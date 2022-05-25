The major news headlines of the day and more.

JKLF Leader Yasin Malik being produced amid heavy security at the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

NIA court awards life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought death penalty before the Delhi court for Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Kapil Sibal says he has quit Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination papers with Samajwadi Party backing

Mr. Sibal’s is the second high profile exit that happened soon after the Udaipur Chintan Shivirand followed former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar’s departure from the Congress to join the BJP.

Plea for nod to prayers at Shivling in Gyanvapi complex transferred to fast-track court

District court judge A.K. Vishevesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court, government counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

Committee chaired by CJI deliberated on issue regarding tenure of 23 NCLT members: Centre to Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a vacation Bench of Justices D. Y. Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi that the Committee is seized of the issue and the next meeting is likely to be held within a week or 10 days.

Chinese visa scam | Enforcement Directorate registers money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others

“The Federal Agency has filed its case under the criminal Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case,” officials said.

Shiv Sena lambasts Stalin for meeting Perarivalan, calls it ‘morally wrong’

The Sena, an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra’s tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, lambasted Mr. Stalin who had had warmly greeted Mr. Perarivalan after his release, asking what the Chief Minister was trying to prove by his action.

R. K. Singh asks States, UTs to set up panels for energy transition

The steering committees will work under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretaries of the respective States/Union Territories.

All Texas school shooting victims were in same room, says official

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez said that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting.

World Bank rules out bridge financing to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The statement by the World Bank came on May 24 following reports that the institution was planning to support Sri Lanka to overcome the financial crisis in the form of a bridge loan or new loan commitments.

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Finance Minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies.

Boris Johnson ‘humbled’ but wants to move on from ‘partygate’ after probe report

Mr. Johnson insisted again that he did not knowingly break any rules. He ignored calls from opponents to resign.

Advanced economies to be back on track by 2024: Gita Gopinath

The First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF said the war in Ukraine has been a major setback to the global recovery.

SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; several flights delayed, cancelled

In a statement, the airline said, “Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations.”

Australian cricketers raise ethical concerns about touring Sri Lanka during crisis

Australia are scheduled to play a T20 series, five ODIs and two Tests in Sri Lanka in June-July, but the players are worried about the ethical issue of playing in the country as it battles a severe economic crisis.