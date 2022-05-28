The major news headlines of the day and more.

The plea alleged that the Centre has “transgressed its legislative power” by barring remedy of judicial review which is a basic feature of the Constitution. File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Fresh plea in Supreme Court challenges validity of sections of Places of Worship Act

The plea said that by the 1991 Act, the Centre has declared that religious character of a place of worship and pilgrimage as it existed on August 15, 1947 shall continue and barred the remedy by way of suit with respect to such matter in any court.

Spared no effort in serving the country in last eight years: PM Modi

“I have spared no effort in my service to the nation in the last eight years. I have neither allowed, nor personally done any such work that will make you or even a single person of India hang head in shame,” the Prime Minister said.

Government working towards making coastal security impenetrable by using new technologies: Amit Shah

Mr. Shah was speaking during a visit to the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Bihar decides to accord permission for exploration of ‘country’s largest’ gold reserve in Jamui

As per a Geological Survey of India (GSI) survey, around 222.88 million tonnes of gold reserve, including 37.6 tonnes of mineral-rich ore, are present in Jamui district.

‘Act East’, ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies to have impact beyond South Asia: Jaishankar

Addressing the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conclave in Guwahati, Mr. Jaishankar said the realisation of this is evident from the potential of BIMSTEC on the Bay of Bengal region.

Eastern Ukraine town of Lyman is under our full control, says Russia

Pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic had said on Friday that they had fully captured the town, a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk.

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka gets Russian oil to ease shortages

The Russian crude delivery had been waiting offshore of the capital Colombo’s port for over a month as the country was unable to raise $75 million to pay for it, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

U.S. issues sanctions targeting North Korean weapons of mass destruction program

The latest American move came a day after China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-led push to impose more United Nations sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches.

India to face wider coal shortages, worsening power outage risks

The grim forecast shows the extent of the fuel shortage in India, at a time when annual power demand is seen growing at the fastest rate in at least 38 years and global coal prices are trading at near-record levels due to a supply crunch resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Centre to develop framework to check fake reviews on e-commerce websites

The consumer affairs ministry along with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) held a virtual meeting on Friday with stakeholders, including e-commerce entities, to discuss the magnitude of fake reviews on their platforms.

Tesla won’t manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars: Elon Musk

In a tweet responding to a user asking about Tesla setting up a manufacturing plant in India, he said, “Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars.”

DGCA imposes ₹5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child

The DGCA has found that IndiGo ground staff’s handling of the special needs child was “deficient” and lacking in sensitivity.

Odisha’s Shreya Lenka is new member of K-pop band Blackswan

Lenka, who goes by stage name Sriya, will be joining the original members of the girl group—Youngheun, Fatou, Judy and Leia—along with Gabriela Dalcin (Gabi) from Brazil as the sixth member.

In its maiden IPL final, Gujarat Titans faces marauding Buttler’s Royals

Rajasthan Royals will look to the in-form Jos Buttler to inspire the team in its first IPL final since 2008, facing debutants Gujarat Titans, who have impressed by topping the table.

Justin Gatlin: When I was competing, I had meaning in my life

The American Olympic athlete talks about beating idol Maurice Greene to Olympic gold, duelling and playing mind-games with the great Usain Bolt, and bouncing back from the ignominy of two doping bans.