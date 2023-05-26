May 26, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Supreme Court declines to hear plea for inauguration of new Parliament building by President Murmu

The Supreme Court on May 26 refused to entertain a petition challenging the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 by the Prime Minister, and not the President of India. A Vacation Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and P.S. Narasimha said it was not “inclined” to hear the petition filed by advocate C.R. Jaya Sukin, the petitioner in person.

New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26 said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, and shared a video of the newly-constructed complex. Posting the video on Twitter, Mr. Modi also urged people to share the video with their voiceover, using the hashtag ‘My Parliament My Pride’.

Nine years of Modi government | Congress asks PM nine questions

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office, the Congress on May 26 asked him nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment, and farmers’ income, and demanded an apology for the “betrayal” during his tenure. The party also said the government should mark this day as ‘Maafi Diwas’.

Delhi court allows NOC for passport to Rahul Gandhi for 3 years

A Delhi court has granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a no-objection-certificate (NOC) for issuance of an “ordinary passport” after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP. The NOC will be valid for 3 years. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had objected in the court that Mr. Gandhi should not get a passport for 10 years, like other people.

Karnataka Cabinet expansion | CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul, Sonia in Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26 met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in Delhi and is likely to discuss cabinet expansion in Karnataka with Congress high command. On May 25, Mr. Siddaramaiah met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. The Karnataka CM was accompanied by State Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and MLA Byrathi Suresh.

Supreme Court grants interim bail to former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on May 26 granted medical bail to former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while refusing to accept the Enforcement Directorate’s explanation that his drastic weight loss in jail is due to his faith in the Jain tradition of fasting. A Vacation Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and P.S. Narasimha allowed Mr. Jain to consult a private hospital of his choice. The medical evaluation report from the hospital has to be submitted in court on July 11, the next date of hearing. Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Jain, said his client was suffering from muscular atrophy and has already lost 35 kg. He was in the waiting list at number 415 for a spinal vertebrae surgery. Mr. Singhvi said his client has been in the ICU.

Income Tax department searches premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji

Income Tax officials carried out searches at various premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji, in Karur and a few other places on May 26. The searches began around 6.30 a.m. on May 26. The house of V. Ashok, brother of Mr. Senthilbalaji, in Ramakrishnapuram in Karur is among the premises, searched by the officials. The searches come days after the AIADMK and the BJP presented separate petitions to Governor R.N. Ravi, alleging large-scale irregularities in the functioning of Tasmac outlets and the private bars attached to them in different places of the State.

NEET-UG to be held on any date between June 3-5; CUET-UG from June 5-8 in Manipur

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG which was postponed in Manipur in view of the law-and-order situation will now be conducted on any date between June 3 to 5, National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on May 26. CUET-UG will be conducted in the State from June 5 to 8 and the postgraduate entrance test CUET-PG from June 5 to 17, the NTA also said.

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Japan; no tsunami warning

A strong earthquake shook Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan on May 26 but no tsunami warning was issued. The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered off the east coast of Chiba Peninsula at a depth of 44.5 kilometers (28 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said. Strong shaking was reported in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, but the USGS said there was little chance of serious damage or fatalities. Kyodo News service said no problems were reported at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki.

Two drones damage buildings in Russia’s Krasnodar city: Governor

Two drones damaged buildings in the centre of the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, the regional governor said on May 26, the latest in a spate of aerial attacks on regions near Ukraine. While other Russian regions have been repeatedly targeted by attacks, Krasnodar — which lies east of the Moscow-annexed Crimea — has been relatively unaffected. The announcement came after the governor of the western Belgorod said it was pummelled by attacks overnight and after social media reports of an explosion in Krasnodar.

Japan adopts new sanctions on Russia, criticises its deal to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

Japan on May 26 approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to Russian military-related organisations. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters the Cabinet approval shows Japan is in step with the rest of the Group of Seven countries that agreed during their summit in Hiroshima last week to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia. He said Japan is committed to working with other G7 countries and the broader international community “to improve the situation” for Ukraine.

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

India has appealed against a ruling of the World Trade Organization’s trade dispute settlement panel which stated that the country’s import duties on certain information and technology products are inconsistent with the global trade norms. “India appeals, and requests the Appellate Body to reverse, modify, or declare moot and of no legal effect, the findings, conclusions, rulings and recommendations of the panel,” WTO has said. It said India has sought a review by the Appellate Body of the “errors of law” and legal interpretation by the panel in its report.

Malaysia Masters 2023: HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu advance to semifinals; Kidambi Srikanth crashes out

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy scripted a fine comeback to defeat Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in men’s singles quarterfinals clash to advance into the semifinals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on May 26. Prannoy showed remarkable resilience, making a great comeback to clinch the match by 25-23,18-21,21-13 in a marathon clash that lasted for 91 minutes. In the women’s singles match PV Sindhu held her nerves and clinched the match against China’s Yi Man Zhang to advance into the semifinals with a hard-fought victory in the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023. Double Olympic medallist, Sindhu defeated lower-ranked Zhang 21-16, 13-21, 22-20 in a quarterfinal match that lasted for one hour and 14 minutes thriller.