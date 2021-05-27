Top news of the day: Government says second COVID-19 wave is on the downswing; seven non-BJP-ruled States seek GST loss compensation, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“A steady decline in new COVID-19 cases has been recorded in India for the last 20 days. Twenty four States have also reported decline in active COVID-19 cases since the last week,” the Health Ministry said.

Dr. Paul, India’s top COVID-19 adviser, has said the States had coerced the Centre into expanding the availability of vaccines despite being aware of being inadequately prepared.

Finance Ministers of non-BJP-ruled States raised the demands at a virtual meeting hosted by Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal in Jaipur ahead of the GST Council’s meeting scheduled for May 28. Finance Ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu attended the meeting.

Responding to Twitter’s statement, the Delhi Police said the micro-blogging website is neither police nor judiciary and that it’s refusing to cooperate with the law enforcement agency.

“The rules only empower the ordinary users of social media when they become victims of abuse and misuse,” Mr. Prasad posted on micro-blogging platform Koo, and also tweeted.

Analysis | Supreme Court had cautioned government on invasion of individual privacy

Govt has justified its new IT Rules on court order of 2019.

Praful Khoda Patel says life in the islands in pitiable state even after 70 years of Independence.

Tarun Tejpal case | Bombay High Court directs sessions court to remove anything that reveals identity of woman

Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta pointed out the paragraphs in which the email ID of the woman, the names of her husband and her mother had been revealed.

The release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane comes after they resigned on May 26 in the presence of international arbitrators who are in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis.

The remarks by Michelle Bachelet came as the UN’s top human rights body opened a one-day special session to discuss the plight faced by Palestinians in the fighting this month. She said that Hamas’ indiscriminate rocketing during the conflict was also a clear violation of the rules of war.

India’s vaccination bill can be minimised by following a fully centralised procurement model that would reduce prices rather than States pursuing purchases on their own, EY India said in a report, calling for an urgent recast of the ‘current ad hoc and non-transparent vaccination distribution strategy’.

“Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club,” Madrid said in a statement.