Prajwal Revanna says he will appear before SIT on May 31

Exactly a month after he left the country, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing many women, has said he will appear before the Special Investigation Team probing the cases against him on May 31. “I will personally on Friday, May 31 at 10 am will come before the SIT and will cooperate with the investigation and will respond to it (charges). I have faith in court and I am confident I will come out of false cases through court,” Mr. Pajwal said in a video statement aired on Kannada TV channel Asianet Suvarna News.

TRP game zone fire: Gujarat HC raps Rajkot civic body, says it doesn’t have faith in State machinery

The Gujarat High Court on May 27 came down heavily on the Rajkot civic body over the game zone fire which left 33 persons dead, and said it does not have faith in the State machinery which gets into action only after innocent lives are lost. The court pulled up the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and asked whether it had turned a blind eye to such a big structure coming up in its vicinity, after the RMC’s lawyer submitted that the TRP game zone had not asked for requisite permissions. Meanwhile, the State government ordered the suspension of six officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff, with immediate effect for negligence in connection with the fire. The officials have been held responsible “for their gross negligence in allowing this game zone to operate without necessary approvals”.

Expired licence, no NOC from Fire Department; shocking irregularities at Delhi hospital where seven newborns died in blaze

“The private neonatal hospital in east Delhi where seven newborns died and five were injured in a blaze was operating despite the expiry of its license. It also did not have qualified doctors and no clearance from the Fire Department,” police said on May 26. The police said they arrested the hospital’s owner Dr. Naveen Khichi and Dr. Aaksh, who was on duty at the time of the incident on May 25. The police also said that there was no fire extinguisher installed in the hospital for any emergency and no emergency exit. Meanwhile, officials of the Fire Department said that the hospital did not have a fire clearance.

Woman who filed POCSO complaint against former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa dies in private hospital

The woman who filed a complaint against BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, accusing him of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter at his residence in Dollars Colony, died at a private hospital in Hulimavu in Bengaluru on May 26. According to sources in the police department, the 53-year-old woman visited a private hospital on May 26 night after she experienced breathing problems. The source said she died at the hospital after failing to respond to the treatment. Sources in the police department said that, according to the hospital, the woman was suffering from lung cancer.

Pune Porsche crash: Court allows police to take custody of teen’s father in kidnapping case

A court in Pune on May 27 allowed the police to take custody of Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old involved in a car crash, from the Yerwada Central Jail in connection with the case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of his driver. Mr. Agarwal is in judicial custody in a case registered against him and the managers and owners of two pubs under the Juvenile Justice Act and is lodged in the central jail. Meanwhile, the Pune police on May 27 said the blood samples of the teen were thrown into a dustbin and replaced with another person’s samples on the directions of a doctor from the Sassoon General Hospital. The juvenile’s father had called the doctor and offered him allurements to replace the blood samples, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

Two killed, normal life disrupted as Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal

Two people were killed and normal life was affected as cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ battered past coastal areas of West Bengal including Kolkata. The cyclone left a trail of destruction with trees being uprooted, houses being damaged and embankments being breached in coastal areas of the State. Sheikh Sajid, (51) was killed at Entally area in Kolkata when the roof of a structure came crashing down on him. Renuka Mondal (80) in Kolkata was reported dead at Mousuni Island at the mouth Bay of Bengal when a tree fell on the roof of her house.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court rejects Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea

A court in New Delhi on May 27 dismissed the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal rejected the bail plea of Kumar, a personal assistant of the CM, after hearing arguments from both sides in the court. A detailed order on the matter is awaited. During the proceedings, Rajya Sabh MP Ms. Maliwal told the court that there was a threat to her life and “grave danger” to her family if Kumar was released.

Electoral bond scheme’s alternative should be found: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah believes that the influence of black money will increase during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections following the Supreme Court’s decision to scrap the electoral bond scheme, and said it is for Parliament to decide on an alternative. If the impact of black money rises, then an alternative should be found, he said. He told PTI in an interview on May 25 that the scheme, which allowed donors to fund political parties anonymously by purchasing bonds from the SBI, was scrapped at an important time.

Degenerating debates harm voters’ interests: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court told the BJP on May 27 that degenerating debates during Lok Sabha elections would only harm voters’ interests while finding advertisements published by the party against All India Trinamool Congress “prima facie disparaging”. A Vacation Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and K.V. Viswanathan refused to interfere with an injunction issued by the Calcutta High Court against the “derogatory” and “slanderous” advertisements.

Nothing ‘corrupt’ if promises in manifesto work out eventually for public’s financial benefit: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said there is nothing corrupt about promises made in a political party’s manifesto working out eventually to the public’s financial benefit. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan found a petitioner lawyer’s take that commitments which help voters get richer amount to a “corrupt practice” a bit too “far-fetched”. “The contention of the counsel that the commitments by a political party in its manifesto, which eventually lead to direct or indirect financial help to the public at large, will also amount to corrupt practice by a candidate of that party, is too far-fetched and cannot be accepted,” the Bench observed in a short order.

India’s rain-fed agricultural areas likely to receive above-normal monsoon rain this year

India’s core monsoon zone covering most of the rain-fed agriculture areas in the country are estimated to receive above-normal rainfall this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 27. Below-normal monsoon rainfall is expected in northeast India, normal in northwest, and above-normal in central and south peninsular regions of the country, Director General of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a virtual press conference.

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court, seeks extension of interim bail in excise policy case on health grounds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 27 moved the Supreme Court for a seven-day extension of an interim bail granted to him in a money laundering case linked to the liquor liquour policy scam. The Supreme Court had granted Mr. Kejriwal interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

PMLA court extends ED remand of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam for three more days

A special PMLA court in Ranchi on May 27 extended Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam’s remand with the ED for three more days in connection with an alleged money laundering case, his legal representatives said. Mr. Alam had been taken into custody by the ED on May 15 following two days of interrogation at the agency’s office. Initially remanded for six days by the PMLA court starting May 17, his remand was subsequently extended for five days on May 22.

Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Qureshi implicated in eight more cases related to May 9 violence

Pakistan’s jailed former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on May 26 implicated by the police in eight more cases in connection with the unprecedented mayhem on May 9 in 2023 following the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan in a case of alleged corruption, according to a media report on May 27. The 67-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after his conviction in various cases.

Iran’s acting President addresses new Parliament after helicopter crash killing President, others

Iran’s acting President Mohammad Mokhber addressed the country’s new parliament on May 27 in his first public speech since last week’s helicopter crash that killed his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi and seven others. His speech comes as Iran prepares for a Presidential election to replace the late Raisi in just a month, a vote that could see the previously behind-the-scenes bureaucrat potentially run alongside others. Meanwhile, Iran’s new hard-line parliament is expected to select its new speaker on May 28.

Over 2,000 people buried in Papua New Guinea landslide

Papua New Guinea informed the U.N. on May 27 that more than 2,000 people were buried in a massive landslide that swept over a remote village, according to a copy of the letter obtained by AFP. “The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction,” the country’s national disaster centre told the U.N. office in the capital Port Moresby. A once-bustling remote hillside village in Enga province was almost wiped out when a chunk of Mount Mungalo collapsed in the early hours of Friday morning, burying scores of homes and the people sleeping inside them.

From setbacks to success: Shreyas Iyer’s journey to IPL victory

When Shreyas Iyer recreated Lionel Messi’s famous World Cup celebration after lifting the IPL Trophy as Kolkata Knight Riders captain in Chennai, it was nothing short of an Argentina moment for the embattled Indian cricketer at an individual level. His central contract torn up a few weeks before the IPL besides a recurring back injury threatening to derail him, Iyer faced numerous challenges at the start of the year. He finally found a deep sense of triumph and vindication in this victory, much like Messi did after exorcising the ghosts of losing the 2014 final and winning the trophy for his country after a 36-year-wait.