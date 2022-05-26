The major news headlines of the day and more.

Moody’s slashes Indian economy growth forecast to 8.8% for 2022

Moody’s slashed the growth forecast citing the rise in crude oil, food and fertilizer prices that will weigh on household finances and spending.

Separate statehood for Telangana is certainly not meant for a single family, says PM Modi

Mr. Modi said the agitation for separate Telangana was certainly not meant for a single family to “enjoy unheralded power and loot the state”.

Visa bribery case | CBI questions Karti Chidambaram for nine hours; Court grants interim protection from arrest

The CBI Thursday questioned Congress MP Karti Chidambaram for nine hours in connection with an alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was home minister.

West Bengal to introduce bill to make CM chancellor of State-run varsities

State Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the State Cabinet gave its nod to the proposal during the day.

ED raids premises linked to Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab

The ED searched seven premises in Mumbai, Pune and the Konkan region (particularly in Dapoli where Mr. Parab owns a resort) either directly belonging to Mr. Parab or belonging to persons said to be connected with him.

Provocative sloganeering | Boy at the PFI rally traced to Palluruthy

A video of the boy sitting on the shoulder of a man and chanting hate and incendiary slogans apparently against other religions went viral, forcing the police to act.

Rajya Sabha polls | SP picks RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary as joint candidate

With this, the SP has announced the three candidates that it can send to the Upper House on the basis of its strength in the Assembly.

Imran Khan gives six-day ultimatum to Pakistan government to announce fresh polls

Mr. Khan lashed out at the government for using “tactics” such as raids and arrests to stop his party’s march, even as he thanked the Supreme Court (SC) for taking notice of the matter.

‘May 9’ violence in Sri Lanka | Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa questioned by CID

On May 9, violence erupted in Sri Lanka after supporters of the 76-year-old former premier attacked peaceful anti-government protesters demanding his ouster.

European Union can agree Russia oil embargo or seek alternative: Germany

The EU executive European Commission proposed the embargo as the harshest sanction yet on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

SBI expects GDP growth to dive below 3% in Q4, 2021-22

While the NSO’s previous estimate had pegged GDP growth at 8.9% in 2021-22, a report from SBI’s group chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh said a range of 8.2% and 8.5% is more likely.

IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 | On a roll, Royal Challengers Bangalore fancy their chances against Rajasthan Royals

Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB are on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.

Justin Langer slams politics in Cricket Australia

Former head coach of the Australian cricket team Justin Langer has hit out at Richard Freudenstein and the cricket board of his country for the politics that led to his dismissal.