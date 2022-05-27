The major news headlines of the day and more.

Aryan Khan escorted by law enforcement officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau office for a medical check in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Seven soldiers killed as vehicle with 26 soldiers falls in Ladakh’s Shyok river

The soldiers were moving to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif when the vehicle carrying them fell in the river.

NCB does not name Aryan Khan in charge sheet in drug racket case

On October 29, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Mr. Khan and two others after he was arrested on October 2. Meanwhile Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik of the NCP asked will the NCB now act against Sameer Wankhede, the then zonal director of the NCB.

Police plan to arrest Vijay Babu on his return

Babu’s counsellors had informed the Kerala High Court that he would return from Dubai on the said date (May 30) and produced travel documents concerned.

Delhi court awards 4-year jail term to O. P. Chautala in assets case

Special Judge Vikas Dhull imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the convict in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006.

CBI summons Rubaiya Sayeed in case related to her abduction in 1989

Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Chennai, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI which took over the investigation in early 1990.

Lalu Prasad accompanies daughter Misa for filing Rajya Sabha poll nomination

Chaos prevailed inside the Bihar assembly premises, where thousands of RJD supporters had turned up to catch a glimpse of their charismatic supremo.

Southwest monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala during the next two to three days, marking a sluggish start to the seasonal rains that are the lifeline of India’s agri-based economy.

At Regional Security Dialogue, NSA Ajit Doval calls for enhancing Afghanistan’s capability to counter terrorism

Mr. Doval said that India has historical and civilisational relations with Afghanistan and New Delhi has always stood by the people of Afghanistan and it will continue to guide India’s approach.

Kerala HC grants bail to P.C. George in hate speech case

Mr. George was arrested on Wednesday after a Magisterial court in Thiruvananthapuram cancelled the bail granted to the veteran politician in a case accusing him of making a hate speech against Muslims on April 29.

‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister warned that without a new injection of foreign weapons, Ukrainian forces would not be able to stop Russia from seizing Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk.

China criticises U.S. as tensions rise in South Pacific

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded that the U.S. was “essentially spreading disinformation” and “smearing China’s domestic and foreign policy.”

Turkey seeks concrete action from Sweden, Finland for NATO bids

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO last week, seeking to boost security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Data | Import-reliant India’s edible oil prices skyrocket, average costs near ₹200/litre

The local prices of edible oil have been over the roof in the recent months as it is vulnerable to changes in the international markets, given India’s high reliance on imports.

High WPI may put pressure on retail inflation: RBI

In its annual report, the RBI said that the cost-push pressures from high industrial raw material prices, transportation costs and global logistics, and supply chain bottlenecks continue to impinge on core inflation.

Praggnanandhaa’s Chessable Masters dream run ends with loss to Ding Liren in tense final

Praggnanandhaa, the 16-year-old chess prodigy from Chennai, fought back to win the second set after having lost the opener. But then lost the two-game blitz tie-breaker.

If Rishabh Pant plays 100 Tests, his name would be etched in record books forever: Sehwag

Pant, who has an enviable record being the only Indian keeper to have scored Test hundreds in Australia, England and South Africa, has played 30 Tests and scored 1920 runs so far at an average of 40.85.