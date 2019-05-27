Top news of the day: Rajeev Kumar seeks seven days’ time to appear before CBI, Modi credits grassroot workers for his victory, and more

Saradha chitfund case: Rajeev Kumar seeks seven days’ time to appear before CBI

Kolkata Senior IPS officer and former Commissioner of Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar on Monday sent a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking an extended time of seven days to appear before the agency. On Sunday evening, a group of CBI officers arrived at his residence in South Kolkata and served a notice to him in his absence asking him to appear before the agency on Monday.

Modi in Varanasi for thanksgiving visit, credits grassroot workers for his victory

Chemistry has triumphed over poll arithmetic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday, profusely thanking Varanasi voters for electing him by a huge margin in the Lok Sabha elections. “Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic there is a chemistry,” he told party workers on his first visit to his constituency after his resounding victory, which was by a higher margin this time.

Man shot at in Begusarai after he reveals his ‘Muslim name’

A youth Mohd. Qasim was shot at in Begusarai district on Sunday morning allegedly after he was asked his name. An FIR has been lodged at the local Cheria-Bariarpur police station of the district but the accused has not been arrested yet, said the police.

SC refuses to grant protection from arrest to newly-elected BSP MP Atul Rai

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant protection from arrest to newly-elected BSP MP from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Atul Rai, accused of raping a college student from Varanasi.

P.S. Golay sworn in as Sikkim Chief Minister

Prem Singh Tamang a.k.a P.S. Golay was on Monday sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Sikkim. His party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), won 17 of the 32 Assembly seats in the State, in the recently held Assembly polls. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which had ruled the State for 25 years, won 15.

Murder of BJP worker in Amethi: Three suspects arrested

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani, police said on Monday. “We have arrested three suspects in the Amethi murder case, while two suspects are still absconding,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh told reporters in Amethi.

Kidney racket: Sraddha Hospital MD arrested in Visakhapatnam

The managing director of Sraddha Hospital Dr. Pradeep Kumar, was arrested in the early hours of Monday. Sraddha Hospital had come under the scanner of law enforcement agencies for alleged kidney racket, in the recent times.

Andhra Pradesh in the grip of sweltering weather as temperatures inch close to 47°C

Andhra Pradesh is continuing to reel under sweltering weather due to a heat wave condition on Monday. Maximum temperature as of 1p.m. was recorded at 46.7° Celsius and further rise of temperature is expected in the next couple of hours which are considered peak hours, according to the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS).

Action director Veeru Devgan, father of Ajay Devgn, passes away

Veeru Devgan, the popular action director behind films such as “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan” and “Mr Natwarlal” and the father of actor Ajay Devgn, passed away in Mumbai on Monday morning. He was 77.

Europe at crossroads as far-right, Greens make gains in vote

European Union leaders and party officials plotted strategy on May 27 after European Parliament elections ended the domination of the main centre-right and centre-left parties and revealed an altered political landscape where the far-right and environmentalists stand as forces to be reckoned with.