of destruction in Assam on May 28, officials said. A college student, identified as Kausik Bordoloi Amphi, was killed when a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling at Dighalbori in Morigaon district. There were four others in the vehicle and all of them were injured. In Sonitpur district’s Dhekiajuli, a tree fell on a school bus and injured 12 children. They were admitted to a local hospital.

Rajkot fire tragedy: One more partner of game zone arrested

The Gujarat police have arrested one more partner of the Rajkot-based TRP game zone where a devastating fire last week killed 27 persons, an official said on Tuesday, May 28. Dhaval Thakkar, the proprietor of Dhaval Corporation, which ran the TRP game zone along with five partners of Raceway Enterprises, was arrested from Abu Road in neighbouring Rajasthan, Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

TMC snatched rights of OBCs to facilitate its appeasement politics, ‘vote jihad’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 flayed the TMC government in West Bengal for “snatching the rights of OBC youths” to facilitate its appeasement politics and “vote jihad”. Addressing an election rally in Barasat, Mr. Modi, without naming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticised her for questioning the judges of the Calcutta High Court and wondered if the TMC would now “let loose its goons on judges” following unfavourable rulings.

Modi government playing with national security by ‘imposing’ Agnipath scheme: Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress on May 28 accused the Modi government of playing with ‘national security’ by “imposing” the Agnipath scheme, and said the military recruitment programme would be scrapped when an INDIA bloc government is formed at the Centre to give justice to the patriotic youth of the country. The Congress also said that the Agnipath scheme is a “national security threat” and it has shrunk the stream of recruitment which can compromise the country’s security for the next decade.

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on May 28 asked the ED to respond to a plea by jailed former Minister Satyendar Jain seeking default bail in a money laundering case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the ED and asked it to file a status report on the matter. The court also called for the nominal roll of Jain from the jail and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognize a Palestinian state as EU rift with Israel widens

Spain, Norway and Ireland moved to formally recognize a Palestinian state on May 28 in a coordinated effort by the three western European nations designed to add international pressure on Israel to soften its devastating response to last year’s Hamas-led attack. Tel Aviv slammed the diplomatic move that will have no immediate impact on its grinding war in Gaza. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told his nation in a televised address from Madrid that “this is a historic decision that has a single goal, and that is to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace.”

Israeli strikes in Rafah: Medics say at least 16 dead, residents report heavy fighting

Israeli strikes on Rafah have killed at least 16 Palestinians, first responders said May 28, as residents reported an escalation of fighting in the southern Gaza city. An Israeli incursion launched in early May has caused nearly 1 million to flee from Rafah, most of whom have already been displaced in the war between Israel and Hamas, and who are now seeking refuge in squalid tent camps and war-ravaged areas.

Second landslide, disease outbreak fears loom at site of Papua New Guinea disaster

Authorities fear a second landslide and a disease outbreak are looming at the scene of Papua New Guinea’s mass-casualty disaster because of water streams and bodies trapped beneath the tons of debris that swept over a village, a United Nations official said on May 28. A mass of boulders, earth and splintered trees devastated Yambali in the South Pacific nation’s remote highlands when a limestone mountainside sheared away Friday. The blanket of debris has become more unstable with recent rain and streams trapped between the ground and rubble, said Serhan Aktoprak, chief of the International Organisation for Migration’s mission in Papua New Guinea.

Singapore Open badminton: Satwik-Chirag suffer shock defeat in opening round

World No. 1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the Singapore Open after suffering a shock defeat against Denmark’s world number 34 Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard in the opening round, in Singapore on May 28. One of the favourites to win a gold medal at Paris Olympics, Satwik and Chirag, who had claimed the Thailand Open super 500 early this month, lost 20-22 18-21 to Daniel and Mads in a 47-minute clash of the Super 750 badminton tournament.