Top news of the day: Cyclone Yaas weakens after pounding Odisha and Bengal coasts; as WhatsApp moves court, India says new IT rules do not violate privacy, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Cyclone Yaas weakened into a severe cyclonic storm on May 26 afternoon after pounding the beach towns in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal with a wind speed of 130-145 kmph, inundating the low-lying areas amid a storm surge even as the two eastern states battled the COVID crisis, officials said.

The government said it respects the right to privacy and the requirement of tracing origin of flagged messages under the new IT rules is for prevention and investigation of “very serious offences” related to the sovereignty of India or public order. In a statement, the IT Ministry termed WhatsApp’s last moment challenge to the intermediary guidelines as an unfortunate attempt to prevent norms from coming into effect.

Led by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Ashok Dhawale, several leaders of the outfit held a “Black Flag” demonstration and burnt the effigy of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in New Delhi. Among others, AIKS general-secretary Hannan Mollah and finance secretary P. Krishan Prasad were also present at the demonstration. Farmers, including women, also held black flags, raised slogans and burnt effigies of the Modi government at the Singhu and Ghazipur borders in Delhi.

Terming the remarks of the yoga guru a “criminal act” under Section of 499 of the Indian Penal Code, the notice demanded a written apology from him within 15 days of its receipt, or else a compensation of $1,000 crore will be demanded from him at the rate of $50 lakh per member of the IMA.

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion of “Vesak Global Celebrations” on Buddha Purnima, Narendra Modi pointed out that the pandemic had impacted every nation. “We have the vaccine which is absolutely important to save lives and defeat the pandemic,” he stated. The emergence of jabs within a year of COVID-19 outbreak showed the power of human determination and tenacity, he asserted.

Dr. Kang was reacting to French virologist and Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier’s comments on mass vaccination.

“It is not possible to believe that she, a woman who is aware of laws, intelligent, alert and physically fit (yoga trainer) would not push or ward off the accused if she got pushed against the wall,” held the court while acquitting journalist Tarun Tejpal of all charges in a 2013 rape and sexual assault case.

Apart from the 325 metric tonnes of fuel in its tanks, the ship was loaded with 1,486 containers carrying about 25 tonnes of hazardous nitric acid.

Member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation are calling on the U.N. Human Rights Council to set up a permanent commission to report on human rights violations in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

Coronavirus | EU takes on AstraZeneca in court over vaccine deliveries

The bloc accused the Anglo-Swedish company of pushing EU deliveries back so it could service Britain, among others.

Antrix deal | NCLT orders winding up of Devas for indulging in fraud

The National Company Law Tribunal found that Devas is not carrying out any business operations after termination of contract with Antrix.

Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017.

Kohli and Sharma were sitting pretty with 857 and 825 points respectively in the batting list headed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam with 865 points. In bowling, Bumrah was at the 5th position with 690 points, while New Zealand’s Trent Boult was atop with 737 points, followed by Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan (725), Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman (708) and Kiwi pacer Matt Henry (691).

Among their biggest demands are the implementation of the German 50+1 rule and an Independent Football Regulatory body.