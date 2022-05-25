Top news of the day: Yasin Malik gets life term in terror funding case; Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with SP backing, and moreMay 25, 2022 19:20 IST
The major news headlines of the day and more.
NIA court awards life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in terror funding case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought death penalty before the Delhi court for Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Kapil Sibal says he has quit Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination papers with Samajwadi Party backing
Mr. Sibal’s is the second high profile exit that happened soon after the Udaipur Chintan Shivirand followed former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar’s departure from the Congress to join the BJP.
Plea for nod to prayers at Shivling in Gyanvapi complex transferred to fast-track court
District court judge A.K. Vishevesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court, government counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.
Committee chaired by CJI deliberated on issue regarding tenure of 23 NCLT members: Centre to Supreme Court
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a vacation Bench of Justices D. Y. Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi that the Committee is seized of the issue and the next meeting is likely to be held within a week or 10 days.
Chinese visa scam | Enforcement Directorate registers money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others
“The Federal Agency has filed its case under the criminal Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case,” officials said.
Shiv Sena lambasts Stalin for meeting Perarivalan, calls it ‘morally wrong’
The Sena, an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra’s tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, lambasted Mr. Stalin who had had warmly greeted Mr. Perarivalan after his release, asking what the Chief Minister was trying to prove by his action.
R. K. Singh asks States, UTs to set up panels for energy transition
The steering committees will work under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretaries of the respective States/Union Territories.
All Texas school shooting victims were in same room, says official
Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez said that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting.
World Bank rules out bridge financing to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
The statement by the World Bank came on May 24 following reports that the institution was planning to support Sri Lanka to overcome the financial crisis in the form of a bridge loan or new loan commitments.
Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Finance Minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies.
Boris Johnson ‘humbled’ but wants to move on from ‘partygate’ after probe report
Mr. Johnson insisted again that he did not knowingly break any rules. He ignored calls from opponents to resign.
Advanced economies to be back on track by 2024: Gita Gopinath
The First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF said the war in Ukraine has been a major setback to the global recovery.
SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; several flights delayed, cancelled
In a statement, the airline said, “Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations.”
Australian cricketers raise ethical concerns about touring Sri Lanka during crisis
Australia are scheduled to play a T20 series, five ODIs and two Tests in Sri Lanka in June-July, but the players are worried about the ethical issue of playing in the country as it battles a severe economic crisis.