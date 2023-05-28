May 28, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Wrestlers detained while trying to march towards new Parliament building, Delhi Police clear Jantar Mantar protest site

In what could bring about a forceful end to wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police on May 28 detained Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’. Immediately after the wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to an unknown location, police officers began clearing the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, cooler fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni was detained in Haryana’s Kurukshetra in the early hours on May 28, ahead of the Mahapanchayat in Delhi. Mr. Charuni, in a video posted on his Twitter handle, said he and several other leaders were “arrested”. He made an appeal to the union workers and farmers to maintain peace. A section of Jawaharlal Nehru University students also alleged that the varsity authorities “prevented” them from taking part in the ‘Mahila Maha Panchayat’ by ramping up security on campus. There was heavy police deployment on the campus, the students added.

Two killed, 12 injured in firing, clashes in Manipur: police

Two persons were killed and 12 injured in different instances of firing upon civilians and clashes between militants and security forces, police officials said on May 28. At Phayeng in Imphal West district, one person died and another sustained bullet injuries after being fired at by suspected Kuki militants, they said. The latest clashes began after the army commenced combing operations to de-arm communities in order to bring peace, officials said.

New Parliament building to herald rise of developed India, will inspire world, says PM Modi

The new Parliament building is a reflection of new India’s aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 28, asserting that it will pave the way for empowering the poor and marginalised and herald the rise of a “developed India” that will inspire the progress of other nations. In a speech delivered from the grand and cavernous Lok Sabha hall decorated in peacock motif, PM Modi said the ultra-modern complex was the “need of the hour” in view of the expected increase in the number of members of Parliament. Some moments in the developmental journey of a nation get immortalised, today is one such day, he said amid repeated thumping of desks by the audience.

‘Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people’: Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

The Congress on May 28 attacked the Centre over the detention of protesting wrestlers by the police as former party chief Rahul Gandhi said that with the “coronation” over, the “arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people” on the streets. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the government, saying that the “arrogance” of the BJP government has increased so much that it is “mercilessly trampling” upon the voices of our women sportspersons under its boots.

One wonders whether country is going backwards: Pawar on Parliament inauguration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the new Parliament on May 28 without the President or Vice-President came under flak from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, who said that he was “satisfied” he did not attend the event, even while expressing concern about the regressive nature of the ceremony. “[India’s first PM] Jawaharlal Nehru had conceptualised a modern Indian democracy. Going by the rituals that took place during the inauguration ceremony, one wonders whether the country is going backwards. There is a massive difference between Nehru’s resolution of a modern India and what is happening today. Looking at all this, I am even more satisfied I did not attend the ceremony,” said Mr. Pawar, speaking in Pune.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to U.S. on May 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a new ordinary passport on May 28, two days after a local court granted its no objection to the issuance of the same, sources said. They said the passport office had assured Mr. Gandhi in the morning that the passport would be issued to him on May 28 and he got it in the afternoon. The former Congress president is set to travel to San Francisco in the United States on May 29 evening where he will start his three-city tour. He had applied for an ordinary passport after surrendering the old diplomatic passport issued to him when he was a member of parliament.

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled States on party’s good governance agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The meeting is part of the BJP’s good governance agenda in which Chief Ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes.

ISRO begins countdown for launch of navigation satellite to maintain continuity of India’s own satnav

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation on May 28 at 7.12 am commenced the 27.5 hour countdown for the launch of a navigation satellite on board a GSLV rocket in Sriharikota on May 29. The ISRO is all geared up to launch the second-generation navigation satellite series, a significant launch which would ensure the continuity of NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services — an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation in India and a region extending to 1,500 km around the mainland.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to extend two decades of rule in Turkish runoff

Turks headed to the polls on May 28 for a historic runoff vote that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan entered as the firm favourite to extend two decades of his rule to 2028. The NATO member’s longest-serving leader defied critics and doubters by emerging with a comfortable lead against his secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round on May 14. Mr. Kilicdaroglu cobbled together a powerful coalition that included Mr. Erdogan’s disenchanted former allies along with secular nationalists and religious conservatives.

Russia launched ‘largest drone attack’ on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; at least 1 killed

Ukraine’s capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on May 28. At least one person was killed. Russia launched the “most massive attack” on the city overnight Saturday with Iranian-made Shahed drones, said Serhii Popko, a senior Kyiv military official. The attack lasted more than five hours, with air defence reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones.

China’s first domestically built plane successfully makes its maiden commercial flight

China’s first indigenously built passenger aircraft C919 on May 28 successfully completed its first commercial flight, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market as part of the country’s effort to compete with Western rivals like Boeing and Airbus. The first commercial flight of C919 from Shanghai to Beijing is carried out by the state-run China Eastern Airlines. The plane carried 128 passengers on board. The flight time between Shanghai and Beijing was about two hours and twenty-five minutes, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Malaysia Masters badminton | Prannoy claims maiden BWF World Tour title

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy ended a six-year-long title drought with a three-game win over China’s Weng Hong Yang in a pulsating men’s singles finals at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament in Kuala Lumpur on May 28. The 30-year-old Indian showed great composure and resolve during a 94-minute battle to notch a 21-19 13-21 21-18 victory against China’s world number 34 Weng Hong Yang, a 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist.

